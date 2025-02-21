Florida GOP sends cease and desist over flyer promoting Brian Hodgers, Debbie Mayfield

The Republican Party of Florida has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a political committee promoting Republicans Brian Hodgers and Debbie Mayfield.

MAGA Florida sent out mailers this week resembling voter guides that bore, among other images, the logo for the state party.

“It has come to our attention that a direct mail piece purporting to be from your political committee was recently mailed to voters in Brevard County using the name and logo of the RPOF,” reads a letter from RPOF counsel Ben Gibson. “This was done without approval, permission or authorization of the RPOF.”

The mailer immediately drew attention for appearing to reflect support for the candidates from several GOP leaders. In addition to the committee name borrowing the MAGA branding of President Donald Trump’s campaign, it shows pictures of Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, and also has a logo for the Brevard Republicans.

Notably, Florida just instituted a new law restricting outside groups from issuing voter guides that appear to be from parties within 30 days of an election.

But the recent flyer hit mailboxes more than a month out from Special Elections in House District 32, where Hodgers is running in an April 1 Republican Primary to succeed Mayfield, and in Senate District 19, where Mayfield is a candidate in a Republican Primary the same day.

The political committee behind the mailers only formed on Jan. 31, listing its nature as the “Promotion of Conservative Values in the Florida Legislative & Local Elected Officials.” It is chaired by Matt Langston, a Republican political consultant based in Texas. The committee also lists Samuel Elliott as its Treasurer. Elliott notably has chaired another committee working with Russell Doster, father to Hodgers’ Campaign Manager, Brett Doster.

Hodgers told Florida Politics he had no communication with MAGA Florida, and had not personally seen the mailers.

“I have no knowledge of it,” Hodgers said of the committee. He also said as a practice, he does not endorse candidates in other races.

Party officials said they allow nobody to use logos and party branding without permission.

“You, and anyone acting in concert with you, are to immediately cease and desist from these unlawful activities, including but not limited to distributing any mailers or other campaign materials with the RPOF name, abbreviation, or logo,” Gibson’s letter states.