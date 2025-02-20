February 20, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Duke Energy names Katherine Neebe new Chief Communications Officer
Image via Duke Energy.

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 20, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘He could have been the king’: Gov. DeSantis praises George Washington’s restraint while unveiling statue

APoliticalHeadlines

Department of Labor: Unemployment filings in Florida tumble for week ending Feb. 15

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis picks Robert Bage as choice for State Immigration Enforcement Council

Katherine+Neebe+2024+headshot_mid
'Corporate Communications is essential in advancing our ambitious energy modernization strategy.'

Duke Energy has promoted Katherine Neebe to Chief Communications Officer, effective Feb. 24.

Neebe currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. She will succeed Oscar Suris in the chief communications role, as Suris transitions into a senior advisor for the utility company.

“Katherine has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the critical role that clear, timely communications play in fostering trust among our stakeholders,” said Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs officer. “She has the leadership skills and external affairs experience needed to help meet the expectations of our customers, communities, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Neebe will assume the role after, under Suris’ leadership, Duke Energy reorganized its corporate communications to become a fully integrated communications, public affairs and brand marketing organization. The reorganization allowed Duke to expand its external storytelling and internal communications.

“I am thankful for Oscar’s dedication and commitment to Duke Energy during his tenure here, and I’m grateful to have the benefit of Oscar’s outstanding expertise and counsel,” Renjel said.

Suris called his service with Duke thus far a privilege, and praised the company’s “talented team” and its ability to “tell the dynamic story of Duke Energy.”

“This is the right time to transition to an advisor role and help empower the next generation of communications leaders,” he said.

Neebe said she will enter the role with a continued focus on “delivering business outcomes by serving our customers and communities.”

“Corporate Communications is essential in advancing our ambitious energy modernization strategy, aimed at meeting our communities’ growing and evolving energy needs,” Neebe said.

In addition to her leadership roles with Duke, Neebe has also spearheaded leadership initiatives at Walmart and the World Wildlife Fund.

In addition to Neebe’s promotion and Suris’ transition into an advisory role, Duke Energy has also tapped Amy Strecker to replace Neebe on an interim basis, including in her role as head of the Duke Energy Foundation and its more than $30 million in annual philanthropic investments.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'He could have been the king': Gov. DeSantis praises George Washington's restraint while unveiling statue

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories