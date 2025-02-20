Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.20.25

Good Thursday morning.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is seeking the “Coolest Thing Made in Florida,” and it is asking businesses, employees and the public for help.

The newly announced competition will be held throughout the year. Nominations of companies that manufacture products in Florida are open now through May 31. Once nominations close, the 32 selected nominees will duke it out in a bracket-style competition ending with the announcement of the undisputed “Coolest Thing” on Oct. 28.

While there can only be one “Coolest,” that doesn’t stop other products from being cool — or even cooler than cool — and the Chamber said the competition is designed to “spotlight and celebrate” the nifty stuff made in the Sunshine State.

Since 2018, the Chamber’s prime directive has been to help the state economy rise into the Top 10 if measured as a country by 2030. A piece of the puzzle in achieving that goal is becoming a Top 5 manufacturing state.

“Manufacturing is a major driver of Florida’s economy, employing more than 421,000 Floridians and contributing over $68.9 billion in exports,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “This competition will not only showcase the innovation of Florida’s manufacturers but also reinforce the importance of making more in Florida and exporting more from Florida.”

For a complete tournament schedule or to submit a nomination, visit CoolestThingMadeInFlorida.com.

Carlton Fields’ dedicated financial services and insurance compliance consultancy is bringing on one of the top experts in the field.

Larry Nakamura has joined CF Compliance Consulting Group as chief compliance leader, bringing over 30 years of experience in financial services operations and compliance, navigating FINRA, SEC, OCC, CFTC, and NFA rules and regulations to Carlton Fields.

Nakamura helps firms proactively identify regulatory deficiencies and internal control weaknesses in their compliance programs to mitigate regulatory risks through focused risk reviews, compliance program assessments and mock regulatory examinations.

Nakamura previously worked as vice president and chief compliance officer at Corient and head of U.S. compliance for CI Financial Corp., overseeing the compliance integration of more than 25 firms.

Erin VanSickle will continue to lead CF Compliance Consulting Group as its president. With expertise in insurance regulatory compliance, VanSickle has been instrumental in helping clients navigate complex and evolving regulatory environments, mitigate risks and enhance their compliance programs.

In her dual role at Carlton Fields, VanSickle also advises on government affairs, enterprise risk management and strategic operations, representing insurtech and govtech startups, legacy carriers and corporate entities. She has more than 15 years of experience in regulated industries, public policy and advocacy, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

“The financial services and insurance industries remain some of the most heavily regulated sectors in the country. CF Compliance Consulting Group is dedicated to generating strategic, actionable solutions to mitigate risk and enhance compliance with state and federal regulations,” said VanSickle.

“We welcome Larry’s expertise and leadership as we continue to expand our capabilities and corporate mission of helping protect organizations, mitigating risk, and empowering our clients to focus on what they do best.”

Katherine Neebe will ascend to chief communications officer at Duke Energy, effective Feb. 24.

Currently Duke’s senior vice president and Chief Sustainability Officer, Neebe will succeed current CCO Oscar Suris, who will become a senior adviser.

“Katherine has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the critical role that clear, timely communications play in fostering trust among our stakeholders,” said Louis Renjel, executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer. “She has the leadership skills and external affairs experience needed to help meet the expectations of our customers, communities, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Neebe added: “Delivering business outcomes by serving our customers and communities will remain my focus. Corporate Communications is essential in advancing our ambitious energy modernization strategy, aimed at meeting our communities’ growing and evolving energy needs.”

Neebe is a recognized leader in corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement and global responsibility. She has a proven track record of aligning programs to deliver business growth and address societal challenges. As SVP, she directed enterprise-wide sustainability and policy initiatives while overseeing Duke Energy Foundation’s $30 million-plus in annual philanthropic investments.

Duke Energy also announced that Amy Strecker will lead Neebe’s former organization on an interim basis while continuing in her current role as president of the Duke Energy Foundation.

—@realDonaldTrump: The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified and unbeatable TEAM; however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to “kick-start” the Reconciliation process and move all of our priorities to the concept of “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

—@SpeakerJohnson: @realDonaldTrump is right! House Republicans are working to deliver President Trump’s FULL agenda — not just a small part of it. Let’s get it done, @HouseGOP!

—@News_Jul: Sen. Thom Tillis, fresh off his Ukraine trip, says (Vladimir) Putin doesn’t want peace, he “wants to dictate the world” “That invasion was the responsibility of one human being on the face of this planet: Vladimir Putin” On Trump calling (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy a dictator: “It’s not a word I would use.”

—@MarcoRubio (from March 9, 2022): Many in the West still don’t understand that #Putin is an expert liar. He doesn’t care about “humanitarian” relief; if, in fact, there is a “cease-fire,” it’s because he sees some strategic or tactical benefit. And beware of attacks on refugees #Russia blames on #Ukraine or NATO

—@GovKathyHochul: The cameras are staying on.

—@Pantinakis: @BrandonLudwigFL has been an outstanding leader for @FloridaYRs and a valued partner to @FloridaGOP. I enthusiastically support his re-election as Chairman!

“Appeals court rules that Gov. Ron DeSantis did not delay release of migrant flight communications” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Florida appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that DeSantis’ administration wrongfully delayed releasing records related to the controversial migrant flight program that transported migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal reversed a 2022 circuit court ruling that the administration failed to comply with a public records request from the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The request included cellphone and email communications from James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff and current Attorney General. The appellate court stated that the request was broad and time-consuming and sought records likely not subject to public disclosure. The court emphasized that the requested documents were not readily available and required extensive consultation with government officials to determine their existence and accessibility.

The court specifically addressed the request for then-Chief of Staff James Uthmeier’s phone and text logs, noting that only communications related to government business would be subject to scrutiny and sifting through the data to identify relevant information would require significant time. The state had appealed the circuit court ruling and the appellate court reversed and remanded back to the circuit court level the lower court decision on the delay but has not challenged the lower court’s finding that too much information was redacted from the records eventually provided.

“DeSantis announces new agreements to fight illegal immigration” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis says several state agencies have agreed to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with illegal immigration enforcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida State Guard and law enforcement under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services signed the deal to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deport and detain undocumented people, according to the Governor’s Office. DeSantis announced a similar agreement with the Florida Highway Patrol earlier this month. Those state agencies will get expanded power to interrogate people suspected of being in Florida illegally and help ICE deport incarcerated people who are undocumented, DeSantis said.

—”St. Cloud, Clermont police chiefs appointed to new State Immigration Enforcement Council” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel

“Surprise Cabinet meeting to appoint new immigration chief raises questions” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis sent out an email Monday morning announcing a surprise meeting of the Cabinet in a remote Panhandle city two and a half hours west of where such meetings are typically held, at the State Capitol. The emailed notice went out about four hours before the meeting started without an agenda. No notice or agenda was posted on the Cabinet’s website. For decades, Florida’s Sunshine Law has required that the public be notified at least seven days before Cabinet meetings and given a chance to see the agenda and make plans to attend. The law allows for exceptions if there is an emergency that poses a threat to public health, safety and welfare.

“Bill proposes renaming part of Southern Boulevard as President Donald Trump Boulevard” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — A bill filed in the Legislature would rename a portion of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” Rep. Danny Nix Jr., a Port Charlotte Republican, filed the measure (HB 697). It would also affect naming three other roadways in Florida, including another part of Southern. It would not be the first road named after the 45th and 47th President. Last year, a Miami-Dade city, Hialeah, named a four-mile stretch of roadway President Donald J. Trump Avenue. Mayor Esteban Bovo announced at a rally Trump held in the city in November 2023, at which Bovo even presented Trump with the sign.

“Farm bill seeks to guard Florida farmers from ESG practices” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson emphasized the importance of the 2025 farm bill, which includes a proposal to protect farmers and ranchers from financial discrimination based on environmental, social and governance scores. “ESG lending discrimination is an existential threat to American agriculture. If left unchecked, these woke financial institutions will strongarm America’s farmers and ranchers — through the threat of withholding capital and financing — into adopting ‘green’ infrastructure, technology and equipment,” Simpson said. Under the proposed Florida Farm bill, financial institutions could not use ESG criteria to deny services or loans to agricultural producers. Instead, banks would continue to rely on traditional methods like credit scores and debt-to-income ratios to decide whether to provide financial support.

“House panel gives first OK to bill raising payout caps for lawsuits against the government” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation to update Florida’s rules for lawsuits against the government — and significantly increase the sums payable to plaintiffs — just cleared its first House hurdle with overwhelming support. But based on the testimony and discussion that preceded the vote, the measure isn’t yet in the shape it needs to be to pass a floor vote. House Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee members voted 17-1 for the bill (HB 301), which would overhaul Florida’s sovereign immunity statutes. HB 301, sponsored by Sarasota Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland, wouldn’t repeal sovereign immunity protections. But it would revamp them for the first time since 2010.

“Democratic lawmakers announce bill to repeal 6-week abortion ban” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Lawmakers announced that they had filed legislation to repeal Florida’s six-week abortion ban. The proposed bill filed by House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Tracie Davis, both Democrats, would strike “six weeks” from the existing language for termination of pregnancy in Florida and allow abortion up until the time the fetus is viable outside the womb. At a news conference, the Democratic lawmakers said they would call on colleagues in Tallahassee to “heed the will of Florida voters” and approve their bill to restore abortion rights in Florida.

“Corey Simon files legislation to foster ‘rural renaissance’ in Florida” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Sen. Simon filed SB 110, aiming for a “modern-day renaissance” in Florida’s rural communities through infrastructure, education and health care enhancements. The bill targets 31 of 67 counties, expanding educational opportunities, increasing health care access and modernizing commerce. It updates support for fiscally constrained counties, allocating at least $50 million annually for public safety and infrastructure, redirecting sales tax revenue and creating the Office of Rural Prosperity to provide technical assistance. The counties that experienced population loss over the last 10 years would receive $1 million each, and economic development organizations may apply for grants. It would increase funding for the Small Business Development Center and SHIP. There’s also new funding for stroke and cardiac care, rural hospitals, and education. The bill would come into effect July 1.

“Jonathan Martin files bill to study the elimination of property taxes statewide” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — If Republican Sen. Martin’s bill (SB 852) is passed, the Office of Economic and Demographic Research “shall conduct a study to establish a framework to eliminate property taxes” and to “replace property tax revenues through budget reductions, sales-based consumption taxes, and locally determined consumption taxes authorized by the Legislature,” the bill text said. DeSantis recently voiced his support for the abolition of property taxes in the state. “We should put the boldest amendment on the ballot that has a chance of getting that 60% […] I agree that taxing land/property is the more oppressive and ineffective form of taxation,” DeSantis said.

“Danny Burgess resolution would honor victims of Agent Orange” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Burgess has filed legislation that would honor victims of Agent Orange, an herbicide used in the Vietnam War that has since been found to cause cancer and other illnesses. The resolution (SR 646) calls for honoring and recognizing “the victims of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War for their courageous service to our nation as some of America’s most heroic citizens.” The resolution, filed last week, acknowledges Agent Orange is a dangerous substance that has killed countless veterans who served in the Vietnam War and continues to claim the lives of remaining survivors.

“Blaise Ingoglia seeks to protect homeowners from fraudulent vendors” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new measure would introduce new protections for homeowners who want work performed by an unlicensed vendor. Spring Hill Republican Sen. Ingoglia filed the bill (SB 854) to enhance consumer protection by regulating the activities of unlicensed vendors who repair homes. The bill aims to ensure that these vendors either complete any work within a specified time frame or refund any payments received from homeowners. It seeks to protect homeowners from fraudulent or untrustworthy vendors and establish clear legal consequences for violations.

“Traci Koster wants more strict audits for behavioral health services” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Koster wants to make sure behavioral health services are delivered more efficiently. Tampa Republican Rep. Koster filed a bill (HB 633) to enhance transparency and accountability of behavioral health managing entities by requiring regular audits. The bill would require the Department of Children and Families to contract operational and financial audits of managing entities. Those audits would include a review of business practices, personnel, financial records, compensation, services administered, provider payment method, expenditures, outcomes, referral patterns and volume, provider referral assignments and key performance measures.

“Lauren Melo seeks to eliminate DEI from state agencies and medical institutions” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new measure would nix race-based objectives and policies from being implemented within state agencies and medical institutions that provide higher education. Naples Republican Rep. Melo has filed a bill (HB 731) that would impose limitations and restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within state agencies, medical institutions and health care providers. The bill aims to eliminate DEI offices and officers in state agencies, prevent race-based policies in examining or Licensing Boards, and ensure that state grants and contract recipients are not mandating DEI training in the health care and medical education sectors.

“Vanessa Oliver says wine distributors shouldn’t be limited to ‘reusable’ kegs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Wine can be a very fickle product, and one legislator says wine producers in Florida should not be limited in the kegs they use. Rep. Oliver, a Port Charlotte Republican, filed a measure (HB 6015) to end wine producers’ requirements to use “reusable” kegs. “It is unlawful for a person to sell within this state wine in an individual container holding more than 1 gallon of such wine unless such wine is in a reusable container holding 5.16 gallons or a glass container holding 4.5 liters, 6 liters, 17.9 liters, 12 liters or 15 liters,” the current law reads. Oliver’s bill removes one word — “reusable” — from the legislation that was approved about a decade ago.

—“Michelle Salzman files bill to enhance online safety for minors in Florida” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics

—“Bill aims to help Floridians with autism secure work” via Jay Waagmeester of the Florida Phoenix

—“Carlos Guillermo Smith wants to make it easier to pass ballot initiatives in Florida” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—“Dana Trabulsy proposes expanding scope of practice for certain health care workers” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

Happening today — Leaders from PortMiami, JAXPORT and Port Tampa Bay will join the Florida Ports Council to present key economic data to members of the Florida House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee: 9 a.m., Reed Hall, Room 102, House Office Building.

“Trump’s approval rating slips as Americans worry about the economy” via Jason Lange of Reuters — Trump’s approval rating has ticked slightly lower in recent days as more Americans worried about the direction of the U.S. economy as the new leader threatens a host of countries with tariffs, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The six-day survey showed 44% of respondents approved of the job Trump is doing as President, down from 45% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Jan. 24-26. Trump’s approval rating stood at 47% in a Jan. 20-21 poll conducted in the hours after the Republican’s return to the White House. The share of Americans who disapprove of his presidency has risen more substantially, to 51% in the latest poll, compared with 41% right after he took office.

“Trump attacks Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a ‘dictator without elections’ who duped U.S.” via Eli Stokols of POLITICO — Trump continued to attack Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, asserting in a social media post that the U.S. was duped into spending billions to help Ukraine defend itself following Russia’s 2022 invasion — and himself seemingly threatening the country’s existence. “Think of it: a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” the President wrote in a post on Truth Social. “A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left.”

—“West’s ‘crisis’ coalition grows as Trump rails against Zelenskyy” via Nicholas Vinocur and Victor Goury-Laffont of POLITICO

—“U.S. rattles Romania with call to let far-right candidate run” via Andra Timu of Bloomberg

“Marco Rubio visits the UAE after landmark talks with Russia over Ukraine war” via Matthew Lee of The Associated Press — Rubio met Wednesday with the leader of the United Arab Emirates, wrapping up an overseas trip that saw the highest-level outreach between the U.S. and Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Rubio’s talk with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, comes as the U.S. also tries to continue a shaky ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the militant Hamas group. The UAE, which diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020 during Trump’s first term, also has been key in mediating prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio offered his thanks in the meeting to the UAE “for the strength and enduring nature of the relationship, one marked by strong economic ties, defense cooperation and mutual interests in regional stability,” State Department representative Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

“Rubio will skip a G-20 meeting after calling host South Africa’s policies anti-American” via Michelle Gumede of The Associated Press — Rubio will skip a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the leading rich and developing nations that starts on Thursday after criticizing host South Africa’s policies as anti-American. Instead, Rubio was headed back to the U.S. on Wednesday. A G-20 meeting would generally allow a U.S. Secretary of State to push for support on U.S. positions, especially at the start of a new administration. Analysts say Rubio’s absence reflects the Trump administration’s indifference to organizations promoting international cooperation, but Rubio has also directly rejected South Africa’s priorities for its G-20 presidency. The hosts have picked “solidarity, equality, sustainability” as the theme of the G-20 this year.

“Trump backs House budget plan, calls on Senate to stand down” via Jordain Carney and Meredith Lee Hill of POLITICO — Trump threw his support behind the House’s budget blueprint — throwing a curveball into the Senate’s plan to vote on a competing version this week. In a Truth Social post, Trump said both chambers are “doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together” but added that the House budget was preferable because it would fold all of his priorities together instead of separating them into two bills like the Senate GOP plan would. “We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to ‘kick-start’ the Reconciliation process and move all of our priorities to the concept of ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.’ It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in the post.

“Trump administration orders Pentagon to plan for sweeping budget cuts” via Dan Lamothe, Alex Horton and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered senior leaders at the Pentagon and throughout the U.S. military to develop plans for cutting 8% from the defense budget in each of the next five years, according to a memo obtained by The Washington Post and officials familiar with the matter — a striking proposal sure to face internal resistance and strident bipartisan opposition in Congress. According to the memo, Hegseth ordered the proposed cuts to be drawn up by Feb. 24, including a list of 17 categories the Trump administration wants exempted. Among them are operations at the Southern U.S. border, modernization of nuclear weapons and missile defense and acquisition of submarines, one-way attack drones and other munitions.

—“Trump administration labels 8 Latin American cartels as ‘foreign terrorist organizations’” via Ellen Knickmeyer and Maria Verza of The Associated Press

“A frustrated Trump wants his new Air Force One planes pronto” via Eric Lipton, Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times — Trump, furious about delays in delivering two new Air Force One jets, has empowered Elon Musk to explore drastic options to prod Boeing to move faster, including relaxing security clearance standards for some who work on the presidential planes. His administration has even discussed whether a luxury jet could be acquired and refitted during the wait, according to five people who were knowledgeable of the discussions and spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe closely held deliberations. Musk, whom Trump has tapped to slash the federal government, has been central to the discussions — consulting with the military, the White House and Boeing, the people said. According to people close to him, Trump regards Boeing as almost a lost cause.

What could go wrong? — “DOGE has ‘god mode’ access to government data” via Charlie Warzel, Ian Bogost and Matteo Wong of The Atlantic — DOGE has achieved “god mode.” That’s according to an employee in senior leadership at USAID, who told us that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency now has full, unrestricted access to the agency’s digital infrastructure — including total control over systems that Americans working in conflict zones rely on, the ability to see and manipulate financial systems that have historically awarded tens of billions of dollars, and perhaps much more. In the coming weeks, the team is expected to enter IT systems at the CDC and Federal Aviation Administration, and it already has done so at NASA, according to sources we’ve spoken with at each of those agencies. At least one DOGE ally appears to be working to open back doors into systems used throughout the federal government.

“DOGE’s shocking $8B mistake called out” via Josh Fiallo of the Daily Beast — That’s one way to pump up your numbers. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claimed a saving of $8 billion on a terminated contract this week — but it was actually worth just $8 million. The error represented about 15% of the total $55 billion savings DOGE has claimed it made to date. But the $55 billion claim was also apparently bogus: a set of “receipts” posted on its new website totaled just a quarter of $55 billion, including the erroneous $8 billion. In addition to the slew of contracts listed as having a savings of $0, these inconsistencies have called DOGE’s accounting into question.

“DeSantis to head to D.C., looking to loosen strings on federal money” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — DeSantis will fly to Washington, D.C., on Friday to meet with the heads of several federal agencies, hoping to persuade them to approve more money with fewer strings across a broad swath of programs and projects. DeSantis spoke after signing new agreements between state law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allowing the state to provide greater support in enforcing immigration laws. One of the main projects is the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir, which is designed to store excess water from Lake Okeechobee before it is treated and sent south to the Everglades. The reservoir broke ground in 2023 under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but isn’t expected to be complete until 2034.

“DeSantis expects Canadians will keep coming to Florida, despite political tensions” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis isn’t worried that political tensions between Canada and the United States will hurt tourism in Florida. “I am seeing a lot of Canadian license plates,” he said, shrugging off reports that some Canadians are rethinking U.S. travel plans in response to Trump’s tariff threats. Canada is Florida’s top source of international tourists, with 3.3 million making the trip in 2024, representing about 2% of Florida’s total visitors. Earlier this month, Trump delayed imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods for 30 days, but relations between the countries are frayed.

“‘Very flimsy’: DeSantis dismisses scrutiny of his controversial UWF Board appointee as ‘misplaced criticism’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis is again going to bat for controversy magnet Scott Yenor. DeSantis appointed Yenor, a conservative political scientist who doesn’t live in Florida, to the University of West Florida’s (UWF) Board of Trustees last month. Shortly thereafter, Yenor’s public comments drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle. He derided race-based considerations in hiring and education practices and said women should choose motherhood over higher education. In a social media thread last month, he said an overrepresentation of women and Jewish Democrats in elected office offer “slim pickin’s” for intraparty reform and that it’s a “problem” that “only three of the 23 Democrat Governors are straight white men under 65.”

“Wilton Simpson appoints Douglas Goerke to new State Immigration Enforcement Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — St. Cloud Police Chief Goerke will be one of eight inaugural members of Florida’s new State Immigration Enforcement Council. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson named Goerke to the panel, where he’ll join four appointees chosen by the top two Legislature officials in advising the Cabinet on how best to coordinate immigration enforcement with Trump’s administration. “I am proud to appoint Chief Goerke to the State Immigration Enforcement Council,” Simpson said in a statement. “Florida is leading the way in enforcing immigration laws, holding the line against illegal immigration, and ensuring criminals do not find sanctuary in our communities. Chief Goerke’s leadership, experience, and dedication to upholding the law will be instrumental in driving our efforts to protect Florida citizens.”

“Legal challenge to South Florida congressional and House districts moves forward” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Federal judges are allowing a legal challenge to South Florida’s congressional and Florida House districts to move forward. However, the three-judge panel also said plaintiffs could only continue a challenge against eight of 10 districts originally called out in federal complaints. The lawsuit ironically alleges the same motivations behind the cartography that DeSantis claimed motivated him to veto a congressional map (P 0109) approved by the Legislature before his office submitted the map, which has been in place since 2022. The lawsuit said Florida’s 26th, 27th and 28th Congressional Districts were all drawn motivated primarily by race. The courts will only allow a legal challenge to CD 26, Mario Díaz-Balart’s district.

“Florida’s condo market is in turmoil. What’s next for owners?” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — Time is up for condo owners across Florida to meet safety guidelines passed after 2021’s deadly Champlain Towers collapse. Condo associations had until Dec. 31 to inspect aging buildings and devise a plan to save for routine maintenance. In the lead-up to that deadline, the market took a nosedive as owners rushed to list their homes to avoid paying for newly mandated repairs. By the end of this year, associations will be required to fund reserves fully for the first time. Associations that have neglected to save for years could have to scrape together millions of dollars in months.

“A compliant Congress earns high marks, but probably not for long” via Annie Karni of The New York Times — Republicans in Congress have spent the opening weeks of Trump’s second term … and Americans seem to be loving it. According to a Gallup survey released on Wednesday, about 29% of voters approve of Congress, a jump of 12 percentage points since last month and the highest approval rating that a long-despised institution has scored in four years. But what is behind this sudden positivity for the typically reviled legislative branch? A 42-point surge in approval among Republican voters. According to public opinion experts, approval of Congress has jumped in the past when one party controls the White House and both chambers, but the love affair rarely lasts.

“Cheering Kash Patel’s nomination: A group of ex-FBI agents turned critics” via Mark Berman, Jeremy Roebuck, Perry Stein and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — Patel, a fierce critic of the FBI, is on the verge of being confirmed as the bureau’s next Director, with a full Senate vote expected Thursday. If approved, he would take over the agency amid turmoil unlike anything in its 116-year history, facing allegations that he played a role in the purges of at least eight top officials while his nomination was pending. A Washington Post examination has found that some of those forced out had been vilified for years by a group of former agents who have previously been accused of misconduct and suspended. The ex-agents, who deny wrongdoing, have forged bonds with Patel, sometimes accepting financial help from his nonprofit foundation.

“New ICE data shows administration isn’t just arresting criminals” via Laura Strickler of NBC News — The Trump administration has promised to prioritize the “worst first” when it comes to arrests and deportations, but the number of detainees in ICE custody without a criminal conviction or pending criminal charges increased by more than 1,800 in the first two weeks of February, representing 41% of the 4,422 total new detainees in that period, according to new data obtained by NBC News. During federal Fiscal Year 2024, the Joe Biden administration made 113,431 immigration arrests; of those, only 28% were of people with no criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

“Long lines and canceled rentals: Firings bring chaos to national parks” via Maxine Joselow and Andrea Sachs of The Washington Post — At California’s Yosemite National Park, the Trump administration fired the only locksmith on staff. He was the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms. The wait to enter Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park this past weekend was twice as long as usual after the administration let go of four employees who worked at the south entrance, where roughly 90% of the park’s nearly 5 million annual visitors pass through. And at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, last week’s widespread layoffs gutted the team that managed reservations for renting historic farmhouses. Visitors received notifications that their reservations had been canceled indefinitely.

—“JFK Library closes indefinitely, then reopens, amid chaos from federal cuts” via Anumita Kaur, Matt Viser, Kara Voght, Jacqueline Alemany and Sophia Nguyen of The Washington Post

Save the date:

“‘Stop lying about your Botox’: Matt Gaetz says he never got the ‘jab’” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — Former U.S. Rep. Gaetz took to social media to declare that he never received the “jab.” “I never took the jab,” Gaetz wrote at 6:31 a.m. on X. His post quickly went viral as social media users wanted to know if the conservative TV host was referring to his alleged love of Botox and dermal fillers or the COVID vaccine (five years following the pandemic for some reason). “He surely ain’t talking about Botox,” Jeff Timmer, a political strategist and the Lincoln Project’s chief operations officer and campaign manager, quipped.







“Senate GOP unites behind ‘reliable’ Debbie Mayfield in SD 19 Special Election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Following a Florida Supreme Court ruling affirming Mayfield’s eligibility, Republican leaders rallied behind her bid for Senate District 19. Senate President Ben Albritton and Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull praised her experience and commitment to key Republican priorities like parental rights, law and order and lowering costs. After vacating the seat, Randy Fine endorsed Mayfield, calling her a “tireless fighter” for Trump’s agenda. His support referred to Mayfield’s belief that DeSantis’ administration attempted to disqualify her through a “weaponized” Department of State. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected the state’s argument that term limits barred her candidacy. Mayfield now faces Tim Thomas, Marcie Adkins, and Mark Lightner III in the Special Election Primary.

“Kathleen Passidomo endorses Lauren Melo as preferred successor in SD 28” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Passidomo knows who she wants to succeed her in the Senate. The Naples Republican endorsed Rep. Melo less than 24 hours after Melo filed to run in Senate District 28. “During her time in the Florida House, Lauren Melo has been an outstanding partner to advance the priorities of Southwest Florida in the Legislature,” Passidomo said. “She cares genuinely about the communities we represent, especially the most vulnerable. Her deep-rooted conservative values and hard work ethic make Lauren Melo the best candidate for Florida Senate District 28, and I am proud to endorse her campaign.” Melo first won election to the House in 2020 and just won election in November for a third term.





“‘We fell short:’ Seven Broward Sheriff’s deputies suspended after Tamarac triple murder” via Devoun Cetoute and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Seven Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were put on leave over their handling of previous calls leading up to Sunday’s triple murder in Tamarac, in which a U.S. Army vet with a history of domestic violence shot and killed his wife, her father and the neighbor whose house she sought refuge in, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Seraphine witnessed the killings, which happened in a quiet Tamarac neighborhood, deputies said. Nathan Alan Gingles, 43, who had two court-issued domestic violence restraining orders against him, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Mary Catherine Gingles, 34, her 64-year-old father, David Ponzer, and her 36-year-old neighbor, Andrew Ferrin, in a calculated murder spree across two homes.

“Trump picks U.S. Attorney in Miami. As criminal prosecutor, he received poor evaluations” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — On paper, Trump’s new nominee to head the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida seems to have solid credentials. He formerly served as an assistant federal prosecutor in the Miami office, was appointed as a Miami-Dade County Judge a year ago by DeSantis, and is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve. But there are a couple of things in the background of Jason A. Reding Quiñones that were not highlighted in Trump’s glowing post about him on his media platform, Truth Social, including a name change and that he received poor evaluations as a criminal prosecutor in the same office he has been nominated to head.

“As Miami-Dade’s incinerator debate drags on, a new idea emerges: take on Trump” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Should fear of Trump prevent Miami-Dade County from building a garbage incinerator a few miles from his Doral resort? At least one County Commissioner doesn’t think so. “I’m not afraid of the Big Bad Wolf,” Commissioner Keon Hardemon, a Democrat from Miami, said at the latest Commission meeting on whether to replace the Doral incinerator closed from a 2023 fire. “Because a man was elected into office, and he supposedly has some sort of magical power to keep us from making decisions that are in our own best interests — I don’t understand that.” Hardemon’s comments were a rare example of a county official addressing perhaps the biggest challenge facing Miami-Dade’s trash plans.

“Fort Lauderdale questions experts on design flaw in new police station” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In March, hairline cracks began forming along the entire length of a support beam on the top floor. A roof slab on the three-story building’s northwest corner was bending, causing cracks in the concrete. Fort Lauderdale hired outside experts to help oversee the fix. On Tuesday, commissioners questioned whether the building would be safe over the long-term. The engineering experts assured them it would. Mayor Dean Trantalis asked how such a flaw could happen in today’s day and age. “Let me tell you something,” he said. “We’ve all traveled around this country and around the world. And this design is not rocket science. This has been used over and over again. The Romans used it. They don’t have deflection issues. How do we have a deflection issue in the year 2025?” The short answer is human error.

“Orlando Lamas elected, Jorge Santin re-elected unopposed to Miami Springs Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Persistence paid off for Miami Springs’ Orlando “Landy” Lamas. The 49-year-old architect, unopposed, won the Miami Springs City Council’s Group 3 seat. Jorge Santin, a 59-year-old fellow Republican, was also victorious, coasting into a second two-year term in the Council’s Group 1 seat. Their wins became official after no one filed to run against them by the city’s qualifying deadline on Friday. For Lamas, the victory was long-sought. He placed second behind Santin in the city’s election two years ago. Before that, Lamas mounted short campaigns for the Florida House and Miami-Dade County Commission, neither of which succeeded. He’ll replace Council member Walter Fajet after the city’s April 1 election.

“Joe Casello launches Palm Beach County Commission bid with wave of endorsements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Casello doesn’t plan to leave politics when he reaches term limits in the House next year. He’s running for the Palm Beach County Commission, hoping to succeed Gregg Weiss. Casello, a Boynton Beach Democrat, just announced his candidacy for the County Commission’s District 2 seat, which Weiss confirmed he’ll vacate for a run at the West Palm Beach mayoralty. Ten current and former elected officials and six union groups are already endorsing Casello, who entered the race with more than $107,000 in rolled-over campaign cash in his JC PAC political committee.

“Cathy Townsend files to run for Supervisor of Elections, hoping to succeed Gertrude Walker” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The longest-serving member of the County Commission plans to run for a new office in 2028. Townsend filed paperwork to run for Supervisor of Elections, making her the first entrant into what likely will be an open contest. Longtime Supervisor of Elections Walker has said she does not plan to run for a 13th term. Townsend plans to run as a Republican, according to the filing paperwork. First elected to the County Commission in 2016 as a Democrat, Townsend ran for re-election as a Republican in both 2020 and 2024. No Democrats nor Republican challengers have yet filed to run for Townsend’s seat on the County Commission, an election more than three years away.

“Tom Keen to run for Orlando City Council in District 1” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Keen, recently defeated in his House re-election bid, is running for Orlando City Council in District 1. Keen aims to bring his successful door-knocking strategy from his House victory to the city election. Despite a pro-Trump wave in November, Keen won portions of the district now encompassing much of City District 1. With a smaller electorate than a House district, he hopes to connect with every voter personally. Keen emphasizes his focus on voters’ needs over developers’ interests. Keen, if elected, aims to be the people’s voice in a City Commission and participate in community forums. Jim Gray currently holds the district seat.

“DeSantis’ latest budget could bring big changes to I-4, state roads” via Anthony Talcott of Click Orlando — In a release, state officials explained that the proposal — dubbed the “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget” — would include nearly $15 billion for Fiscal Year 2025-26, which would go toward major highways, rural roadways and the state’s “growing aerospace and maritime industrial sectors.” Breaking that down, the release shows that the recommendations would portion out funding in the current fiscal year to help with congestion relief along Interstate 4. Last year, Florida Department of Transportation officials unveiled plans to relieve congestion along I-4 by the end of 2025 — a drastic shift from the original deadline of 2030 — thanks to advanced construction of auxiliary lanes and two project segments on the highway at ChampionsGate and World Drive.

“Former St. Cloud cop pleads guilty to role in a conspiracy to smuggle guns overseas” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A former St. Cloud police officer recently pleaded guilty to illegally selling guns to a member of a group that trafficked guns overseas, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced. According to court records, Michael Adrian Nieto, 31, a law enforcement officer in Florida since March 2023, admitted he’d bought and then sold at least 58 guns to multiple individuals, including Ernesto Vazquez, a key member of a criminal conspiracy that smuggled hundreds of firearms overseas — including to Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. He pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms, according to a news release from DOJ.

“DeSantis appoints Mori Hosseini’s daughter, son-in-law to DSC, Halifax Boards” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — DeSantis made six appointments to the Daytona State College and Halifax Health Boards of Trustees. Andrew and Nellie Lupoli are two newcomers, a married couple from Ormond Beach. Nellie Lupoli is the daughter of Mori and Forough Hosseini, and she will serve on the Daytona State Board. Andrew Lupoli becomes a Halifax Health trustee. With the appointments, governance of the two critical Volusia County institutions is being turned over to a second generation of Hosseinis. Mori Hosseini, Chair and chief executive officer of ICI Homes, is also Chair of the University of Florida Board of Trustees, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Board of Trustees and a longtime supporter of DeSantis. Hosseini previously served as Chair of the Halifax Health Board.

“Trump cuts to Affordable Care Act program will hit hard in Tampa Bay” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — When the father of a Seminole family lost his job in June, his family’s health insurance disappeared too. Overwhelmed and anxious, the family reached out to the Family Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families find insurance solutions. Katie Roders Turner, Executive Director of the local nonprofit, remembers being able to find them a new low-cost policy. The loss of insurance offered by their former employer qualified them for midyear enrollment in one of the federal marketplace plans provided under the Affordable Care Act. It will be tougher for more families to get help beginning in August when the Trump administration’s decision to slash funding for the navigator program by 90% takes effect, Roders Turner said.

“Pinellas wants to expand the Cross Bay Ferry. The barrier? Hillsborough County” via Shauna Muckle and Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County officials have big plans for the Cross Bay Ferry. The service, which began motoring passengers year-round between the Tampa Convention Center and the Port of St. Petersburg in October, is currently operated by a private, Boston-based company. It’s subsidized by Tampa, St. Petersburg and their respective counties. Pinellas County’s transit authority wants to buy its own boat, operate the service locally, and expand its hours and frequency. In time, officials hope the ferry can expand from seasonal recreation to a bona fide transit option for commuters. But there’s a significant potential obstacle to these grand ambitions: Hillsborough County.

“Tourism officials approve $24.8 million for five projects” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — In 2024, Pinellas County’s visitors bureau received eight capital project funding requests totaling $67 million. Tourism officials approved allocating just $24.8 million to five area facilities Wednesday. Two St. Petersburg projects are now in limbo. County Commissioners will decide the Woodson African American Museum of Florida’s fate next week; the Florida Orchestra’s project — and $9.5 million ask — did not meet state guidelines. Commission and TDC Chair Brian Scott appreciated the new scoring standards and Crossroads Consulting’s methodology. “I just like the fact that we’re taking a more evidence-based approach rather than more of a ‘what feels good’ or emotional approach.”

“Facing lawmaker pressure, wildlife officials to recommended reopening Apalachicola Bay oyster harvest” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — Next week, state wildlife officials are prepared to recommend reopening Apalachicola Bay to a limited oyster harvest in 2026. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission closed the bay to oyster harvesting in 2020 through 2025 due to the shellfish population collapse. Agency officials will recommend that the Commission consider the rules to reopen the bay later this year, according to a posted meeting presentation. However, those officials are also prepared to tell the Commission that harvesting should be limited while oyster habitat restoration and research continue. “At present, the majority of the bay’s oyster reefs cannot sustain harvest,” the presentation states. “However, there are restoration sites where reefs are regaining good numbers of legal-sized oysters.”

“Michelle Spaven named new U.S. Attorney in North Florida amid Trump shakeup” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Spaven is now the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, according to the agency’s website. She had been an assistant U.S. Attorney. The Northern District of Florida, one of three in the state, spans 23 counties, stretching from Pensacola through Panama City and Tallahassee and south to Gainesville. The shakeup came on the same day Trump ordered the Justice Department, under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, to fire all remaining U.S. Attorneys appointed under Biden. Spaven, who served as first assistant U.S. attorney under Coody, received a law degree in 1998 from Wayne State University Law School in Detroit. She was admitted to practice law in Florida in 2003. She has prosecuted high-profile human and sex trafficking cases, including Operation Stolen Innocence.

“Theta Chi fraternity chapter at FSU suspended, under investigation” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University’s Gamma Rho Chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity has been suspended and an investigation is underway. The investigation and recent suspension come as videos of purported brawls between fraternity members and other individuals near campus circulated on social media over the weekend. They include a recent altercation on College Avenue and a years-old fracas in which men were seen pouncing on each other before being broken up by law enforcement. Officials did not answer questions about what led to the suspension. “Theta Chi staff members are in contact with Florida State University administrators and will take appropriate action based upon the results of the investigation.” No other details were released.

“FDOT policy change limits colors, days Ringling Bridge can be lit up” via Sierra Rains of WFLA — City officials said Wednesday they were notified that the illumination of Florida Department of Transportation-owned facilities, including bridges, is reserved for government holidays. The policy lists nine designated holidays for when facilities like the Ringling Bridge can be illuminated: New Year’s Day, the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Lighting colors and sequences will default to red, white and blue, with any alternate color schemes determined by FDOT according to the policy.

“Manatee has $250M for hurricane recovery. But the requests are approaching $1B” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County officials recently announced that over $250 million in federal grant money is on the way for local hurricane recovery efforts, and the requests for help are flooding in. At a Commission meeting, county staff revealed that they have already received over 100 project requests totaling nearly $1 billion since applications opened three weeks ago. In late January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced $12 billion in disaster recovery grants for Florida communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The storms caused over $700 million in damage in unincorporated Manatee County alone, including severe flooding and wind damage. HUD recently awarded Manatee County $252.7 million.

“Fort Myers is first in Southwest Florida to keep fluoride in drinking water” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Fort Myers became the first in Southwest Florida when authorities agreed to keep the cavity-fighting mineral fluoride in its drinking water this week. “I would say I’m not sure why we’d eliminate it,” said Council member Liston Bochette. He said he spent the weekend reading medical journals and studies, including from prestigious Johns-Hopkins. “I understand other cities are doing it,” said Council member Teresa Watkins-Brown. “Because they’re doing it doesn’t make it right.” Perhaps Council member Diana Giraldo put it most succinctly. “If everybody’s jumping off a cliff, we don’t have to jump, too,” she said.

“The Rubio guide to survival is not working well” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO Magazine — Rubio’s role as Secretary of State has come under scrutiny, with many questioning his actual influence on foreign policy decisions.

Sources suggest that Trump and Musk are driving key policy choices, leaving Rubio to primarily justify or explain actions he might not have initiated himself. Democrats express concern that Rubio lacks sway within the administration and over Musk. Sen. Chris Murphy suggests that Musk is the de facto Secretary of State, with Rubio merely maintaining appearances.

Rubio’s public statements and policy positions have shifted, contradicting his previous stances on dictatorships, U.S. global dominance, and alliances. While his defenders argue he’s adapting to a more MAGA-aligned approach, critics point to his support for policies he previously opposed.

Rubio’s involvement in dismantling USAID and his alleged unsubstantiated claims of insubordination by agency staff have further eroded his credibility and raised concerns among diplomats. While some acknowledge the need for reforms, they criticize the disruptive process. Despite his efforts to reassure diplomats privately, concerns remain about the lack of strategy and the wide-reaching consequences of current policies.

Rubio also reportedly supports significant staff cuts in the State Department and embassy closures. While his approach may ensure his longevity in the position, critics argue that he bears responsibility for the outcome, regardless of his actual power.

“Trump’s America is Vladimir Putin’s ally now” via Tim Ross and Jacopo Barigazzi of POLITICO — The thing about a war is it forces people to pick a side. And Trump, it seems to many in Europe, is siding with Putin. Seven days of presidential interventions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have made real the nightmares of Ukrainians and many of their allies, upending the transatlantic relationship that has underpinned European security since 1945. Europe’s politicians are beginning to grasp how profoundly their world has changed: They must now deal with an America that is at best skeptical and at worst hostile to the Old World they represent.

“The party of Ronald Reagan is selling out Ukraine” via Jonathan Lemire of The Atlantic — Republican capitulation to Trump is a familiar storyline, but the moment is nonetheless worth marking. With a few, mostly timid exceptions, the party that once prided itself on standing up to Moscow — the party of Cold Warriors Reagan and George H. W. Bush — has bowed to a President who himself is bowing to an adversary. And as Trump officials yesterday embarked on negotiations with their Russian counterparts that could reward Putin’s gamble on seizing territory from a sovereign neighbor, Republicans faced a new, extraordinarily high-profile test: whether to prioritize their long-held national-security beliefs or their loyalty to the President.

“Chemtrails over the Gulf of America? Get ready for this Legislative Session.” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — The Florida Legislature has a long history of coming up with bills to fix problems that don’t exist while ignoring myriad issues that do exist. Last year’s Session had a memorable example: the Cocaine Bear Bill. … our state Legislature didn’t laugh off this bill in 2024. The House and Senate passed it. And the Governor signed it into law last summer. So, while Floridians could take comfort in knowing they could defend themselves if a bear on crack showed up at their home, at the same time, some of those homes were “underwater,” in some cases financially, in others literally. That’s a tough act to follow.

“Geraldine Thompson was rare, courageous workhorse in Florida politics” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Politicians are a dime a dozen. And in some cases, if you paid 10 cents, you paid at least a nickel too much. That’s especially true in the Legislature, where many lawmakers are just duplicative drones taking marching orders from party leaders and special interests. Few blaze their own trails. Thompson was one of those few. She was smart, courageous and classy. The veteran legislator took on everyone from the Governor to the leaders of her own Democratic Party — and won. News of her passing hit me hard. Partly because it was so unexpected. I’d seen her recently; the 76-year-old seemed as full of life as ever.

“J. Scott Angle: The role of AI in Florida’s ‘rural renaissance‘” via Florida Politics — Florida faces a choice: import labor or food. To ensure food security, investing in technology for agriculture is crucial. AI and automation can reduce labor needs while creating skilled jobs. UF/IFAS is investing in AI and supercomputing to create a “rural renaissance.” Senate President Albritton supports innovation in rural Florida. The Florida Department of Commerce challenged UF/IFAS to create the AgTech Accelerator, a statewide network for agtech workforce development. This homegrown talent pipeline will support Florida’s $200+ billion agricultural economy. The AgTech Accelerator will also offer entrepreneurship training, attracting investors. UF/IFAS is planning a Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture near Tampa. By developing talent, Florida can become a leader in agricultural technology, boosting the economy and ensuring national food security.

“Last call: It’s curtains for Disney’s ‘It’s Tough to Be a Bug’” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — The longtime show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park is closing permanently next month. Its last day is March 16. It’s odd that every visitor looks at and admires the park’s Tree of Life, the central icon, but it’s easy to forget about “Bug,” which is produced inside the tree. That may be a continuing challenge for “Zootopia: Better Zoogether,” the replacement attraction scheduled to debut late this year. Leftover trivia: “It’s Tough to Be a Bug” is considered the first Pixar-driven attraction in a Disney park. It debuted months before “A Bug’s Life” appeared in theaters in November 1998.

Best wishes to Reps. Joseph Casello and Cyndi Stevenson, Anastasia Dawson, Erica Geiger, Jason Mahon and Adam Pott.

