Randy Fine endorses ‘America First patriot’ Terry Cronin for House District 32 to ‘deliver on President Trump’s promise’

Sen. Randy Fine wants Dr. Terry Cronin representing Brevard County in the state House.

“As an America First patriot, I know that Dr. Terry Cronin is the only candidate that can deliver on President (Donald) Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again,” Fine said in a statement backing the Melbourne Republican for House District 32.

“I have been fighting for the Space Coast for nearly a decade in the Florida Legislature and by electing Dr. Terry Cronin for the state House, I know he will continue fighting every day for America First principles.”

Cronin, a physician and owner of the Cronin Skin Cancer Center in Melbourne, is one of three Republicans running for HD 32. He is the immediate past President of the American Academy of Dermatology and has long advocated for skin cancer patients in D.C. He was also recently appointed as an Ambassador to the 26th World Congress of Dermatology.

“I’m incredibly thankful to have the support of my longtime friend Sen. Randy Fine. I’m running for the Florida House to help President Trump secure our border and keep our nation safe. Like many of you know, Sen. Fine has been an America First leader for our community and I look to follow in his footsteps to continue delivering for Brevard County,” Cronin said.

Cronin faces Brian Hodgers and Bob White in the April 1 Republican Primary for HD 32, which opened during the shuffle created by Mike Waltz giving up his seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to become National Security Adviser to Trump.

Fine is the Trump-endorsed candidate running to replace Waltz, and current HD 32 Rep. Debbie Mayfield resigned to replace Fine in Senate District 19, although her qualifying paperwork was rejected earlier this week.

The winner of the Republican Primary will advance to a June 10 election against Democrat Juan Hinojosa. That’s forecast to be a noncompetitive contest based on the district’s demographics — Mayfield won the heavily Republican district in November with more than 64% of the vote. The same night, about 59% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump for President and GOP U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.