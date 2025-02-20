White House announces who will work under James Blair at IGA office

The White House announced appointees who will work under Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair in the Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) Office.

That includes Alex Meyer, who will serve as IGA Director reporting to Blair. Meyer, who also will have the title of Deputy Assistant to the President, served on President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, where he directly managed state efforts in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, all swing states won by the Republican. Meyer also served as Senior Adviser to Trump’s Primary Campaign during the Iowa Caucuses, where Trump dominated and effectively closed off any path for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jared Borg will serve as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for State Governments. The Ohio State University alumnus and Navy veteran worked on Trump’s 2020 and 2024 campaigns.

Christine Serrano Glassner, meanwhile, will serve as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for Local and Tribal Governments. She has served for the last six years as Mayor of Mendham, New Jersey and resigned that post earlier this month to take the White House job. Trump previously endorsed Glassner for an unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid.

Sam Martinez, Connor Reardon, Michael Silvio and Chase Wilson will all serve as Associate Directors of the IGA.

Reardon served as Pennsylvania State Director for the Republican National Committee and as Pennsylvania Director of Operations for the Trump campaign.

Wilson was the Oklahoma state director for Trump’s 2024 campaign during the Primary and also served as Deputy State Director of Trump’s North Carolina campaign in November.

Silvio served as Nevada State Director for Trump’s campaign, and was also political director for unsuccessful Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron.

Martinez worked as Pennsylvania Deputy State Director for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Hope Moreland will join the IGA as Deputy Associate Director. She previously served as Iowa Political Coordinator and Fulton County Field Director in Trump’s campaign last year.

Finley Varughese will come on as a Coordinator in the IGA. He previously served as Programming and Political Manager and Regional Political Coordinator for the RNC.

Finally, Elizabeth McAlindon will serve as a Staff Assistant in the IGA. She previously worked for U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, as Assistant to the Chief of Staff.