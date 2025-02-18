Blaise Ingoglia, Michelle Salzman want voters to decide on term limits for School Boards, County Commissions

The Legislature is once again set for battle over a constitutional amendment on local term limits.

Legislation from Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Michelle Salzman (SB 802, HB 679) would give voters a way to ban members of School Boards and County Commissions from running for re-election after eight years of service.

“Serving in government should be an honor, not a career,” Ingoglia said.

“Voters of Florida have never had the opportunity to weigh in if eight-year term limits for county commissioners and school board members should be enshrined in our Constitution. With this proposed amendment, now they can. Our forefathers believed that service in government should be brief. I have a sneaking suspicion that the vast majority of Floridians believe so as well.”

Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, is already pursuing another possible constitutional amendment that would give voters the chance to limit lawmakers to eight years each in the Senate and the House.

Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, said deeply entrenched legislators have created problems on the local level.

“For too long, some county commissioners have remained in office for decades, leading to stagnation and limited accountability. By filing this constitutional amendment, we are empowering Florida voters to decide if eight-year term limits are the right path forward, not only for county commissioners, but also for school board members. This measure ensures fresh perspectives, increased transparency, and a government that truly works for the people,” she said.

Some allowances would apply for current lawmakers if voters approve the amendment.

Terms of service for County Commissioners beginning on Election Day 2026 wouldn’t count against the eight-year limit. Meanwhile, School Board members’ terms before Election Day 2022 would likewise be grandfathered in.

The Legislature established 12-year term limits for School Board members in 2022. But by the following year, Ingoglia and others were already pushing a more restrictive eight-year limit which also applied to County Commissioners, a move supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis. So far, that effort has failed.