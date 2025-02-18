Daniel Perez appoints Bill Prummell, T.K. Waters to new immigration enforcement panel

Five days after the Legislature concluded its third go-round this year of anti-illegal immigration measures, House Speaker Daniel Perez is filling seats on Florida’s new State Immigration Enforcement Council.

Perez is naming Sheriffs Bill Prummell and T.K. Waters of Charlotte and Duval counties, respectively, to the panel.

Together with Sheriffs Bob Gualtieri and Grady Judd — whom Senate President Ben Albritton appointed — and four other to-be-chosen Police Chiefs selected by the Cabinet, they’ll advise the Cabinet on how best to coordinate federal immigration enforcement with President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a statement, Perez lauded Prummell and Waters for their dedication to law enforcement and public safety.

“Their extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable as Florida continues to take strong, decisive action to enforce immigration laws and protect our citizens,” he said.

Prummell is a 29-year policing veteran and was first elected Charlotte Sheriff in 2012. He also serves as President of the Florida Sheriffs Association and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Waters’ law enforcement career dates back more than three decades, during which he held key investigative and leadership roles. He was elected Sheriff in 2022.

Established under SB 2C, a sweeping immigration measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed less than an hour after lawmakers passed it last Thursday, the State Immigration Enforcement Council is composed of eight members: four appointed by the Senate President and House Speaker, and four appointed by each member of the Cabinet.

All must be Police Chiefs or Sheriffs.

Once up and running, the Council will advise and make recommendations to DeSantis and the Cabinet on local immigration enforcement efforts, needs and information sharing. The Council will also seek training and strategic guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and provide DeSantis and the Cabinet, acting as a new State Board of Immigration Enforcement, on strategies to increase the number of available detention beds that ICE can use.

A press note from Perez’s Office said Prummell “emphasizes intelligence-led policing” and boasts “experience dealing with public safety challenges (that) makes him a strong asset to the Council.”

Perez’s Office said Waters “has been instrumental in community-based crime reduction, focusing on violent criminals and gangs for prosecution while building trust through robust community outreach engagement.”

Both Sheriffs issued statements on their appointments.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that strong law enforcement involvement can have on public safety,” Prummell said. “I’m honored to join the State Immigration Enforcement Council to help ensure that Florida’s immigration laws are enforced, rule of law is upheld and communities are protected.”

Waters stressed how vital stronger immigration strictures are to saving lives, noting that last year alone, Duval “officers seized nearly 15 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to kill over 2 million Americans.” Over the past four years, he said, officers from his Office have responded to 970 fentanyl deaths.

“The devastating impacts of illegal immigration can be seen here in Jacksonville and across our state,” he said. “I am honored by Speaker Perez’s confidence in me and eager to get to work ensuring Florida provides President Trump the support he needs as he continues to secure our borders and restore safety and security for the American people.”

State Immigration Enforcement Council members will typically serve four-year terms; however, to ensure there are staggered terms, the four members initially appointed by DeSantis, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Attorney General James Uthmeier will serve two-year terms.

Any vacancy on the Council must be filled by the original appointing authority.