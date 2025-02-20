Jimmy Patronis has ‘heartburn’ over DOGE stimulus check proposal

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is breaking with the Donald Trump administration on a potential rebate check spurred by the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE).

During an appearance on CNBC, Patronis said savings from DOGE cost-cutting would be better spent on retiring some of the U.S. debt.

“If it’s a $5,000 check, I’ve got some heartburn,” Patronis said. “I’d really rather see debt being paid down. I’d like to see the tax cuts being extended.”

The $5,000 number was floated by DOGE impresario Elon Musk on Twitter, and seemingly endorsed by Trump Wednesday, who said he loved it.

“There’s even under consideration a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens, and 20% goes to paying down debt, because the numbers are incredible,” Trump said in Miami Beach.

Patronis, who is Trump’s preferred candidate in a Special Election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, downplayed the President’s conceptual backing of the plan, however.

“The $5,000 checks, again, I think that’s Trump being Trump, you know? Let’s throw it at the walls, see if it sticks. Does it get a fire underneath there?”

A host used the word “poop” to clarify Patronis’ pronoun reference immediately thereafter.