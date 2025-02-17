Analysis: Florida to add more than 13,000 rental homes this year

A new analysis shows there may be an uptick of rental homes available in Florida in 2025.

Point2Homes, a rental housing advisory company, released a new report this month showing several states will be building and increasing the number of homes for rent this year.

There is a “build-to-rent” boom on the cusp of becoming a reality in the Sunshine State. Florida will add more rental homes than any other state this year outside of Texas and Arizona.

“With 13,591 new houses for rent in development, Florida is set to boost its build-to-rent inventory by 83.1%. Only Texas (21,812 units) and Arizona (13,972) have more units in the pipeline,” Point2Homes concluded.

Affordable rental housing has been a sore spot for many economic development watchdog and business advocacy groups for the past half decade. Florida TaxWatch has issued several reports advising affordable rental housing is woefully lacking in recent years.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has noted that while the economic outlook and development is looking up, an embarrassing element is the absence of large-scale amounts of affordable rentals in the state.

“Housing affordability remains a challenge for many Floridians,” said a Florida Chamber report on the economic outlook for 2025 that was published just weeks ago.

But the Point2Homes analysis said Florida is helping to lead the way for the estimated 110,727 new single-family rental homes set to be built across America this year.

In Florida, the central area of the state will be the avatar of new rental housing development. In Kissimmee alone, there are 806 new single-family rental homes set to be built. St. Cloud has another 514 units in the pipeline and Howey-In-The-Hills rounds out the top 3 with another 415 rental homes being built.

In fact, every city in the top 10 of single-family rental expansion in the state is located in Central Florida.

“The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro is at the center of the state’s build-to-rent boom, with 3,000-plus units underway — more than many U.S. states,” the Point2Homes report said.

Tampa has 1,911 single-family rentals set to be constructed. The Jacksonville area market has another 1,703 units planned for Northeast Florida, and North Port in Southwest Florida is aiming to build 1,369 single-family rentals.