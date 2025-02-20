February 20, 2025
James Uthmeier picks Ciro Dominguez for high-profile State Immigration Enforcement Council

Jacob Ogles February 20, 2025

The Naples Police Chief has worked on domestic security assignments during a 4-decade career.

Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez will serve on Florida’s first State Immigration Enforcement Council.

Attorney General James Uthmeier named the Southwest Florida law enforcement leader to the new body, which was established by legislation just passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Chief Dominguez has been in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and will bring considerable experience to the Council,” Uthmeier posted on X. “We will fight the dangers of illegal immigration and keep Florida safe, strong, and free.”

Dominguez will be one of eight members of the Council, with four appointed by legislative leadership and four named by members of the Cabinet.

Already, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has named St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke to the Council. Senate President Ben Albritton has picked Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, and Speaker Daniel Perez appointed Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Duval County Sheriff T.K. Waters. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis picked Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage. DeSantis named Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.

The formation of the Council ended up one of the most contentious fights between DeSantis and the Legislature during the Governor’s entire tenure to date. With both sides promising legislation to empower President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, DeSantis initially called for the Legislature to pass a bill giving him executive oversight over enforcement while the Legislature wanted to empower the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office.

Ultimately, the two branches reach a compromise of establishing a Council advising the full Cabinet that is made up of picks by leadership in the legislative and executive branches.

Dominguez has served as Naples’ Police Chief since October 2023. He started his career at that agency in 1982 and went on to leadership positions in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority as well. He retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as a Colonel.

Over the course of his career, Dominguez worked a range of assignments including internal affairs, SWAT, aviation law enforcement, corrections, school security and domestic security.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories