Keeping kids with disabilities safe: Kristen Arrington and Anna Eskamani file bill

Every year, tragic stories take place of children with autism who wander from their parents and drown.

A pair of Central Florida Democrats filed legislation meant to protect children with autism and intellectual disabilities while they are at school.

Sen. Kristen Arrington and Rep. Anna Eskamani want the state to require schools to have a plan already in place if a student escapes during the school day.

Eskamani called HB 345 and SB 460 “lifesaving.”

Under their plan, every school district would be required to set up a staff assistance for emergencies (SAFE) team to take action.

“Every special needs student in Florida deserves the same level of protection,” said Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando. “Our schools must be safe and supportive environments for all. As advocates for the health and well-being of Florida’s children, it is imperative that we establish systems that ensure their safety and well-being. This policy is not just proactive—it is lifesaving.”

Their bill sets up the details for how each school would set up their SAFE team and what the group would need to do.

Every school’s principal and assistant principal and at least five others picked by the principal would make up the SAFE team and be in charge of developing an annual “elopement plan.” The team would also train the rest of the staff how to do a search grid of school property, including “all bodies of water, intersections, train tracks and stations, parks, playgrounds, and other features that may present a greater risk for students with disabilities at risk of elopement.”

Children with autism are most likely to die from drowning because they can be prone to wandering and fascinated by water.

When a child runs off, the SAFE team would also be required to immediately notify the school resource officer and local law enforcement, alert the rest of the school and contact the child’s parents.

For students who have a history of running away at school, the SAFE team would also create a “quick reference guide” with the child’s picture and quick facts about the child’s interests, communication skills and important health information to help the school find them.

If the bill passes, the requirements would take place July 1.

The Regular Session convenes March 4.