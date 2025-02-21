GEICO joins Personal Insurance Federation of Florida

GEICO, the third-largest auto insurer in the nation, has joined the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida as a sustaining member.

GEICO’s addition bolsters PIFF’s roster of top-tier property and casualty personal lines insurers in Florida, which includes Allstate Insurance Companies, Farmers Insurance, the Progressive Group of Insurance Companies and State Farm Insurance Companies.

“GEICO shares the values of PIFF members in fostering competition and expanding consumer choice in Florida’s insurance market,” said PIFF President Michael Carlson. “Their extensive nationwide experience will enhance our efforts to shape legislative and regulatory policies that benefit Florida consumers. We are thrilled to welcome GEICO to our membership and look forward to our partnership with them.”

Founded in 1936, GEICO insures vehicles in all 50 states and D.C. In addition to personal auto insurance, the company provides commercial auto, personal umbrella policies, and access to homeowners, renters, condo, flood, and identity theft coverages through the GEICO Insurance Agency.

“GEICO is thrilled to join PIFF, a leading voice in the state for some of the insurance industry’s most important matters,” said Tracey Laws, GEICO’s head of government and regulatory affairs. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Florida’s insurance consumers and advocating for policies that help build a stable and competitive marketplace.”

Established in 2010, PIFF advocates for insurers on legislative, regulatory, and legal challenges impacting Florida’s insurance market. The organization’s membership supports and represents more than $23 billion in homeowner and private passenger auto written premium in Florida. PIFF’s advocacy work is focused exclusively on policies that enhance consumer protections and foster market stability.

“PIFF has grown into a highly effective trade association since its founding in 2010,” said Carly A. Hermanson, PIFF board chair and legislative and regulatory counsel representing Allstate Insurance Company. “Including GEICO as a member will only enhance our effectiveness, and we are proud to have them in the trade.”