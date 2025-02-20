Duke Energy names Katherine Neebe new Chief Communications Officer

Duke Energy has promoted Katherine Neebe to Chief Communications Officer, effective Feb. 24.

Neebe currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. She will succeed Oscar Suris in the chief communications role, as Suris transitions into a senior advisor for the utility company.

“Katherine has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the critical role that clear, timely communications play in fostering trust among our stakeholders,” said Louis Renjel, Duke Energy Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs officer. “She has the leadership skills and external affairs experience needed to help meet the expectations of our customers, communities, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Neebe will assume the role after, under Suris’ leadership, Duke Energy reorganized its corporate communications to become a fully integrated communications, public affairs and brand marketing organization. The reorganization allowed Duke to expand its external storytelling and internal communications.

“I am thankful for Oscar’s dedication and commitment to Duke Energy during his tenure here, and I’m grateful to have the benefit of Oscar’s outstanding expertise and counsel,” Renjel said.

Suris called his service with Duke thus far a privilege, and praised the company’s “talented team” and its ability to “tell the dynamic story of Duke Energy.”

“This is the right time to transition to an advisor role and help empower the next generation of communications leaders,” he said.

Neebe said she will enter the role with a continued focus on “delivering business outcomes by serving our customers and communities.”

“Corporate Communications is essential in advancing our ambitious energy modernization strategy, aimed at meeting our communities’ growing and evolving energy needs,” Neebe said.

In addition to her leadership roles with Duke, Neebe has also spearheaded leadership initiatives at Walmart and the World Wildlife Fund.

In addition to Neebe’s promotion and Suris’ transition into an advisory role, Duke Energy has also tapped Amy Strecker to replace Neebe on an interim basis, including in her role as head of the Duke Energy Foundation and its more than $30 million in annual philanthropic investments.