Gov. DeSantis announces new agreements to fight illegal immigration

Gov. Ron DeSantis says several state agencies have reached an agreement to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with illegal immigration enforcement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida State Guard and law enforcement under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services signed the deal to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deport and detain undocumented people, according to the Governor’s Office.

DeSantis announced a similar agreement with the Florida Highway Patrol earlier this month.

Those state agencies will get expanded power to interrogate people suspected of being in Florida illegally and help ICE deport incarcerated people who are undocumented, DeSantis said.

“If state and locals aren’t part of the solution, then the problem is going to persist. So Florida is leading the way,” DeSantis said.

Wednesday’s press conference has come as state leaders have made supporting President Donald Trump’s call for mass deportations a priority.

“We want to be part of the solution. We understand this may be our last chance to solve this problem once and for all. So all the state agencies are on board. We’re ready to roll,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been touting the state’s measures which includes the Governor and his cabinet appointing Larry Keefe to be the new Executive Director for the State Board of Immigration Enforcement during an emergency meeting Monday.

Last week, DeSantis signed a series of immigration bills that strengthen criminal penalties for undocumented people convicted of crimes, makes it a state crime to come to Florida illegally and provides $250 million to local law enforcement agencies to help with the immigration efforts.

Democrats have been critical and accused Republicans of not doing enough to tackle the root of the illegal immigration problem by stopping employers who hire undocumented workers.

Sen. Jason Pizzo filed a bill this week that would require all employers to use E-Verify to confirm new hires’ status, a measure that DeSantis said he supports.

“We all know that the largest incentive for illegal immigrants to come to United States is earning a living,” the Democrat from Sunny Isles Beach said during a recent Special Session on immigration “If we’re going to be tough on illegal immigration … we should be honest with ourselves and require all employers in Florida to use E-Verify.”