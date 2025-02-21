February 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida GOP sends cease and desist over flyer promoting Brian Hodgers, Debbie Mayfield
Headshot of Debbie Mayfield and Brian Hodgers appear in a MAGA Florida mailer. Image via RPOF.

Jacob OglesFebruary 21, 20254min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Volodymyr Zelenskyy lied to him about peace deal

FederalHeadlines

Senate Republicans approve budget framework, pushing past Democratic objections after all-night vote

HeadlinesInfluence

GEICO joins Personal Insurance Federation of Florida

Mayfield Hodgers
The state party said MAGA Florida, a new political committee, used official logos without permission.

The Republican Party of Florida has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a political committee promoting Republicans Brian Hodgers and Debbie Mayfield.

MAGA Florida sent out mailers this week resembling voter guides that bore, among other images, the logo for the state party.

“It has come to our attention that a direct mail piece purporting to be from your political committee was recently mailed to voters in Brevard County using the name and logo of the RPOF,” reads a letter from RPOF counsel Ben Gibson. “This was done without approval, permission or authorization of the RPOF.”

The mailer immediately drew attention for appearing to reflect support for the candidates from several GOP leaders. In addition to the committee name borrowing the MAGA branding of President Donald Trump’s campaign, it shows pictures of Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, and also has a logo for the Brevard Republicans.

Notably, Florida just instituted a new law restricting outside groups from issuing voter guides that appear to be from parties within 30 days of an election.

But the recent flyer hit mailboxes more than a month out from Special Elections in House District 32, where Hodgers is running in an April 1 Republican Primary to succeed Mayfield, and in Senate District 19, where Mayfield is a candidate in a Republican Primary the same day.

The political committee behind the mailers only formed on Jan. 31, listing its nature as the “Promotion of Conservative Values in the Florida Legislative & Local Elected Officials.” It is chaired by Matt Langston, a Republican political consultant based in Texas. The committee also lists Samuel Elliott as its Treasurer. Elliott notably has chaired another committee working with Russell Doster, father to Hodgers’ Campaign Manager, Brett Doster.

Hodgers told Florida Politics he had no communication with MAGA Florida, and had not personally seen the mailers.

“I have no knowledge of it,” Hodgers said of the committee. He also said as a practice, he does not endorse candidates in other races.

Party officials said they allow nobody to use logos and party branding without permission.

“You, and anyone acting in concert with you, are to immediately cease and desist from these unlawful activities, including but not limited to distributing any mailers or other campaign materials with the RPOF name, abbreviation, or logo,” Gibson’s letter states.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMarco Rubio says Volodymyr Zelenskyy lied to him about peace deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories