Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.21.25

Breaking overnight — President Donald Trump all but endorses Rep. Byron Donalds for Governor, praising him as a “TOTAL WINNER!” on social media. Trump added that Donalds “would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor,” urging him to “RUN, BYRON, RUN!” While Donalds has yet to confirm his candidacy, Trump’s enthusiastic support could significantly influence the Republican field. Trump’s endorsement carries considerable weight, potentially deterring other Republicans from challenging Donalds in a Primary. This early show of support underscores Trump’s influence within the Florida GOP and could shape the future gubernatorial race.

GEICO, the third-largest auto insurer in the nation, has become a sustaining member of the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida.

GEICO’s addition bolsters PIFF’s roster of top-tier property and casualty personal lines insurers in Florida, which includes Allstate Insurance Companies, Farmers Insurance, the Progressive Group of Insurance Companies and State Farm Insurance Companies.

“GEICO shares the values of PIFF members in fostering competition and expanding consumer choice in Florida’s insurance market,” said PIFF President Michael Carlson. “Their extensive nationwide experience will enhance our efforts to shape legislative and regulatory policies that benefit Florida consumers. We are thrilled to welcome GEICO to our membership and look forward to our partnership with them.”

Founded in 1936, GEICO insures vehicles in all 50 states and D.C. In addition to personal auto insurance, the company provides commercial auto, personal umbrella policies and access to homeowners, renters, condo, flood, and identity theft coverage through the GEICO Insurance Agency.

“GEICO is thrilled to join PIFF, a leading voice in the state for some of the insurance industry’s most important matters,” said Tracey Laws, GEICO’s head of government and regulatory affairs. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Florida’s insurance consumers and advocating for policies that help build a stable and competitive marketplace.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024. I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always-under-siege Second Amendment. Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!

—@TayfromCA: Run, @ByronDonalds, Run!

—@Jenna_Persons: Run, @ByronDonalds, Run! Byron has been a Great Congressman and would be a Great Governor! We are proud to be his constituents and would be proud to support him should he run!

—@rothschildmd: It’s not that Trump thinks he’s THE KING. It’s that millions of Americans want him to be the king. They have abandoned the basic precepts of democratic governance, and completely embraced the idea of a divine ruler who controls every aspect of their life.

—@WhitneyWReports: The U.S. Marshals Service has deputized members of Elon Musk’s private security detail, giving them certain rights and protections of federal law enforcement agents, 3 sources say.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“CNN poll: Americans worried by Donald Trump’s push to expand power” via Jennifer Agiesta of CNN — A CNN poll at the one-month mark of Trump’s second term reveals a slightly negative approval rating, but still higher than any point during his first term.

However, optimism is waning as many feel he isn’t adequately addressing high prices. A majority believes he’s overusing presidential power, particularly regarding agency shutdowns and Musk’s influence.

While 47% approve and 52% disapprove of his performance, this aligns with expectations for most. Still, pessimism is rising, with more fear than enthusiasm about his term. Concerns center on the economy, as most believe Trump hasn’t done enough to lower everyday costs.

Support is also decreasing among younger, Hispanic and Black adults.

Significant concern exists regarding Trump’s use of power, with most Democrats and Independents believing he’s gone too far. Actions like agency closures and Musk’s involvement are viewed negatively.

The proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza is particularly unpopular.

Democrats are largely dissatisfied with their party’s response in Congress, with a majority believing they’re doing too little to oppose Trump. Many Democrats feel American democracy is under attack, a view not shared by most Republicans. Trust in the Supreme Court to handle related legal challenges is low.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Hoping to run a Florida university? Try being a GOP lawmaker first” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — More universities across Florida are turning to former GOP lawmakers to lead them, with two schools recently hiring top politicians in hopes of boosting their profiles and cash flow amid broad higher education changes in the state. Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Adam Hasner, a two-term House Majority Leader, were brought on by trustees at Florida International and Florida Atlantic, respectively. These institutions, alongside others across the state, are eager to evolve amid tight budget constraints, with Florida’s tuition rate locked in by the Legislature and now federal research grants at risk. The two hirings reflect how more Florida schools, under DeSantis, are giving their top jobs to plugged-in Republicans to get a leg up in Tallahassee.

“Alex Andrade files bill to start pot legalization talks among Florida GOP” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — A bill filed by the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee Chair has language that would expand Florida’s medical marijuana law to also permit recreational use for adults, a move seemingly made to start discussions among Florida Republicans. The bill (HB 555) filed by Rep. Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, would also allow the state’s more than 900,000 medical marijuana patients to grow up to two plants at home. It would additionally create four new license types that would flatten the vertically integrated licensing scheme that now applies to the 27 pot companies currently licensed by the state as medical marijuana treatment centers.

“Utility companies would make less profit, reveal executive pay under new bill” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — The profits utility companies make by raising electricity rates have a new opponent: Sen. Don Gaetz, a longtime Florida politician who is also former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s father. The Republican Senator from the Panhandle filed a bill that could drastically hamper utility companies’ abilities to earn high rates of return. The proposal (SB 354) would require regulators to “work to keep” each utility’s shareholder profit close to the rate that a 10-year Treasury note earns. The yield for 10-year notes currently hovers at less than half the rate of return Tampa Electric and Duke Energy Florida were approved to earn last year.

—“Tom Leek bill aims to strengthen employment agreements” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—“Clay Yarborough wants to bust blood clots with new registry aimed at improving outcomes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Robbie Brackett files measure to compensate child abuse victim” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida ports to evolve with changing policy, technology and environment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Port leaders in Florida say technology will continue to change logistics in the state, but that doesn’t mean jobs will be lost. Hydi Webb, Port Director for PortMiami, said her docks would actively resist a degree of automation that would result in sidelining longtime employees. “We’re a strong union port, and we don’t believe in replacing jobs through AI,” she said. The comments were made to the House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee at a Thursday hearing chaired by Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca. Webb discussed the potential labor impact of AI fewer than two months after U.S. dock workers’ unions reached a tentative deal and averted a strike at ports across the country.

— 100 DAYS —

“In Trump’s D.C, K Street clamors for Florida-linked lobbyists” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — A coveted resume bullet point for lobbyists is eclipsing all others at the beginning of Trump’s second term: a Florida ZIP code. The President snapped up a bevy of top officials from his adopted home state, from Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to Attorney General Pam Bondi. And he continues to spend plenty of time in Florida … That means powerful interest groups, from giant corporations to foreign interests, are flocking to the power brokers who know the Florida-centric administration best, eager for influence in the orbit of a President who’s starting his second term in a far more popular place than his first — but who still remains as unpredictable as ever.

“Trump loyalist Kash Patel is confirmed as FBI Director by the Senate despite deep Democratic doubts” via Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — The Senate narrowly voted to confirm Patel as Director of the FBI, moving to place him atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency despite doubts from Democrats about his qualifications and concerns he will do Trump’s bidding and go after the Republican President’s adversaries. “I cannot imagine a worse choice,” U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, told colleagues before the 51-49 vote by the GOP-controlled Senate. U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the lone Republican holdouts. A Trump loyalist who has fiercely criticized the agency, Patel will inherit an FBI gripped by turmoil.

“The 45 companies on the MAGA anti-DEI hit list” via Jeff Green of Bloomberg News — For Trump’s operatives seeking corporate targets to investigate for “illegal DEI,” conservative activists have already done the legwork and drawn up a list. From Amazon.com Inc. to Yum! Brands Inc., 45 companies with a combined market value of almost $10 trillion have been attacked for their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the past three years by groups led by Stephen Miller, now the White House deputy Chief of Staff for policy and anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. Corporate lawyers and advisers are now poring over the list for clues as to which companies may eventually be investigated by the government.

“Trump team plans deep cuts at office that funds recovery from big disasters” via Christopher Flavelle of The New York Times — The Trump administration plans to all but eliminate the office that oversees America’s recovery from the largest disasters, raising questions about how the United States will rebuild from hurricanes, wildfires and other calamities made worse by climate change. The Office of Community Planning and Development, part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, pays to rebuild homes and other recovery efforts after the country’s worst disasters, such as Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and Hurricane Milton in Florida. The administration plans to cut the staff in that office by 84%, according to a document obtained by The New York Times. The number of workers would be cut to 150, from 936 when Trump took office last month.

“IRS begins laying off roughly 6,000 employees” via Andrew Duehren and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times — The terminations will target relatively recent hires at the IRS, which the Joe Biden administration had attempted to revitalize with a surge of funding and new staff, the people said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The Trump administration has recently begun laying off probationary employees across the federal government, who do not enjoy as much job protection as their more tenured colleagues. On Wednesday, IRS managers started asking employees to report to the office in the coming days and bring with them their government-issued equipment, according to messages viewed by The New York Times. The IRS employs roughly 100,000 accountants, lawyers and other staff nationwide.

“Trump administration yanks CDC flu vaccine campaign” via Will Stone of NPR — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is stopping a successful flu vaccination campaign that juxtaposed images of wild animals, such as a lion, with cute counterparts, like a kitten, as an analogy for how immunization can help tame the flu. The news was shared with staff during a meeting, according to two CDC staffers who spoke with NPR on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, and a recording reviewed by NPR. During the meeting, the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases leadership told CDC staff that the Department of Health and Human Services had reviewed the campaign and advised that it would not continue.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘He could have been the king’: Ron DeSantis praises George Washington’s restraint while unveiling statue” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis unveiled a new bronze Washington statue in the state Capitol Rotunda as he praised the country’s first President for not overstepping his power and becoming a king. DeSantis’ comments come after Trump posted a picture on social media, calling himself a king this week. “He could have been the king of the United States of America if he wanted to do it,” DeSantis said of Washington at a news conference detailing Florida’s festivities to honor America’s 250th anniversary. “He could have just ceremonially been elected as long as he wanted to, but he set the precedent of a two-term limit.”

“DeSantis appoints Charles Broadway to State Immigration Enforcement Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Clermont Police Chief Broadway will be an inaugural member of Florida’s State Immigration Enforcement Council, courtesy of an appointment from DeSantis. Like his seven peers on the newly created panel, which will advise the Cabinet on coordinating immigration enforcement with Trump’s administration, Broadway boasts ample law enforcement experience. Broadway responded to the appointment on X. He said he is “humbled and grateful” to have been chosen. “Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for trusting me and your confidence in me to serve on this immigration panel along with other Police Chiefs and Sheriffs,” he said.

“James Uthmeier picks Ciro Dominguez for high-profile State Immigration Enforcement Council” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Naples Police Chief Dominguez will serve on Florida’s first State Immigration Enforcement Council. Attorney General Uthmeier named the Southwest Florida law enforcement leader of the new body, which was established by legislation passed by the Legislature and signed by DeSantis. “Chief Dominguez has been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and will bring considerable experience to the Council,” Uthmeier posted on X. “We will fight the dangers of illegal immigration and keep Florida safe, strong and free.” Dominguez will be one of eight members of the Council, with four appointed by legislative leadership and four named by members of the Cabinet.

“Florida sues Target for ‘leftist agenda that sexualized children,’ harm to retirement fund” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Attorney General Uthmeier sued Target, claiming its 2023 Pride Month campaign, which he alleges “sexualized children” and promoted a “leftist agenda,” harmed the state’s retirement fund due to plummeting stock prices. Uthmeier asserts Target misled investors by downplaying the risks of its DEI practices. The lawsuit, assisted by lawyers from the conservative America First Legal Foundation, alleges stock fraud by Target for allegedly making false statements in financial reports and proxy statements. Target warned shareholders of potential backlash. After conservative criticism in 2023, Target reduced LGBTQ+ marketing, which led to share price drops. Uthmeier argues this endangers public servants’ retirement security due to “leftist virtue signaling.”

“Wilton Simpson directs Department of Agriculture to implement name change to ‘Gulf of America’” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — While legislation has already filed in the Legislature to ensure all official state documents, maps and references are changed to reflect Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” Agriculture Commissioner Simpson says he can’t wait that long. Simpson has directed the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services “as quickly as possible” to enshrine the “Gulf of America” in all department administrative rules, forms, maps and resources. “The Gulf of America has helped shape our state and nation’s economy, history and culture for generations,” Simpson said in a written statement.

“Florida could lose millions due to haphazard research grant cuts” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Two studies searching for alternative treatments for drug-resistant malaria. Research that could help doctors detect early signs of Alzheimer’s by (among other things) watching how people walk. Work on a mobile phone app that could help steer substance-abuse clients toward alcohol-free activities. These research projects, ongoing at the University of Central Florida, could be among the research hit by the budget ax being wielded by careless hands — part of a nationwide strike against grants funded by the National Institutes of Health. It’s a disastrous move that will hobble critical research throughout the country. Yet so-called efficiency experts insist they aren’t cutting money from what they describe as direct research.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump administration rolls back extension of Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — The Trump administration has rolled back an 18-month extension of deportation protections for over half a million Haitians currently residing in the United States, creating uncertainty and anxiety for recipients of the status. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which gives people from countries in turmoil who are already in the United States protection from deportation and work permits, will now end on Aug. 3. Under the Biden administration, former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had extended Haiti’s TPS through Feb. 3, 2026. “Biden and Mayorkas attempted to tie the hands of the Trump administration by extending Haiti’s TPS by 18 months — far longer than justified or necessary,” said a DHS representative.

“Venezuelans sue Trump administration claiming racial bias, unlawful revocation of TPS” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — A group of Venezuelan migrants has sued the Trump administration in federal court, claiming that the government’s termination of deportation protections for Venezuelans is unlawful, politically motivated, racially biased and part of a broader pattern of discrimination against non-European non-White immigrants. The suit, filed in San Francisco, names Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the DHS and the U.S. government for revoking TPS for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans. The National TPS Alliance, along with seven Venezuelan plaintiffs, is seeking the restoration of the 18-month extension granted by the Biden administration on Jan. 17, which would protect 607,000 Venezuelan TPS holders from losing their legal status and facing the threat of deportation.

“State Dept. orders cancellation of news subscriptions around the world” via Jeremy Barr and John Hudson of The Washington Post — The State Department has ordered the cancellation of all news subscriptions deemed “non-mission critical,” according to internal email guidance viewed by The Washington Post. The move aligns with the Trump administration’s crackdown on media companies that count the U.S. government as paying customers. A Feb. 11 memo sent to embassies and consulates in Europe described the mandate as part of an effort to reduce spending. The email read, in part, “Considering this priority, posts are asked to immediately place Stop Work Orders on all non-mission critical contracts/purchase orders for media subscriptions (publications, periodicals, and newspaper subscriptions) that are not academic or professional journals.” The mandate applies globally to hundreds of U.S. embassies and consulates.

“Kennedy Center performance featuring Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington is canceled” via Sydney Carruth of NBC News — An event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., and the National Symphony Orchestra has been canceled, the choral group said. It’s the latest performance that has been canceled since Trump purged the arts organization’s Board of Trustees and appointed himself its Chair this month. The concert was set to take place in late May to kick off national Pride Month celebrations as Washington prepares to host the WorldPride 2025 festival. The performance was removed from the center’s programming schedule and replaced with a National Symphony Orchestra rendition of “The Wizard of Oz” movie score.

“Trump pollster finds support for extending ACA tax credits popular in swing House districts” via Rachel Schilke of the Washington Examiner — A Trump pollster found that House Republicans could score well with swing voters in the 2026 Midterm Elections if they supported extending tax credits for affordable health care premiums, also known as Obamacare. The polling offers a road map for how Republicans could sell their support for certain Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are expiring at the year’s end and have traditionally been opposed by the GOP. The survey, conducted by pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Bob Ward and paid for by Building America’s Future and shared exclusively with the Washington Examiner, found that 78% of swing voters support extending health care premium tax credits for “working families” while not billing it as “Obamacare” in the poll.

“DeSantis appointed to the National Council of Governors by Trump” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Trump selected new U.S. Council of Governors members this week. DeSantis was on the list of new names. Trump’s appointments are: Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, co-Chair; Josh Stein of North Carolina, co-Chair; DeSantis; Brian Kemp of Georgia; Jeff Landry of Louisiana; Wes Moore of Maryland; Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan; Kathy Hochul of New York; Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; and Henry McMaster of South Carolina. Whitmer is the only reappointment by Trump. The other members are new.

“Back to the moon, then to Mars: Mike Haridopolos to hold hearing on accelerating Artemis program” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — First-term U.S. Rep. Haridopolos’ first hearing as Chair of the House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee promises to be out of this world. The hearing, set for Feb. 26, will feature an update on NASA’s progress with the Artemis program to reestablish a human presence on the moon as a springboard for future missions to Mars. A press note from Haridopolos’ Office said Subcommittee members will hear about the project’s progress, how it could be cost-effectively accelerated and how current efforts align with the goal of Martian exploration. It’s been over half a century since American astronauts stepped on the moon, and there’s a new space race with China to return, said Haridopolos, a Brevard County Republican.

—”Elon Musk calls for deorbit of International Space Station as soon as possible” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

— ELECTIONS —

“Anna Eskamani backs Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet as her preferred successor in HD 42” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Eskamani knows who she wants to succeed her in the House. The Orlando Democrat is endorsing nonprofit leader Sousa-Lazaballet, who filed for the House District 42 race last week. “I have dedicated my time in the Florida House to fighting for the people of District 42, and I am confident that Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet will continue that same commitment and dedication,” Eskamani said. “Felipe has been on the front lines of advocacy for years, and I know he is the right person to continue our work in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse him, knowing he will be a bold and effective leader for our community.”



— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miramar ICE office partially evacuated after suspicious white powder discovered; person detained” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Miramar was partially evacuated after a security officer fell ill when coming into contact with a white powdered substance, police say. A person was detained at the scene. About 8 a.m., Miramar Police responded to the ICE center at 2805 SW 145th Ave, according to Janice McIntosh, a spokesperson for the agency. A person had brought a “suspicious package” into the building. When a security officer “came into contact” with the package, he “immediately fell ill,” McIntosh said. “He just said he wasn’t feeling well,” she added. The package contained a white, powdery substance. McIntosh did not have further details about the substance.

“South Florida’s fleet of electric buses cost $126M. Only a few are still running” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade and Broward spent $126 million to purchase 117 electric buses and build charging stations for the new clean, green fleet. It was a forward-thinking solution intended to save South Florida money and cut back on fossil fuel buses that spew pollution and contribute to climate change and health problems. Today, few of the EV buses remain on the road. Most broke down in under a year and were pulled from routes while awaiting a backlog of maintenance work. Adding to repair headaches, Proterra — the California-based company that manufactured the buses — has since filed for bankruptcy, leaving the counties with a parts shortage and a bunch of vehicles they’ve been unable to fix.

“Prominent South Florida lobbyist pleads guilty to tax evasion” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eston “Dusty” Melton III, who distinguished himself across a four-decade career as one of South Florida’s most influential government relations specialists, may soon see prison time for skirting the IRS. He just pleaded guilty to tax evasion. The U.S. Department of Justice said Melton, 70, failed to pay more than $1.3 million in taxes between 2005 and 2014. By 2019, interest and penalties from that debt grew to about $1.7 million. Melton’s plea agreement could see him serve two to three years in prison. A sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg is set for May 16 at 11 a.m.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“UCF student sues to stop Trump from stripping Venezuelans of legal protections” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — A UCF student, Cecilia Gonzalez, is among seven Venezuelans suing the Trump administration over its decision to revoke TPS for 600,000 Venezuelans, risking their legal status, jobs, and deportation. Gonzalez, who fled Venezuela in 2017, fears returning. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, claims Noem lacks the authority to reverse the TPS extension granted by the prior administration. It also alleges racial animus, citing Noem’s past remarks. Gonzalez, an applicant on her parent’s pending asylum application, is a part of the National TPS Alliance.

“I-4 Express lanes in Central Florida to get more expensive based on when you use them” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Do you enjoy using I-4 Express lanes to get where you’re going in Central Florida? Starting Monday, you could pay higher tolls when using them to travel through the region — but the cost will depend on when you go. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said in a press release it will begin dynamic tolling on the 21 miles of express lanes along Interstate 4 through Orange and Seminole counties. The concept is pretty basic: More traffic means higher tolls, less traffic means lower tolls. FDOT said drivers should expect to pay the highest rates during the peak commuting hours of 6-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. weekdays through downtown Orlando.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Billions in Tampa Bay hurricane relief funds in limbo amid proposed cuts to HUD” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay leaders are concerned that federal hurricane relief funds are at risk after The New York Times reported that the Trump administration plans to cut 84% of the workforce at the HUD office overseeing disaster recovery. Tampa Bay is set to receive $2.2 billion to repair affordable housing and infrastructure damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters fears the layoffs will jeopardize $800 million allocated to her county, delaying critical repairs. The funds are essential for low-income communities and are this demographic’s primary federal disaster assistance. Hillsborough County also depends on these funds for housing assistance.

“Pinellas Commissioner says Rays ‘should be ashamed’ over stadium comments” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Chris Latvala, who last year voted against the deal to help fund a new baseball stadium in downtown St. Petersburg with tourist taxes, said at a Thursday meeting that the Rays “should be ashamed of themselves.” The comments were made in response to the recent appearance of Rays co-Presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld on a team-affiliated radio station, where the executives again blamed the County Commission’s October 2024 decision to delay a vote on stadium bonds as the reason for the deal coming to an apparent halt.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville police and fire pension debt tops $3B, surging city costs” via Nate Monroe of The Tributary — Jacksonville City Hall’s debt to the Police and Fire Pension Fund now tops $3 billion — one of the fund’s worst conditions in the past quarter century — a mountain of red ink that will require taxpayers to cover a record $201 million payment later this year. That payment will strain a budget already expected to be stretched thin by rising costs, expired federal money and expensive obligations. More than $21 million of that increased cost over the current budget year’s $178 million pension payment is attributable to across-the-board pay raises Mayor Donna Deegan agreed to provide police officers and firefighters in collective bargaining talks last year, according to the pension fund’s annual actuarial report.

“58% of Escambia voted to add fluoride to water in 1998, and could be asked again” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — As some public water systems have begun reversing course on water fluoridation, there are no changes planned for the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody is monitoring the re-emergence of the debate over adding fluoride to water. “Our response at this point is one of wanting to obtain more information to make as objective a decision as possible,” Woody said. In 1998, the ECUA held a voter referendum on adding fluoride to drinking water, and 58% of voters approved adding fluoride.

“Escambia School Board wants to put elected vs. appointed Superintendent back on the ballot” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News Journal — The people may decide the next Escambia County School District Superintendent. The Escambia County School Board voted 3-2 to approve a resolution to put a referendum on the August 2026 Midterm Primary giving voters the option of choosing to elect or appoint the Escambia County Schools Superintendent. If the referendum passes in 2026, Escambia County residents will elect a Superintendent during the November 2028 General Election. District 5 Board member Tom Harrell introduced the measure at the Board’s workshop on Feb. 13. Harrell, Kevin Adams, and Paul Fetsko voted in favor of the resolution, while Carissa Bergosh and David Williams opposed it.

“North Florida Land Trust adds three new members to Board of Directors” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A prominent First Coast land conservation group is adding to its leadership team. Three new members are joining the Board of Directors for the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT). Janyce Dawkins, Tom Goodrich and Natalie Healy have all been added to the panel. “We welcome Janyce, Tom, and Natalie to the Board and look forward to working together to buy land for conservation because it is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “Having a diverse Board with various backgrounds helps guide our team and strengthens our mission. We have much to accomplish and will continue doing everything possible to save our natural landscapes.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Residents, students lobby School Board amid Department of Education uncertainty” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The biggest story from this week’s Sarasota County School Board meeting didn’t come from the agenda or even from inside the Board chambers: All eyes were on Washington and how the Board will respond to turmoil over national education policy. About 40 Sarasota County students and residents rallied outside the School Board chambers before a meeting to question the Trump administration’s potential elimination of the U.S. Department of Education and what it could mean for local schools. The group, which packed the meeting chambers, voiced concern for a potential loss of funding to public schools and asked the Board for clarity on the possible local impacts.

“Manatee County considers reimposing a ban on the retail sale of cats and dogs” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County could soon implement a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats once again, but the County Commission is split on the issue despite heavy support from much of the local animal advocacy community. For years, Manatee County has flip-flopped on support for a retail pet sales ban. In 2021, Commissioners narrowly approved a ban on retail pet sales, but when bolstered by an influx of new Board members, that policy was overturned in 2023 while under legal pressure from lawsuits filed by Petland Sarasota and Petland Bradenton. Still concerned with the welfare of the animals, District 4 County Commissioner Mike Rahn spearheaded a new ordinance approved in January.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Trump backers who have buyer’s remorse” via Yair Rosenberg of The Atlantic — As Trump’s back in the White House, reality’s crashing hard on those imaginary versions of him that got him elected.

Sean Strickland, who once gushed over Trump, now blasts his Gaza plan. Even right-wing influencers like Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald are questioning Trump’s “America First” commitment.

Commentators are calling on Trump to dump Musk, while some are upset about his actions against federal workers and press freedom.

Trump was never truly any of those things, as he has always been a showman and always will be. It’s sad. Voters desperately wanted a clear alternative to the establishment, and the election was something of a joke to begin with.

He can’t sustain the fantasies people projected onto him, and with every disappointment, it’ll be harder to keep his coalition together and win against all he’s provided. He needs the far right to project that he’s a free-speech, pro-labor, anti-war paragon to win.

Now that he’s let his true intent out, the games have changed, and the house has fallen to pieces.

— OPINIONS —

“Why Trump killed congestion pricing” via Nate Silver of the Silver Bulletin — Trump moved to kill NYC’s congestion pricing due to its unpopularity among working-class voters. While those who commute to Manhattan by car generally like saving travel time, this policy disproportionately affects voters who view Manhattan as a playground for wealthy elites. Trump’s base outside Manhattan sees it as another cover charge. Moreover, in a calculation of resentment in the Trumpian mind, the benefits for Manhattanites and suburban commuters who rely on rail automatically make congestion pricing “bad for everyone else.”

“DeSantis’ ‘crackdown’ on illegal immigration ignores a big player” via Graham Brink for the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis and the Legislature are crowing again about cracking down on illegal immigration. Earlier this month, they agreed on two bills that enhance criminal penalties for people based on their immigration status and generally make it easier for Florida to assist Trump in purging the country of nearly everyone who came here illegally. What the Governor and Legislature didn’t do is require more companies to confirm an employee’s citizenship status using the E-Verify system. They conveniently let employers off the hook … again. If you think that’s a little like bellyaching about the scourge of illegal drugs and then going soft on drug dealers, you’d be right.

“Give Adam Hasner a shot at FAU despite power play” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — So, Florida’s higher education Board rubber-stamped the hire of Hasner, a former politician, as FAU’s president. Never mind the lack of academic experience; this was pretty much a done deal after the first search got messed up with political shenanigans. Hasner’s strength? Connections, knowing how the Legislature works, and deep roots in Palm Beach to raise money for FAU as the “chief evangelist.” He’s just the latest in a line of Republican politicians landing these gigs in DeSantis’ Florida. It’s time to admit these aren’t academic hires, but political ones, which means the qualifications of actual educators don’t even matter.

“James Bond shake-up: Amazon takes creative control of franchise from Broccoli family in new deal” via Etan Vlessing of The Hollywood Reporter — Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli have formed a joint venture for the James Bond franchise, transferring creative control to Amazon MGM. While Wilson and Broccoli remain co-owners, they are stepping aside to focus on other projects. Wilson expressed trust in Amazon MGM to lead Bond into the future. Broccoli cited her dedication to the franchise’s legacy and working with talented actors. This news follows speculation about Bond 26 after Daniel Craig’s departure. Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins said they were “honored to continue this treasured heritage.”

