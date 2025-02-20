Jimmy Patronis has ‘heartburn’ over DOGE stimulus check proposal

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is breaking with the Donald Trump administration on a potential rebate check spurred by the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE).
During an appearance on CNBC, Patronis said savings from DOGE cost-cutting would be better spent on retiring some of the U.S. debt.
“If it’s a $5,000 check, I’ve got some heartburn,” Patronis said. “I’d really rather see debt being paid down. I’d like to see the tax cuts being extended.”
The $5,000 number was floated by DOGE impresario Elon Musk on Twitter, and seemingly endorsed by Trump Wednesday, who said he loved it.
“There’s even under consideration a new concept where we give 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens, and 20% goes to paying down debt, because the numbers are incredible,” Trump said in Miami Beach.
Patronis, who is Trump’s preferred candidate in a Special Election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District, downplayed the President’s conceptual backing of the plan, however.
“The $5,000 checks, again, I think that’s Trump being Trump, you know? Let’s throw it at the walls, see if it sticks. Does it get a fire underneath there?”
A host used the word “poop” to clarify Patronis’ pronoun reference immediately thereafter.
2 comments
MH/Duuuval
February 20, 2025 at 9:27 am
Patronis already adapting to the imperial We that has come to characterize MAGA leadership.
Is he really sneezing at 5 grand for individual citizens?
Michael K
February 20, 2025 at 9:35 am
Bread and circuses. And the clown show continues.
Meanwhile, watch what happens to Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. Be grateful that your sacrifices help the billionaire broligarchs get richewr, fatter, and meaner.