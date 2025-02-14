February 14, 2025
Johanna López wants to make sure violence victims aren’t evicted

Johanna Lopez
López has introduced a new proposal to enhance protections and safeguards for victims of violence and stalking.

A newly proposed measure would provide victims of violence and stalking additional protection and increased safeguards if passed.

Orlando Democrat Rep. Johanna López filed the bill (HB 619), which aims to protect tenants from having their rental agreements terminated after being victimized in incidents related to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking.

Landlords would be prohibited from ending tenancy agreements if their tenants or the tenant’s minor child are victims of actual or threatened violence or stalking and are not perpetrators, to ensure that victims have a secure and stable place to live.

Furthermore, a rental agreement would be prohibited from containing any provisions that penalize the tenant for terminating the agreement due to these factors. Victims would be able to terminate their agreements with landlords without penalty when they provide written notice and any other required documentation.

This would include verification that the tenant or their child is the victim of domestic, dating or sexual violence, such as a protection order, a copy of a no-contact order, a law enforcement report or a criminal conviction of an individual charged with crimes relating to violence committed against the tenant or the tenant’s child.

All information provided to the landlord from the tenant about their situation and their victim status would be required to be kept confidential, including the tenant’s forwarding address if they leave. Also under these circumstances, tenants would not forfeit any money deposits or advanced payments of rent.

Landlords would be required to change the locks when it is requested by the tenant. If the landlord fails to change the locks within 24 hours of receiving the request, the tenant would be allowed to change the locks on their own if they first notify their landlord of their intentions and provide them with a key to the premises.

Tenants who have rental agreements terminated would be able to file a civil action against a landlord for violations, of which the landlord could be liable for damages and court costs, while the bill notes provisions within the legislation cannot be waived or modified by a rental agreement.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

One comment

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    February 14, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    Exactly what has the landlord done that is wrong here? In other words, why don’t you penalize “the perp” instead and leave the landlord out of it?

    Reply

Categories