Last Call for 2.20.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Florida’s Governor is one of several new faces on the presidentially appointed Council of Governors.

President Donald Trump announced that Gov. Ron DeSantis is part of a wave of picks to the “bipartisan group of state leaders tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on key national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.”

Trump also appointed Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and North Carolina Democrat Gov. Josh Stein as Co-Chairs.

Republican Governors Brian Kemp of Georgia, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, and Henry McMaster of South Carolina are among the new regular members.

Additionally, Trump empaneled Democratic Govs. Kathy Hochul of New York, Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

DeSantis will be in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where he has said that he intends to press the Trump administration on a variety of issues. These include the Atlantic red snapper season, relocating NASA to Florida, federal block grant funding of Everglades restoration projects, changing guidelines for college accreditation and importing pharmaceuticals from Canada.

—”This is what happens when the DOGE guys take over” via Michael Scherer, Ashley Parker, Matteo Wong, and Shane Harris of The Atlantic

—“Donald Trump comes close to the red line of openly defying judges, experts say” via Justin Jouvenal, Leo Sands and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post

—”Emergency food, TB tests and HIV drugs: Vital health aid remains frozen despite court ruling” via Stephanie Nolen of The New York Times

—”Trump banned gender-affirming care for teens. now, these families are in chaos” via Alex Morris of Rolling Stone

—”‘He could have been the king’: Gov. Ron DeSantis praises George Washington’s restraint while unveiling statue” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

—“Trump taps DeSantis for bipartisan Council of Governors” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“In Trump’s DC, K Street clamors for Florida-linked lobbyists” via POLITICO

—”Florida sues Target for ‘leftist agenda that sexualized children,’ harm to retirement fund” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—”One state’s flawed, desperate new plan to fix its egg shortage” via Kenny Torrella of Vox

—”USF outlines plans for upcoming presidential search” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times

“He could have been the king of the United States of America if he wanted to do it.”

— Ron DeSantis, revealing a new bronze George Washington statue in the State Capitol Rotunda.

MLS Season kicks off Saturday

MLS Season kicks off on Saturday. Inter Miami hosts NYCFC while Orlando City hosts Philadelphia

The regular season kicks off in Major League Soccer on Saturday when Inter Miami hosts NYCFC (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV+) and Orlando City hosts the Philadelphia Union (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV+).

This is the 30th season of the league.

Inter Miami finished last season with the best record in MLS and qualified for round one of the 2025 League Cup and CONCACAF Champions Cup. However, the postseason did not go well for Inter Miami, as they lost in round one to Atlanta United in a best-of-three series.

Two Inter Miami stars scored 20 goals, tied for second-best in the league. Both Lionel Messi and Louis Suarez each scored a hat trick during the season as part of their 20-goal years. Messi also added 16 assists, tied for third-best in the league. Both are back with the club for the 2025 season.

Miami’s opening match opponent, NYFCF, finished seventh place in the Eastern Conference last season.

Orlando finished in fourth place in the Eastern Conference in 2024 and beat Atlanta United in the conference semifinals before being eliminated by the New York Red Bulls in the finals. Facundo Torres scored 20 goals to become the all-time leading goal scorer in club history with 47 goals.

Philadelphia missed the playoffs last season, finishing with nine wins in 34 matches.

The regular season runs until Oct. 18, with the playoffs to follow.

