Marco Rubio says Volodymyr Zelenskyy lied to him about peace deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he’s “very upset” after Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted the terms of postwar cooperation with the U.S., then seemingly reneged on a key condition.

“We discussed this issue about the mineral rights, and we explained to them, look, we want to be in a joint venture with you — not because we’re trying to steal from your country, but because we think that’s actually a security guarantee,” Rubio told interviewer Catherine Herridge.

“If we’re your partner in an important economic endeavor, we get to get paid back some of the money the taxpayers have given — close to $200 billion. And it also — now we have a vested interest in the security of Ukraine.”

Rubio previously noted that peace could be secured if the U.S. were positioned, post-hostilities, to “partner with Ukraine… for their mineral rights.”

In the interview circulated Thursday, he recounts that Zelenskyy said the proposal “makes all the sense in the world” and said the Legislature would have to approve it — but the Ukrainian leader reversed his rhetoric in short order.

“I read two days later that Zelenskyy is out there saying, ‘I rejected the deal; I told them no way, that we’re not doing that.’ Well, that’s not what happened in that meeting. So, you start to get upset by somebody — we’re trying to help these guys,” Rubio added.

In addition to disputing Zelenskyy’s take on negotiations, he also said that recent comments the Ukrainian leader made about President Donald Trump aren’t helpful or grateful, particularly given that the country is remote to the concerns of most in the United States.

“One of the points the President made in his messaging is: It’s not that we don’t care about Ukraine, but Ukraine is on another continent. It doesn’t directly impact the daily lives of Americans,” Rubio explained.

“We care about it because it has implications for our allies and ultimately for the world. There should be some level of gratitude here about this, and when you don’t see it and you see him out there accusing the President of living in a world of disinformation, that’s highly, very counterproductive.”