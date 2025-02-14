Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.14.25

Good Friday morning.

Before we move to our celebration of V-Day, we ask you to take a moment to remember the victims of the shooting seven years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

We remember Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

And they will be remembered throughout Florida today as government buildings fly the state and U.S. flags at half-staff.

“Students, teachers, and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger. The sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten,” reads a memo from Gov. Ron DeSantis to Real Estate Management and Development Director Brian Fienemann.

“In memory of these lives lost, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 14, 2025.”

___

Rest in power — Sen. Geraldine Thompson has died at the age of 76. According to her family, the Orlando Democrat was surrounded by loved ones as she passed peacefully due to complications following knee replacement surgery. Thompson was known for her tireless dedication to education and civil rights. Her leadership in establishing the Wells’ Built Museum of African American History and Culture in Orlando is a testament to her commitment to creating a better world. “Sen. Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader,” said the Thompson family in a statement. “She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped our lives and the lives of so many. The world is a better place because of her.” The family requests privacy during this time of mourning. Funeral service details will be released in the coming days.

___

Because it's Valentine's Day and this newsletter is about Florida politics, we wanted to do something romantic again to start the day.

It takes a special kind of person to work in the pressure cooker that is Session. The stakes are high, the demands are relentless, and the days can be verrrrrrrry long.

Can two of these special people find each other, fall in love and tackle The Process together?

Not just possible but highly likely.

With Valentine’s Day here (if you’re hoping to score a dinner reservation or a flower delivery at this point, you are destined for disappointment), we want to share the stories of four couples who have found success (this is in addition to previous love stories, which can be read here)—both under the rotunda and in their love and family lives: Natalie Kato and Tim Nungesser, Riley and Sean Leisman, Jill and Bill Mattox, and Kendra and Tim Parson.

___

Welcome to the world — Piper Gabrielle Piers, the first child of Drew and Becca Piers, who came into the world earlier this week. Drew, partner and managing director at Sachs Media, will no doubt be teaching Piper all about The Process during some pre-Session parental leave. Congratulations to the proud parents!

___

The eleventh hour has arrived.

If you haven’t found a gift for your Valentine yet … well, we hope the couch folds out.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis isn’t giving up on you, though. The Panama City Republican and soon-to-be D.C. resident thinks Feb. 14 is the perfect day to peruse the state’s unclaimed property database.

Nothing screams romance like a database overflowing with forgotten Barnett accounts and uncashed security deposit refund checks — except for roses, which you forgot to order.

Assuming you can rustle up enough enthusiasm, typing your sweetheart’s name into FLTreasureHunt.gov might get you into “it’s-the-thought-that-counts” territory. If you find them a wad of cash, you’re as good as gold.

According to Patronis, the odds aren’t bad — a cursory search of V-Day-themed names such as “Love,” “Valentine,” and “Heart” turned up more than $21 million in unclaimed property.

“If any of these words are in your name or business name, search now for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s your money — treat yourself this Valentine’s Day to some extra cash and claim it now,” Patronis said.

Those without a Valentine can still get in on the fun and/or reinforce their depression by checking whether any of the ones they let get away forgot to pack their barely vested FRS account when they walked out the door.

To be clear, that’s not a Patronis-sanctioned recommendation.

___

Always a fun read: “Valentine’s Day is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations” via Peter Schorsch and Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

And … “Fresh roses wither and die, but Florida-grown plants are a longer-lasting token for Valentine’s Day” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

___

Maggie’s List, led by former House Leader and Secretary of State Sandy Mortham, feted 40 Republican House and Senate women legislators on Wednesday, with former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and state Rep. Jennifer Canady as honorees. The PAC, established in 2010, supports fiscally conservative women to federal office, having endorsed now-US Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, US Ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik, U.S. Secretary of Labor nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer and SBA Administrator nominee Kelly Loeffler.

SPOTTED at the event: Ellen Anderson, Allison Carvajal, Marti Coley, Claudia Davant, Alison Dudley, Candice Ericks, Susan Goldstein, Marion Hoffmann, Christina Johnson, Carole Jean Jordan, Lena Juarez, Ashley Kalifeh, Kelly Mallette, Debbie Mortham, Sandy Mortham, Stephanie Smith and others.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORIES —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis signs compromise bill on illegal immigration enforcement” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida has enacted sweeping immigration enforcement laws to comply with Trump’s executive order. After disputes, DeSantis and legislative leaders crafted what they call the nation’s most aggressive immigration legislation.

Sen. Joe Gruters stated the legislation is about collaboration with the Trump administration and is intended to “go into hyper-speed.”

Democrats criticized the bills, noting differences from DeSantis’ initial proposal. Sen. Jason Pizzo said: “There is rampant catch and release going on here.” The package includes ending out-of-state tuition for “Dreamers,” a point Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith calls “cruel.”

The punishment we are inflicting on the young Dreamers brought to us by their parents … is cruel,” said Smith. The out-of-state tuition waiver for undocumented students will end on July 1.

Sen. Tina Polsky believes the appropriation of state funds for Immigration enforcement is a misuse of taxpayer funds and has declared: “The state money appropriated for this is double dipping. We are paying twice.”

“‘What if I can’t go?’: Florida repeals in-state tuition for undocumented students” via Syra Ortiz Blanes, Ana Ceballos and Clara Sophia-Daly of the Miami Herald — Florida lawmakers voted Thursday to repeal a 2014 law allowing undocumented students in-state tuition, jeopardizing college plans for many. The decision comes as Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, formerly a champion of the waiver, nears the presidency of FIU. Maria, a South Florida senior planning to become a forensic psychologist, now faces uncertainty. Without in-state tuition, college becomes unaffordable. Like Maria, Hernan Moreno, a DACA recipient studying construction management, may need to halt his studies. State data shows that over 6,500 students currently receive the waiver, many of whom are undocumented. The Senate rejected an amendment allowing current students to retain the benefit, with three Miami Republicans siding with Democrats.

“One group is being spared from Florida’s immigration crackdown: companies” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s new immigration laws, while stringent on migrants, avoid targeting companies employing them. Unlike some states, Florida doesn’t mandate all businesses use E-Verify, a federal employment verification system. Sen. Jason Pizzo calls this “weak.” Lawmakers have long avoided stricter E-Verify due to business influence. The state required it for public employers and some private firms with 25+ employees in previous years, but the new law fails to mandate all businesses. Republican Lawrence McClure urges data-driven adjustments to E-Verify, saying, “If you’re not enforcing it, you can expand it until you’re blue in the face.”

— CAP REAX —

Florida Democrats slam immigration bill — In a statement released shortly after lawmakers approved SB 2C, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said, “Donald Trump and Florida Republicans have completely betrayed our communities,” and called the bill “the most extreme anti-immigration legislation in the country, which creates a new state crime that will make it easier to target immigrants and kicks Dreamers out of college. Families will be separated, students will be saddled with debt, and fear will fracture our communities.”

PAC dings DeSantis for ‘backing down’ on immigration — The political committee DeSantis Watch jabbed at DeSantis after he struck a deal with the Legislature on immigration enforcement. “For six years, Gov. Ron DeSantis has relied on bluster, bullying, and political stunts to push his extreme agenda of higher costs and fewer freedoms for working families and seniors while his corporate elite donors, like those in the insurance industry, saw their profits skyrocket,” said DeSantis Watch Communications Director Anders Croy. “Now, after weeks of political food fights, Lame Duck Ron backed down to Republican leadership as they all emerged from behind closed doors to put taxpayers on the hook for another costly Special Session to quickly pass legislation without input from the Floridians they were elected to serve.”

FEA urges lawmakers to protect immigrant students — The Florida Education Association is imploring lawmakers to protect immigrant public school children from ICE and preserve in-state tuition for Dreamers, who would lose the benefit under SB 2C. “More than a decade ago, Republican leaders made the right call by passing a law allowing children who grew up in Florida and graduated from Florida high schools, regardless of their own or their parents’ immigration status, to attend higher education institutions in our state at in-state tuition rates. It was the right decision then, and it remains the right decision today,” FEA said in a statement, adding “… “The Florida Policy Institute’s recent report outlines that the removal of in-state tuition policies could cost our colleges nearly $15 million in revenue. “

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Bill would ban fluoride in local drinking water” via the News Service of Florida — A Lake County Republican Senator has filed a wide-ranging bill that would bar public water systems from adding fluoride to water supplies. Sen. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican, filed the bill (SB 700), which addresses numerous issues related to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the fluoride restrictions. The bill is backed by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who has dubbed the proposal the “Florida Farm Bill.” It will be considered during the Legislative Session that starts March 4. Local governments in Florida and across the country recently have debated — and, in some cases, stopped — the long-standing practice of adding fluoride to water supplies.

“Tampa General spotlights innovation and world-class care at Florida State Capitol” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — This week, legislators, legislative aides and Capitol-goers got a firsthand look at some of the innovations and technologies that make Tampa General Hospital (TGH) one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. On We Are TGH Day, Tampa General patients, families and caregivers traveled to the Florida Capitol to share stories of the life-saving care they received at Tampa General. Students and health care advocates from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine joined the coalition of patients. As part of the event, Tampa General showcased one of its Aeromed helicopter fleets on Adams Street. Visitors could explore the vehicle used to transport critically ill or injured patients from 23 surrounding counties to TGH.

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump administration lays off probationary government workers, warns others of large cuts to come” via Chris Megerian and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press — The Trump administration intensified efforts to downsize the federal workforce Thursday, ordering agencies to lay off probationary employees without civil service protection. This could affect hundreds of thousands of workers. Some agencies were warned of larger cuts to come. The Office of Personnel Management issued the directive. Elon Musk, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, called for eliminating entire agencies. Experts warn this undermines government capacity. Layoffs may not yield significant savings. The action expands previous OPM directives. The firings have already begun at agencies, including the Education Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Trump sets out process for imposing global reciprocal tariffs” via Doug Palmer and Ari Hawkins of POLITICO — Trump signed a memo Thursday initiating a “reciprocal” tariff system, potentially increasing import duties worldwide. Trump stated he’ll charge countries whatever they charge the U.S., aiming for a “level playing field.” Top officials will study the matter, with final rates expected in weeks or months. Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick anticipates readiness by April 2. This could inflate prices for Americans, though Trump downplays the impact. Experts warn of significant changes to U.S. trade policy, potentially affecting relations with various nations. The White House emphasized addressing both tariff and non-tariff barriers in this new system.

“Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as Trump’s health chief after a close Senate vote” via The Associated Press — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kennedy Jr. as Trump’s Health Secretary, putting the prominent vaccine skeptic in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety as well as health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Nearly all Republicans fell in line behind Trump despite hesitancy over Kennedy’s views on vaccines, voting 52-48 to elevate the scion of one of America’s most storied political — and Democratic — families to secretary of the Health and Human Services Department. Democrats unanimously opposed Kennedy. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only “no” vote among Republicans, mirroring his stands against Trump’s picks for the Pentagon chief and Director of National Intelligence.

“Federal judge pauses President Trump’s order restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth” via The Associated Press — A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s recent executive order aimed at restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19. The judge’s ruling came after a lawsuit was filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the President’s order. Judge Brendan Hurson, who Joe Biden nominated, granted the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order following a hearing in federal court in Baltimore. The ruling essentially puts Trump’s directive on hold while the case proceeds.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida Agricultural Law Enforcement officers seize over 29 pounds of cocaine” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officers from the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement confiscated more than 29 pounds of cocaine following the stop of a white cargo van that had avoided an agricultural interdiction station in Escambia County. According to the Department, the seized drugs are valued at $24,000 per bundle, totaling an estimated street value of $264,000. “This significant drug seizure is a testament to the critical role our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers play in keeping Florida safe,” Agriculture Commissioner Simpson said.

“‘Critical juncture’: Florida industry coalition sets sights on shaping AI public policy” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — As the rapid development of artificial intelligence continues to raise questions about its impact, one leading business organization is looking to help formulate policies to deal with upcoming challenges. The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) says it is progressing with recommendations it produced in the past year that outline concerns about artificial intelligence and the technology’s effect on business. AIF held a meeting of the “Coalition for the Future Artificial Intelligence in Business” in Tallahassee this week as part of its ongoing analysis called “Artificial Intelligence in Business.” That’s an advisory document and advocacy outline with recommendations on how the business community in Florida can incorporate AI.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS—

“Order to drop Eric Adams case prompts resignations in New York and Washington” via William K. Rashbaum, Benjamin Weiser, Jonah E. Bromwich and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Manhattan’s U.S. attorney resigned just days after she was ordered to drop the corruption case against New York City’s Mayor. Then, when Justice Department officials sought to transfer the case to the public integrity section in Washington, which oversees corruption cases, the two men who led that unit also resigned, according to five people who knew the matter. The resignations represent the most high-profile public resistance to Trump’s tightening control over the Justice Department. The departures of the U.S. Attorney, Danielle R. Sassoon, and the officials who oversee the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, Kevin O. Driscoll and John Keller, came in rapid succession.

“National Hurricane Center drops ‘Gulf of Mexico’ for ‘Gulf of America’” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) joined other federal agencies in making the official switch of renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The NHC website’s new image of the Atlantic basin now shows the new label for the body of water known to brew up tropical activity and plague Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Mexico. The switch comes after Trump’s executive order calling for the renaming, although other countries, including Mexico, are not adjusting their geographical labels. The NHC’s daily tropical outlook, which, through Wednesday, still refers to the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico, shifted up Thursday morning.

Blue Origin, Ballard Partners sign lobbying deal — Florida-based international lobbying firm Ballard Partners has signed a lobbying contract with Blue Origin, the aerospace company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The contract lists firm founder and President Brian Ballard as the lead lobbyist alongside firm partners Mathew Forrest and Dan McFaul. The trio will help the company navigate “issues related to commercial spaceflight and guidance on opportunities to utilize Blue Origin capabilities.” Ballard Partners has long represented Amazon, another Bezos-founded company, in Washington.



— ELECTIONS —

“Debbie Mayfield put on Senate ballot in unanimous Florida Supreme Court ruling” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Rep. Mayfield is eligible for a Special Election to the Florida Senate, overturning a decision by the Division of Elections. The court said her tenure gap allows her to run despite term limits. Mayfield accused DeSantis of retaliation for her Trump support. Mayfield is grateful for the ruling. Three other Republicans will face off in the April 1 Primary. The winner will face Democrat Vance Ahrens on June 10. Elections Supervisor Tim Bobanic is proceeding with vote-by-mail ballots.





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“A delicate balance: Why Doral GOP pols fight for Venezuelans, but avoid clash with Trump” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Public officials in the U.S. city with the largest population of Venezuelans, the western Miami-Dade municipality of Doral, are facing a challenging dilemma as they navigate the shifting terrain of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. On one hand, they are grappling with the rollback of deportation protections for Venezuelans that had been extended by Biden shortly before he left office. The Trump administration’s looming termination of the policy, known as temporary protected status, threatens hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans — many of whom call Doral home — with possible deportation back to the country they fled. On the other hand, they are treading lightly to avoid a direct confrontation with Trump.

“Remembering the Parkland 17: Community events are set for Friday” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Seven years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, we remember the 17 who died. On Friday, the South Florida community will gather at events to remember the lives lost. Parkland Mayor Rich Walker said that the events are held because the community must remember — and can’t forget. The Feb. 14, 2018, shooting took the lives of 17 students and staff and also injured 17 others.

“Department of Education investigating this School District for alleged discrimination against Jewish student” via Ethan Stein of WPTV — The School District of Palm Beach County is under investigation by the Department of Education after a complaint alleging discrimination against a student due to the student’s Jewish ancestry, according to a letter from the Department of Education. According to the letter, the complaint alleges that it is related to the District’s failure to provide an effective response after becoming aware that the student was being bullied during the 2023-24 academic year because the student is Jewish. WPTV obtained a copy of the Jan. 7 letter from the School District after a media request earlier this week. The district is listed on the Department of Education’s list of schools with open investigations into discrimination.

“Feds stop another boat smuggling Chinese migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Federal agents stopped a boat heading from the Bahamas to South Florida carrying migrants from several countries, mainly from China, according to a criminal complaint. The interception of the ship is the latest in a series of recent migrant smuggling cases involving people from China attempting to enter South Florida using the Bahamas as a jumping-off point. A U.S. Coast Guard cutter crew tracked this boat, a 25-foot vessel, as it left Bimini in the Bahamas. The vessel’s operator at first turned on its navigational lights but switched them off the farther he traveled away from Bimini, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations complaint.

“PBSO deputy killed in ambush was dating suspect’s ex” via Nick Viviani of WPEC — The man accused of murdering a corrections deputy outside his Belle Glade home earlier this week had once been romantically involved with the victim’s girlfriend. Kevin Bennette was arrested and booked on a count of first-degree murder, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) announced. He allegedly ambushed and killed Basil Powell as the deputy returned home on Northwest Avenue B and was getting out of his car. In a news conference where he provided more details about the arrest, PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw revealed the alleged motive for the deadly attack. Saying the shooting was domestic in nature, he explained that Bennette, 32, had once dated the woman currently in a relationship with Powell.

“Okeechobee Mayor rejects agriculture blame for lake pollution, points to Kissimmee River” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice News — Mayor Dowling Watford is pushing back against claims that agriculture, particularly the sugar industry, is the primary contributor to pollution in Lake Okeechobee, pointing instead to water sources flowing from the north. “As far as everybody likes to blame agriculture, they keep using the term ‘big sugar,’ that they’re causing all the problems, and that’s just not the case,” Watford said during an interview on Florida’s Voice Radio with Drew Steele. “All of our dairy farms and ranches in our area are using what they call best management practices. That’s procedures that prevent pollution going into the lake.” Watford argues that Lake Okeechobee’s primary source of water is the Kissimmee River, which originates near Orlando, and pollution issues should not be solely attributed to the local agricultural sector.

“Soccer stadium developers can keep $20M on-site. Miami parks to get $10M in city funds” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The Miami City Commission voted Thursday to allocate a $20 million developer contribution exclusively to Miami Freedom Park’s 58-acre park, reversing a prior agreement to split funds with other city parks. Mayor Francis Suarez championed the move, citing voter intent. The decision angered residents and former Commissioner Ken Russell, who called it a “bait-and-switch.” To compensate, $2.5 million was added for parks in four districts, excluding the stadium area, funded by taxpayers. Russell criticized the move, stating, “You cannot erase it.” The 2018 ballot question allowed spending on the 58-acre park “or other green space.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando students barred from Susan Plasencia’s office” via McKenna Schueler of the Orlando Weekly — A group of about a dozen university and college students, alumni and activists were locked out of Rep. Plasencia’s office as the group prepared to deliver a petition demanding Plasencia reverse her position on repealing in-state tuition rates for Florida students who are undocumented. A repeal of Florida’s decade-old in-state tuition policy is being considered by Florida lawmakers this week as part of a broader immigration package the Legislature is expected to pass as part of a Special Session called by DeSantis. If approved and signed by the Governor, advancing legislation would create a State Board of Immigration Enforcement.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF athletics receives $1.5M pledge for Hagle Football Gateway project” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — University of South Florida (UCF) athletics received a pledge of $1.5 million in support of the Hagle Football Gateway project from Wharton-Smith, Inc. The company is one of Central Florida’s largest general contractors and construction firms. The Sanford-based company was key in constructing UCF’s Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village and contributed to FBC Mortgage Stadium, the Wayne Densch Center and the Roth Athletic Center. “My family and I, along with our team at Wharton-Smith, are honored to support the Hagle Football Gateway and invest in the future of UCF Athletics,” Wharton-Smith President and CEO Tim Smith said in a statement.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa corporate landlord with ties to Hermès heirs settles fraud case” via Emily L. Mahoney and Ben Wieder of the Tampa Bay Times — Four years ago, residents in the lower-income, predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods near Busch Gardens were surprised when journalists knocked on their doors and told them their rental homes were partially owned by the ultra-rich Hermès family, heirs to a global luxury fashion empire thousands of miles away. The investment company behind those rental houses and its founder have signed a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations that they knowingly committed fraud to acquire a Paycheck Protection Program loan. That’s because a whistleblower and former partner at the company has been working with the government, trying to root out what he says is greed upon greed.

“St. Petersburg wants state to create crane safety standards” via Colleen Wright, Bethany Barnes and Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — At a Committee meeting Thursday, St. Petersburg Council members and city officials went over what could be done to prevent a crane from collapsing again. During Hurricane Milton’s fiercest winds, a crane on top of the city’s tallest building tumbled 550 feet and smashed into an office building home to a law firm, a defense contractor, a juice shop and the Tampa Bay Times. St. Petersburg Building Official Don Tyre suggested that the state should have the Florida Building Commission create standards for regulating cranes, an approach similar to the milestone inspection program that came out of the Surfside condominium collapse. For example, the state could require that contractors select tower cranes designed for the same windspeed that the proposed building would be built to withstand. Tyre will help draft a resolution that will be brought to the City Council for approval.

“Why do so many St. Petersburg homes have open code enforcement cases?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg officials have opened nearly 11,000 code enforcement cases on properties that last year’s hurricanes may have damaged, and many of the owners may not know it. The city says it proactively monitors whether the properties are correctly repaired to protect current and future owners. However, the blanket approach frustrates many property owners who say that energy should be put toward issuing permits for repair work or accurately identifying damaged properties. Residents have not received notice of the open code enforcement cases, and some say their flagged properties suffered no significant damage.

“New park president set for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Jeff Davis has been named park president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay theme park. He comes to Florida from a role as park president at SeaWorld San Antonio. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead the team at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as we make significant investments in the park to improve the infrastructure, operations and overall park experience for our guests,” Davis said in a news release. “There are a lot of exciting things happening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay right now — and even more to come soon,” he said. The park, owned by Orlando-based United Parks & Resorts, plans to open an area called Wild Oasis this Spring.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Immense legacy’: Dan Kleman, former Tallahassee City Manager, dies” via Jim Rosica of the Tallahassee Democrat — Kleman, who was Tallahassee’s City Manager for over 20 years, died Wednesday, his family said. He was 79. Kleman, who later served 10 years as the Hillsborough County Administrator, had been living in Port St. Lucie with his wife, Jan. He died “peacefully at home,” according to a statement provided by his family. His name is still an almost household name to Tallahasseeans today: The block behind his former workplace, Tallahassee City Hall, once was called Capital Commons and was later renamed “Kleman Plaza.” That area had been “a ragtag collection of buildings and buckled asphalt parking lots” behind City Hall, as a 1997 Tallahassee Democrat story described it.

“Multimillion-dollar land swap would make once-obscure developer major downtown player” via Nate Monroe of The Tributary — Alex Sifakis sits atop a suburban Jacksonville empire: JWB, the company he co-founded in 2006, is a real estate investment firm, a homebuyer and seller, and a property manager, overseeing some 6,000 rental properties throughout the largest city by area in the contiguous United States. And in recent years, Sifakis, a gregarious and formerly obscure figure in city politics, has amassed influence, expanding his considerable holdings to a new frontier: downtown. A new proposal, which city officials will weigh in the coming weeks, could make Sifakis and a joint venture he backs, Gateway Jax, among the most crucial players in downtown Jacksonville’s future.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County Commission soundly rejects proposed development near Celery Fields” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County Commission rejected a proposed housing development near the Celery Fields after hours of public comment. It was a marathon public hearing that began first thing in the morning and cut into the mid-afternoon. Dozens of people, unanimously against the development, spoke as the hours wore on, and a few of the Commissioners began to rest their eyes for longer and longer. Celery Fields is a county stormwater drainage area, which, over more than two decades, has become a renowned bird sanctuary. D.R. Horton, which bills itself as “America’s Largest Homebuilder,” wanted to buy a cattle ranch adjacent to the environmentally sensitive site to build 126 single-family homes.

“Alan Dershowitz to deliver 2025 commencement at New College“ via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Constitutional lawyer and author Dershowitz will deliver the 2025 commencement address at New College of Florida in Sarasota. Known for representing high-profile figures like Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein, Dershowitz brings a controversial reputation. New College President Richard Corcoran celebrated the selection, emphasizing the school’s commitment to “bold ideas and fearless debate.” The ceremony is scheduled for May 23. Dershowitz will also participate in a discussion titled “Justice or Politics? The Weaponization of Law in Modern America.” The event occurs amid criticism of a conservative shift in the liberal arts school.

— TOP OPINION —

“The ‘Gulf of America’ Is an admission of defeat” via David Frum of The Atlantic — The Trump era presents a challenge in distinguishing between genuine threats and pathetic displays of self-embarrassment. A recent incident involved the White House barring an Associated Press reporter for the AP’s refusal to comply with Trump’s demand to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

While seemingly a dictatorial move, it reveals underlying weakness rather than strength. Historically, bodies of water are often named by dominant nations for the territories they lead to. The Gulf of Mexico, for instance, was named by Spanish mapmakers sailing toward Mexico.

In the age of discovery and conquest, European mariners often named bodies of water after the destination territory on the other side of that water. The Gulf of Mexico is so called because when a Spaniard sailed toward Mexico, the Gulf was the sea the Spaniard crossed.

Once you understand this practice, you see it everywhere. The people of the Benin kingdom did not call the Bight of Benin that. The Europeans who sailed across the bight (an old word for bay) toward Benin named it that.

The Indian Ocean. The Java Sea. These were not labels chosen by the Indians or Javanese, but by European seafarers en route to India and Java.

Renaming it “the Gulf of America” reverses this dynamic, portraying the U.S. as a destination rather than an origin. This action, cloaked in imperial boasting, inadvertently exposes self-awareness of imperial decline. It reflects a pattern of claiming victory while exhibiting the behavior of a loser.

— OPINIONS —

“The day the Ukraine War ended” via Jonathan Lemire of The Atlantic — The war in Ukraine has entered a new chapter as the U.S. signals reduced support for Kyiv’s goals. Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin, framed as a negotiation to end the war, has raised concerns about Ukraine’s position. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is “unrealistic” and opposed Ukraine’s NATO aspirations. Trump’s team aims to stabilize relations with Moscow. The Kremlin rejected Ukraine’s territory swap proposal, signaling a desire for broader concessions. Trump’s approach marks a shift from past U.S. policy, raising questions about Ukraine’s future leverage.

“No nominee is a provocateur too far for Susan Collins & Co.” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Collins’ support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary raises questions about Republican Senators’ independence from Trump. Kennedy’s controversial views, including vaccine alarmism and past assertions about COVID-19, have drawn criticism. Despite concerns, Collins joined 51 Republican Senators in confirming Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. This move signals a broader trend of Republican capitulation, disregarding the Senate’s role to advise and consent. While Senators claim to respect voters’ will, critics argue they enable Trump’s dangerous choices.

“Is there courage enough in Tallahassee to fight for tax-code fairness?” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Florida’s sales tax code is a mess. And this matters. It matters a lot because sales tax is the single most significant slice of the state’s annual revenue, bringing in roughly $36 billion annually. Yet the state tax code is riddled with exemptions that often draw comparisons to Swiss cheese, including many tax breaks enacted to benefit an elite few and no longer serve a purpose (if they ever did). At a time that calls for harsh measures, taking a sharp pencil to special-interest tax cuts makes sense — along with reining in DeSantis’ calls for pointless, lavish spending. There are major, pending shortfalls that make it imperative to act.

— WEEKEND TV —

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Chocolate love has its price on Valentine’s Day as cocoa costs make hearts shudder, not flutter” via Raf Casert of The Associated Press — St. Valentine’s chocolates always seek to show how deep your love is. This year, it might just also show how deep your pockets are. With the price of cocoa beans setting unprecedented records on the commodities market, it will undoubtedly turn the gift of love into a more significant financial commitment than it once was. If love is reputed to be eternal, a low price for cocoa, the essential ingredient in chocolate, is not. “The price increase of cocoa is absolutely spectacular, now for 2, 2½ years,” said Philippe de Sellier, the head of both Leonidas and Belgian chocolate federation Choprabisco.

“Where to go for Valentine’s Day in the U.S.: 2 Florida cities make this top 20 list” via Lianna Norman of the USA Today Network-Florida — Personal finance company WalletHub released a study this week that ranks the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day and two Florida cities made the top 20 list. To find the best, most budget-friendly cities in the U.S. for Valentine’s Day, WalletHub compared 100 of the largest cities across 25 metrics in four categories: budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast. No Florida cities appear in WalletHub’s top five or top 10. Orlando was the first city in Florida on the list, in 15th place. Orlando ranked second for the amount of jewelry stores per capita, and first for the number of florists per capita. Miami also placed in the top 20, sliding into 20th place overall.

“Meta launches free curriculum to protect youth from online exploitation” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Meta unveiled a comprehensive, free education curriculum on Safer Internet Day to protect young people online. Collaborating with Childhelp, the curriculum aims to educate youth on identifying and responding to online threats like sextortion and grooming. Funded by Meta and supported by experts, including NCMEC and the Department of Homeland Security, the curriculum is available to parents, educators, and community leaders. It equips middle schoolers with essential skills to navigate digital spaces responsibly, fostering safe relationships and awareness of personal boundaries.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

___

