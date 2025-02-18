February 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Donald Trump may like Byron Donalds for Governor. But his voters like Casey DeSantis better
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis holds son Mason as they are recognized by Gov. Ron DeSantis while he delivers the State of the State address during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 18, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jeanette Nuñez set to chair Space Florida Board after Gov. DeSantis’ appointment

FederalHeadlines

Leonard Peltier released from prison following sentence commutation in FBI killings

APoliticalHeadlines

Nearly half of residential insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton haven’t been paid

FLAPOL030723CH009
POTUS may need to push harder for his favorite in the emerging field.

Donald Trump’s voters may need some convincing to back his preferred candidate in the 2026 Governor’s race.

New polling from the University of North Florida (UNF) shows 57% of Trump voters approve of First Lady Casey DeSantis, while just 4% disapprove of her. This puts her above any other potential 2026 GOP candidate polled.

The poll was released just hours after Trump took to Truth Social to boost the potential candidacy of Byron Donalds. The Republican Congressman from Southwest Florida does respectably well in the survey, with 3 in 10 Trump voters approving of the Congressman and just 2% disapproving. But that puts Donalds far from DeSantis’ +53.

Donalds’ approval number is likely to increase if Trump engages more in the race, as he is teasing he might, but for now the First Lady is best positioned.

UNF tracked three other potential candidates as well.

The best performer of the remainder was just appointed to the U.S. Senate: former Attorney General Ashley Moody. The Plant City Republican is favored by 36% of Trump voters, while just 3% dislike her.

That said, all indications are that she is going to run again for Senate next year. Two federal committees (Ashley Moody Victory Fund and Moody for Florida) were formed last month to boost the inevitable campaign.

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz also has a 36% approval rating among Trump voters. But his negatives also stand out, as 21% of the group disfavors the onetime nominee for U.S. Attorney General.

Finally, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has the heaviest lift when it comes to letting voters know who he is. Simpson, a former Senate President from Trilby, has 6% approval and 2% disapproval among Trump supporters in last year’s election. Meanwhile, more than 3 in 4 voters don’t know who he is.

The survey was in the field from Feb. 5 through Feb. 14.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio, Mike Waltz lay groundwork for Ukraine peace with Russia

nextNearly half of residential insurance claims from Hurricanes Helene and Milton haven't been paid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories