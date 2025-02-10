February 10, 2025
Veterans, first responders have access to more mental health treatment in Tampa
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, during the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Drew Dixon

FLAPOL010523CH104
Florida Rep. Danny Alvarez is credited with helping to gain funding for treatments that ease trauma among veterans and first responders.

Military veterans and first responders in the Tampa area now have another option for a mental health treatment facility.

eTMS Florida opened its second location in Tampa to help front-line public servants and U.S. military veterans with access to equipment designed to ease brain trauma and associated conditions. The company offers access to the new Electroencephalogram Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (eTMS) treatment facility.

The eTMS treatment is primarily non-invasive brain stimulation used to ease mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety and sleep disorders. Among professionals, treating these conditions is seen as effective in easing depression.

The treatment centers in the Tampa area are now located at 48090 Memorial Highway, Suite C300 and 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 300.

The eTMS officials credited State Rep. Danny Alvarez, a Hillsborough County Republican who holds the Florida House District 69 seat, with helping to acquire funding for the treatment centers, which do not charge fees to veterans or first responders.

“As a veteran and someone who professionally works with first responders, I have struggled deeply watching my brothers and sisters suffer from the detrimental effects of service-related trauma,” said Alvarez. “With this absolutely free, innovative, drug-free treatment, we can take a stand and help those who serve us every day. We aren’t just improving lives … we are giving these men and women a real chance to thrive and meet their greatest potential.”

The treatment sessions in the centers last 15 minutes each. Many conditions require up to 20 treatments for each patient to produce a full benefit. There are similar facilities in Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville. Those seeking treatment must have proof of identification and service at their appointments.

“I’ve brought friends into this program, and for the rest of my life, I’ll be an advocate for this treatment,” said Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Grippe, a resident of Tampa who recently completed eTMS treatment.

In addition to the brain stimulation procedures, patients can access group therapy, neurophysiological monitoring, and long-term resources. The eTMS facilities in Florida are operated by JLC-FL and have served about 1,000 military personnel in the past five years.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

