February 17, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Analysis: Florida to add more than 13,000 rental homes this year
Housing contracted closing sales dropped in Florida for April.

Drew DixonFebruary 17, 20254min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida ‘ready to assist’ states purging ‘woke ideology’ from education policy

FederalHeadlines

Mike Pence emerges as one of the few Republicans willing to challenge Donald Trump 2.0

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Luis Viera rules out bid for Mayor, mulls next political steps

housing market
The Sunshine State is likely to add the third-most new single-family rental houses this year in America.

A new analysis shows there may be an uptick of rental homes available in Florida in 2025.

Point2Homes, a rental housing advisory company, released a new report this month showing several states will be building and increasing the number of homes for rent this year.

There is a “build-to-rent” boom on the cusp of becoming a reality in the Sunshine State. Florida will add more rental homes than any other state this year outside of Texas and Arizona.

“With 13,591 new houses for rent in development, Florida is set to boost its build-to-rent inventory by 83.1%. Only Texas (21,812 units) and Arizona (13,972) have more units in the pipeline,” Point2Homes concluded.

Affordable rental housing has been a sore spot for many economic development watchdog and business advocacy groups for the past half decade. Florida TaxWatch has issued several reports advising affordable rental housing is woefully lacking in recent years.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has noted that while the economic outlook and development is looking up, an embarrassing element is the absence of large-scale amounts of affordable rentals in the state.

“Housing affordability remains a challenge for many Floridians,” said a Florida Chamber report on the economic outlook for 2025 that was published just weeks ago.

But the Point2Homes analysis said Florida is helping to lead the way for the estimated 110,727 new single-family rental homes set to be built across America this year.

In Florida, the central area of the state will be the avatar of new rental housing development. In Kissimmee alone, there are 806 new single-family rental homes set to be built. St. Cloud has another 514 units in the pipeline and Howey-In-The-Hills rounds out the top 3 with another 415 rental homes being built.

In fact, every city in the top 10 of single-family rental expansion in the state is located in Central Florida.

“The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro is at the center of the state’s build-to-rent boom, with 3,000-plus units underway — more than many U.S. states,” the Point2Homes report said.

Tampa has 1,911 single-family rentals set to be constructed. The Jacksonville area market has another 1,703 units planned for Northeast Florida, and North Port in Southwest Florida is aiming to build 1,369 single-family rentals.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Disrupt the status quo': James Uthmeier sworn in as Attorney General

nextThe anti-Elon Musk protest movement is expected to ramp up with Congress on recess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories