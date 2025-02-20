Florida Chamber seeks noms for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Florida’

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is searching for the “Coolest Thing Made in Florida,” and it’s asking businesses, workers and the public to lend a hand.

The newly announced competition will be held throughout the year. Nominations of companies that manufacture products in Florida are open now through May 31. Once nominations close, the 32 selected nominees will duke it out in a bracket-style competition ending with the announcement of the undisputed “Coolest Thing” on Oct. 28.

While there can only be one “Coolest,” that doesn’t stop other products from being cool — or even cooler than cool — and the Chamber said the competition is designed to “spotlight and celebrate” the nifty stuff made in the Sunshine State.

Since 2018, the Chamber’s prime directive has been to help the state economy rise into the Top 10 if measured as a country by 2030. A piece of the puzzle in achieving that goal is becoming a Top 5 manufacturing state.

“Manufacturing is a major driver of Florida’s economy, employing more than 421,000 Floridians and contributing over $68.9 billion in exports,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “This competition will not only showcase the innovation of Florida’s manufacturers but also reinforce the importance of making more in Florida and exporting more from Florida.”

For a full tournament schedule, or to submit a nomination, visit CoolestThingMadeInFlorida.com.