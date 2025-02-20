February 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Tone it down’: Mike Waltz warns Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it’s time for peace with Russia
.Mike Waltz. Image via AP

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 20, 20254min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio will skip a G20 meeting after calling host South Africa’s policies anti-American

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ‘dictator’ as tensions rise between the leaders over the Russia-Ukraine war

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump’s envoy arrives in Kyiv as U.S. policy shifts toward Russia

Mike Waltz
Ukraine has an 'incredible and historic opportunity' to partner with Washington.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is the latest official in the Donald Trump administration to signal a drastic change in U.S. posture in the Russia-Ukraine war.

And to that end, he has a message for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal,” Waltz said on “Fox & Friends” regarding a peace deal that the U.S. is negotiating to end the nearly three-year territorial conflict.

Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio negotiated over the weekend with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia, laying diplomatic groundwork for a deal at a negotiation where Ukraine was not present.

Nonetheless, Rubio has noted that peace could be secured if the United States were positioned, post-hostilities, to “partner with Ukraine… for their mineral rights.”

Waltz alluded to that assurance Thursday, saying it could help the U.S. recoup war costs incurred under the Joe Biden administration and protect war-torn Ukraine.

He noted that the American side “presented the Ukrainians really an incredible and historic opportunity to have the United States of America invest in its economy, invest in its natural resources, and really become a partner in Ukraine’s future in a way that’s sustainable, but also would be, I think, the best security guarantee they could ever hope for, much more than another pallet of ammunition.”

Waltz told Fox host Brian Kilmeade that Trump wanted to “drive this war to an end” and “lead this war to a conclusion when no one else has been able to.”

Waltz also noted that discussions still loom with Moscow, including about “security guarantees” and “the future of our relationship,” as the new administration strikes a different strategic posture than the one that just left office.

Nonetheless, it’s even more clear after Waltz’s interview Thursday that Zelenskyy will need to negotiate in good faith and be willing to accept the terms available to end the conflict.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Uthmeier picks Ciro Dominguez for high-profile State Immigration Enforcement Council

nextCorey Simon files legislation to foster 'rural renaissance' in Florida

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 20, 2025 at 9:31 am

    Waltz should have read the fine print in his employment contract, which includes trailing the Grand Old Elephant with a broom and large dustpan to clean up the inevitable mountains of poop Trump generates.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories