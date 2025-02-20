‘He could have been the king’: Gov. DeSantis praises George Washington’s restraint while unveiling statue

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new bronze George Washington statue in the State Capitol Rotunda as he praised the country’s first President for not overstepping his power and becoming a king.

DeSantis’ comments come after President Donald Trump posted a picture on social media, calling himself a king this week.

“He could have been the king of the United States of America if he wanted to do it,” DeSantis said of Washington at a press conference detailing Florida’s festivities to honor America’s 250th anniversary.

“He could have just ceremonially been elected as long as he wanted to, but he set the precedent of a two-term limit. And what he was trying to show was that he was not indispensable, that ultimately the Republic would go on and that you could elect different people to office. And that was a tradition that stood in this country until 1940 and then was eventually put in part of the Constitution.”

Washington caring more about the good of the people than his personal desire for power is a trait “we should study and we should honor,” DeSantis said.

Trump wrote “LONG LIVE THE KING!” on Truth Social after his administration pushed to rescind New York City’s congestion pricing program. The White House also posted an image of Trump wearing a crown in a fake Time Magazine cover on social media.

DeSantis said he hopes the statute of Washington on loan from Mount Vernon inspires young people to study the first President.

“While others are tearing statues down, we are putting statues up to honor the heroes of our republic and our great history,” DeSantis said.

In December, DeSantis signed an executive order establishing an Advisory Commission for Florida’s observance of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

DeSantis teased more details Thursday.

All the Florida counties named after the country’s founding fathers — Washington, Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Franklin and Monroe counties — will get similar commemorations.

“We’re proud that our country was founded on really enduring principles, and we view 1776 and the aftermath as one of the most important moments in all of human history,” DeSantis said in his closing remarks. “God bless and please enjoy the statue.”