Anna Eskamani backs Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet as her preferred successor in HD 42

Rep. Anna Eskamani knows who she wants to succeed her in the House.

The Orlando Democrat is endorsing nonprofit leader Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, who filed for the House District 42 race last week.

“I have dedicated my time in the Florida House to fighting for the people of District 42, and I am confident that Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet will continue that same commitment and dedication,” Eskamani said.

“Felipe has been on the frontlines of advocacy for years, and I know he is the right person to continue our work in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse him, knowing he will be a bold and effective leader for our community.”

Sousa-Lazaballet, Executive Director of the Hope CommUnity Center, said he felt “deeply honored” to have Eskamani’s support.

“For years, District 42 has had strong, people-first leadership, and I am ready to continue that fight — from our neighborhoods to Tallahassee,” he said.

“This campaign is about ensuring that the challenges everyday Floridians face — rising grocery prices, access to good-paying jobs, fully funded public schools, clean water and air, and the opportunity for everyone to thrive — remain front and center. No matter where you’re from, who you love, or what zip code you live in, you deserve a representative who will fight for you every single day.”

Sousa-Lazaballet has been an advocate in the Orlando area for LGBTQ and immigrant communities, and will also run on improving access to education and protecting the environment. His campaign said his current nonprofit work includes overseeing a $3.8 million budget and managing 30 staff members and contractors.

He is the first candidate to file for Eskamani’s House seat. Eskamani cannot run again because of term limits, and announced in December she will run for Orlando Mayor.

Eskamani first won a seat in the House in 2018 by flipping a district previously held by Republicans. But her district now leans heavily Democratic. She won re-election with nearly 59% of the vote over Republican Gregory Pull in November, and nearly 57% of voters in the district supported Democrat Kamala Harris for President over Republican Donald Trump.