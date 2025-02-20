February 20, 2025
Clay Yarborough measures target blood clots
Clay Yarborough. Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL030519CHCH088
The Department of Health and the Governor may have important roles in addressing this problem.

Sen. Clay Yarborough is bringing awareness and legislative action to the problem of blood clots.

SB 890 would create a statewide Department of Health registry for blood clot, deep vein thromboses, and pulmonary embolism reports from hospitals and medical facilities with the goal of reducing mortality and morbidity.

The goal is not to punish hospitals, but to catalogue demographic data, including age, gender and ZIP code, whether the patient lives independently or in an assisted living facility, and how the condition has been treated.

The data could only be used for advancing science or medical education, and any publication of data would have to protect the anonymity of the patient.

The department or a contractor could contact patients for “epidemiologic investigation and monitoring,” but confidentiality of the patient would have to be protected beyond that outreach.

Patients admitted to emergency room services, orthopedic services, pregnancy services, or cancer treatment would have to be screened for blood clots and related issues under this bill. Staff would need to be trained on recognizing the condition and offering treatment. And follow-up appointments for those at risk of clots would need to be conducted within 60 days of discharge from surgery.

Additionally, facilities would have to have protocols and facilities to address the needs of two high-risk groups: pregnant people and those diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to ensuring treatment protocols for clots are more standardized and better tailored to those who need medical help most urgently, Yarborough is also sponsoring a Senate resolution (SR 858) that would establish March as Blood Clot Awareness Month, with the Governor asked to issue a proclamation to that effect.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

