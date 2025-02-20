Jimmy Patronis picks Robert Bage as choice for State Immigration Enforcement Council

Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage will serve on the newly established State Immigration Enforcement Council.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Bage as his choice for the high-profile group, which was established by legislation just passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Before serving nearly 30 years in Florida law enforcement, Chief Bage served two years in the United States Navy and has great experience protecting America’s borders from illegal immigration from his time with the United States Border Patrol,” Patronis said.

“During his tenure with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Chief Bage reformed and grew the Department to be more effective at serving the local community. For these reasons and more, I believe Chief Bage will serve as a fine addition to the State Immigration Enforcement Council, and I wish him the best of luck.”

Bage will be one of eight members of the Council, with four appointed by legislative leadership and four named by members of the Cabinet.

DeSantis named Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway. Attorney General James Uthmeier has selected Naples Police Chief Ciro Dominguez. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson has named St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke to the Council.

From the legislative side, Senate President Ben Albritton has picked Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Speaker Daniel Perez appointed Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Duval County Sheriff T.K. Waters.

The formation of the Council ended up as one of the most contentious fights between DeSantis and the Legislature during the Governor’s entire tenure to date. With both sides promising legislation to empower President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, DeSantis initially called for the Legislature to pass a bill giving him executive oversight over enforcement while the Legislature wanted to empower the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office.

Ultimately, the two branches reach a compromise of establishing a Council advising the full Cabinet that is made up of picks by leadership in the legislative and executive branches.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden praised the selection of Bage for the board.

“Thanks to CFO Jimmy Patronis on appointing Chief Robert Bage to the State Immigration Enforcement Council. Chief Bage’s years of law enforcement experience make him an excellent choice to serve on this Council,” Aden said.

“I have every confidence that Chief Bage’s contributions to the Council will help keep our borders secure and Floridians safe from criminal illegal aliens. As Sheriff of Okaloosa County, I look forward to working with this team to ensure Florida residents remain safe.”

Bage after two years in the Navy worked for U.S. Border Patrol. The North Miami Senior High School alum joined the Miami Police Department in 1999, and was chosen as Fort Walton Beach’s Police Chief in 2019. He currently serves as the 1st Vice President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.