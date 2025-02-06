February 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Keeping kids with disabilities safe: Kristen Arrington and Anna Eskamani file bill

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 5, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesUncategorized

Attorney General’s Office secures $2.3 million in multistate action from Pfizer-owned company

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislative Session Preview: Tina Polsky targets abortion safety, guns, protecting medical cannabis users

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. officials now say Donald Trump only wants to displace Palestinians from Gaza temporarily

Free image/jpeg Resolution: 2100x1397, File size: 586Kb, Boy getting off the school bus
Children with autism are most likely to die from drowning.

Every year, tragic stories take place of children with autism who wander from their parents and drown.

A pair of Central Florida Democrats filed legislation meant to protect children with autism and intellectual disabilities while they are at school.

Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Anna Eskamani want the state to require schools to have a plan already in place if a student escapes during the school day.

Eskamani called HB 345 and SB 460 “lifesaving.”

Under their plan, every school district would be required to set up a staff assistance for emergencies (SAFE) team to take action.

“Every special needs student in Florida deserves the same level of protection,” said Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando. “Our schools must be safe and supportive environments for all. As advocates for the health and well-being of Florida’s children, it is imperative that we establish systems that ensure their safety and well-being. This policy is not just proactive—it is lifesaving.”

Their bill sets up the details for how each school would set up their SAFE team and what the group would need to do.

Every school’s principal and assistant principal and at least five others picked by the principal would make up the SAFE team and be in charge of developing an annual “elopement plan.” The team would also train the rest of the staff how to do a search grid of school property, including “all bodies of water, intersections, train tracks and stations, parks, playgrounds, and other features that may present a greater risk for students with disabilities at risk of elopement.” 

Children with autism are most likely to die from drowning because they can be prone to wandering and fascinated by water.

When a child runs off, the SAFE team would also be required to immediately notify the school resource officer and local law enforcement, alert the rest of the school and contact the child’s parents.

For students who have a history of running away at school, the SAFE team would also create a “quick reference guide” with the child’s picture and quick facts about the child’s interests, communication skills and important health information to help the school find them. 

If the bill passes, the requirements would take place July 1.

The Regular Session convenes March 4.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. officials now say Donald Trump only wants to displace Palestinians from Gaza temporarily

nextLegislative Session Preview: Tina Polsky targets abortion safety, guns, protecting medical cannabis users

One comment

  • Did

    February 5, 2025 at 7:14 pm

    Trying to make a institution out of a public school is failure . you can’t put every child in a rubber room to appease the one who can’t understand their baby is gone

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories