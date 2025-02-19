Danny Burgess resolution would honor victims of Agent Orange

State Sen. Danny Burgess has filed legislation that would honor victims of Agent Orange, an herbicide used in the Vietnam War that has since been found to cause cancer and other illnesses.

The resolution (SR 646) calls for honoring and recognizing “the victims of Agent Orange during the Vietnam War for their courageous service to our nation as some of America’s most heroic citizens.”

The resolution, filed last week, acknowledges Agent Orange is a dangerous substance that has killed countless veterans who served in the Vietnam War and continues to claim the lives of remaining survivors.

The resolution notes that about 2.6 million soldiers were exposed to Agent Orange during its use in the herbicidal warfare program known as “Operation Ranch Hand,” which, from 1962 until 1971, used the powerful herbicide to “deprive enemy forces of food and cover.”

Of those exposed, only 800,000 are left alive today, and approximately 300 of those surviving soldiers die each day, according to the resolution.

“Agent Orange is a dioxin and cancer-causing chemical that enters the body through physical contact or ingestion, attacks human genes, and causes numerous serious illnesses, including various forms of cancer, heart disease, and other debilitating conditions,” the resolution reads.

Adding to the tragedy, the resolution also calls attention to the impacts of Agent Orange that affected those who never even stepped foot into the war in Vietnam.

“Agent Orange exposure has also resulted in genetic damage, with some children and grandchildren of exposed veterans born with spina bifida and other abnormalities,” the resolution reads.

The resolution seeks to honor veterans who were exposed to the herbicide because even though fallen Vietnam soldiers are memorialized on the Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., those who succumbed to complications arising from Agent Orange exposure are not recognized as casualties of war.

According to the resolution, more than 423,000 Vietnam veterans reside in Florida. About one in three veterans living in Florida served in Vietnam, according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation last year celebrating Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida, which is celebrated on March 29 each year. There is also a Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tallahassee, next to the Capitol building.

The department seeks Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange “to be identified, treated and compensated for any effects they may be having as a result of exposure.”

Those who think they qualify for services should call 727-319-7440 for more information on benefits and services available.