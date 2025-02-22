Takeaways from Tallahassee — It’s party time!

Top Republican lawmakers are already lining up to ensure the Republican House Majority, the Florida GOP’s campaign arm, is flush with cash.

Speaker-in-waiting Sam Garrison will continue the tradition of holding a pre-Legislative Session fundraiser at Universal Studios in Orlando. This year’s event kicked off Friday and continues through the weekend.

The annual event is scheduled to coincide with Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration, which promises “springtime fun for everyone.” Festivities include a night parade, live music and plenty of Cajun food. The parade is a major draw — Universal’s Art and Design Team spend the year turning a half-dozen blank-float skeletons into rolling works of art.

Universal Mardi Gras began Feb. 1, so it was already in full swing when Garrison and other top Republicans made their way to Orlando.

The annual fundraiser typically includes a VIP tour of Universal properties, lunch and dinner receptions and a VIP finale.

The fundraiser, held ahead of the Legislative Session, has become a Republican Party of Florida tradition, with events held annually for more than a decade.

Atypical of an off-year Mardi Gras fundraiser, there are a couple of House races right around the corner — though the House campaign arm likely won’t need to lift a finger to help the GOP candidates in either race.

In deep-red House District 3, eight Republicans are seeking the nomination to replace former Rep. Joel Rudman, who vacated the Panhandle-based seat to run in the Congressional Primary to succeed Matt Gaetz. CFO Jimmy Patronis won that contest and is the prohibitive favorite in the upcoming General Election.

Over in Space Coast-based House District 32, Terry Cronin, Brian Hodgers and Bob White are competing to replace Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who is running to replace Sen. Randy Fine in Senate District 19. HD 32 is also GOP territory — Mayfield won the heavily Republican district in November with more than 64% of the vote. The same night, about 59% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump for President and GOP U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s re-election.

‘Run, Byron, Run!’ — President Donald Trump made clear who he wants as the next Governor of Florida. In a Truth Social post, Trump all but endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds to run as the state’s next chief executive in 2026. Donalds responded by all but announcing his candidacy. “I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump posted. Later, Donalds shared the post on X, writing: “President Trump is Making America Great Again. I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon!”

New AG — Justice Meredith Sasso swore on Monday in James Uthmeier as Attorney General in Tallahassee. The state’s new “top cop” was sworn in on a Bible and offered onlookers at the Old Capitol Building in Tallahassee insight into how Scripture informs his view of the law. “As I put my hand on that Bible, I was reminded of a verse from Proverbs, a verse that I turn to daily. To do what is right and just for the Lord is greater than any sacrifice. To do what is right and just. As with all spiritual truths, these words hit a political mark. To do what is right and just. It’s easy to say the right things, but not everybody goes out and does them. This is one of the many lessons that I have learned from our great Governor,” Uthmeier said. Ahead of the swearing in, DeSantis quipped that his new role replacing now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody would be a “little bit less hectic” than his previous job, but that Uthmeier has played a pivotal role thus far in the Governor’s administration and will do so also going forward.

The verdict is in — A three-judge panel for the 1st District Court of Appeal unanimously reversed a 2022 circuit court ruling that the DeSantis administration failed to comply with a public records request involving the flight of migrants from the Mexican border in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of a program funded by Florida tax dollars. That included failing to provide cellphone and email communications from Uthmeier, DeSantis’ then-Chief of Staff. The state immediately appealed the circuit court ruling. The appellate court said the records request from the Florida Center for Government Accountability was time-consuming and sought several records likely not subject to public disclosure. “The public records sought were not singular documents or already composed files (like a court file where the records custodian merely accesses it electronically or pulls it off the shelf),” the opinion reads.

Maps, maps, maps — Federal Judges are allowing a legal challenge to South Florida’s congressional and Florida House districts to move forward. However, the three-judge panel also said plaintiffs could only continue a challenge against eight of 10 districts originally called out in federal complaints. The lawsuit said Florida’s 26th, 27th and 28th Congressional Districts were all drawn motivated primarily by race. Notably, Republican Cuban Americans currently represents all three districts. The courts will only allow a legal challenge to CD 26, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart’s district. Plaintiffs have until Feb. 21 to amend the complaint appropriately to drop challenges to CD 27 and 28.

Very flimsy? — DeSantis again went to bat for controversy magnet Scott Yenor, a conservative political scientist who doesn’t live in Florida whom the Governor appointed to the University of West Florida’s Board of Trustees last month. In a social media thread last month, he said an overrepresentation of women and Jewish Democrats in elected office offer “slim pickings” for intraparty reform and that it’s a “problem” that “only three of the 23 Democrat Governors are straight white men under 65. Brevard County Sen. Randy Fine, the only Jewish Republican in the Legislature and a frequent critic of DeSantis, said the Governor’s selection of Yenor left him “very troubled.” Fine went a step further Tuesday when he amended a bill to remove Yenor from consideration for the Institute for Human Machine Cognition’s Board of Directors. He called Yenor a “misogynist and bigot.” DeSantis is sticking by his man; however, he defends him as a “champion for the types of reforms at universities that we need” and says the recent allegations “are very flimsy.”

— Caught in the weeds —

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that two Tallahassee men were found guilty by a federal jury of conspiring to distribute marijuana as part of a large-scale operation that was distributing hundreds of pounds of pot per week.

Trial testimony and evidence demonstrated that Tyquan M. Watson, 28, was purchasing hundred-pound quantities of marijuana per week from farms and brokers in California before reselling in Tallahassee and surrounding areas. Evidence showed that Watson had purchased at least 3,169 pounds of marijuana between September 2023 and January 2024 — the weed had an estimated total value of at least $2.4 million.

An investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which conducted a controlled purchase of 28 pounds of marijuana and subsequently charged Watson’s co-defendant, 27-year-old Dezaneil D. Cosby Jr.

When executing a search warrant at Cosby’s residence in 2022, law enforcement seized 238 pounds of marijuana and a gun. Watson and Cosby were both convicted of distribution of marijuana related to the October 2022 controlled purchase. Cosby was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana in connection with the stockpile police seized in 2022.

Watson and Cosby were arrested on federal warrants in March 2024 at another residence in Tallahassee. During that arrest, law enforcement seized another 183 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

Both men’s sentences are scheduled for May 2 at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker.

— Love lunch workers —

The future of this nation and all its citizens will eventually be reliant on the current youth. Given what they think passes as humor, we might be doomed.

Still, time marches on, and the least we can do is thank those feeding the youth — they deserve flowers, too.

This week, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is asking students, parents, school staff, and residents across the state to nominate their school nutrition professionals for the title of “2025 Florida School Lunch Hero.”

Simpson, alongside No Kid Hungry Florida, the Dairy Council of Florida, and FDACS’ Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness, will select five winners from the submissions pile to receive prizes including $2,000, an Apple Watch, and the much-coveted “2025 Florida School Lunch Hero” trophy. The winners will also be celebrated in-person at their school.

“We are excited to recognize the contributions of school nutrition professionals, who are often the unsung heroes of our Florida schools and communities. These devoted individuals work tirelessly to ensure our children never go hungry, providing not only nutritious meals but also encouragement and compassion. They are true heroes and vital pillars of our education system,” said Simpson.

Cafeteria staff and food service directors are eligible for this recognition. Nominations can be submitted at FloridaSchoolHero.com from now through April 3.

— Patronis is a pal —

Florida Chief Financial Officer Patronis is not missing any opportunities to seize on the chance to throw his support behind a new position created to enhance enforcement of the state’s new immigration laws.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet met in Niceville this week, where they acknowledged the appointment of Larry Keefe, a former U.S. Attorney, as the first acting director of the newly created Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement.

Patronis endorsed the move.

“Make no mistake, illegal immigration and border security are a top priority for Americans across our country. Thanks to the Governor and Legislature, the State of Florida is leading the way on this important issue. President Donald Trump was elected on a mandate to clean up this mess, and Florida is answering that call,” Patronis boasted.

“My Criminal Investigations Division often leads the way in identifying illegal aliens in our communities and informing federal and state officials of their status. Last year alone, these sworn law enforcement detectives made over 600 arrests for fraud, arson, and misuse of state funds. With the support of the new State Board of Immigration Enforcement, our fraud officers will continue to be a valuable asset in the fight against illegal immigration in Florida.”

— Instagram of the week —

—The week in appointments —

Florida Commission on Ethics — DeSantis reappointed Tina Descovich to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Descovich is the Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty. She was previously elected to the School Board of Brevard County in 2016 and was the president of the Florida Coalition of School Board Members. Descovich earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Valdosta State University.

St. Augustine Port, Waterway and Beach District Board of Commissioners — The Governor appointed Lynda Kirker to the Board of Commissioners. Kirker is currently retired and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer for Flagler Hospital. Active in her community, she serves as Treasurer of the Flagler College of Women of Vision Advisory Board and the St. Augustine Sister Cities Association. Kirker earned her bachelor’s degree in business and accounting from Stetson University.

Gilchrist County School Board — DeSantis has appointed Roy Smith to the Gilchrist County School Board. Smith owns Smith’s Septic Tank Service. Active in his community, he previously served on the Gilchrist County Recreational Authority and the Leon and Gilchrist Counties Advisory Boards. Smith attended Florida State University.

— Healthy report —

The Florida Public Service Commission received an update on the UF College of Business’ Public Utility Research Center’s research and outreach projects over the last year this week.

PURC is an internationally recognized academic center dedicated to research, training, and leadership development in utility regulation, strategy and infrastructure policy.

PSC Chair Mike La Rosa said he was pleased to hear from students planning careers in infrastructure industries.

“PURC’s leadership in utility industry education, training, and research is unmatched,” La Rosa said. “Student engagement is an important part of PURC’s education strategy, and it aligns with my workforce and economic development initiative. Today, we were pleased to hear from two UF students who are benefiting from PURC’s academic programs to build careers in infrastructure industries.”

Lily Padgett, a predoctoral student who double-majored in Economics and Mathematics, is studying renewable energy at PURC, gave a presentation before PSC Commissioner. Lily Haak, a senior majoring in Economics and is studying technology policy and examining how European regulations impact digital business, also gave a presentation to Commissioners.

Director of Energy Studies Ted Kury provided the update and said that PURC projects in 2024 included training courses, blog posts, working papers, journal articles, opinion editorials, book chapters, presentations, panels, and events.

In January and June of 2024, participants from 27 countries attended PURC’s International Training Program on Utility Regulation and Strategy.

— Supporting the troopers —

Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo and Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky filed bills (SB 824/HB 605) this week to create a “Supporting FHP Troopers” specialty license plate.

The annual use fees from the plate’s sales would be distributed to the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council, Inc. The remaining fees would be used to fund scholarships for current members and their family members attending post-secondary educational institutions.

Pizzo said in a statement that the Legislature should provide FHP with resources to safeguard Florida’s roads.

“No one wants fewer law enforcement officers on the streets. It is our job to provide the Florida Highway Patrol with the resources necessary to safeguard our roadways. This legislation not only equips troopers with much-needed financial resources but also provides them and their families with the opportunity to obtain a quality education,” Pizzo said.

Hunschofsky also said that license plates are a way to show appreciation for troopers.

“Our Florida Highway Patrol Troopers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. This specialty license plate is a way to show our appreciation while also providing educational opportunities for these dedicated public servants and their families. I’m proud to sponsor this bill and support the brave men and women who protect our state,” Hunschofsky said.

— Find My iPhone —

Crime rings are a sad reality across the U.S. Fortunately, they aren’t all masterminds, and the law eventually catches up to them.

This week, the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a five-year prison sentence for Vasile Bricage, a known member of a Romanian crime ring, for stealing over $38,000 worth of smartphones and other miscellaneous items from six Walmarts across five Florida counties in a quick six days.

Bricage, alongside co-defendant Antonio Briceag and two unknown females, would go to the electronic section of the Walmarts and the other members of the group would distract workers or serve as a lookout as Vasile would use an unknown implement to deactivate the anti-theft systems — although in one case they used a black crowbar and pried the phone cabinet open and stole 26 iPhones and even did $1,600 worth of damage to the cabinet. (Real “Criminal Minds” stuff over here.)

“This member of a Romanian crime ring targeted Walmart locations spanning five Florida counties — causing more than $38,000 in losses. Now, thanks to our Statewide Prosecutors, he will pay for his crimes,” said then-acting Attorney General John Guard.

The Walmarts affected were in Citrus, Okaloosa, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, and Sarasota counties. The Office of Statewide Prosecution has charged Bricage with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, retail theft over $3,000, grand theft of $20,000 or more but less than $100,000, and use or attempt to use any anti-shoplifting or inventory control device countermeasure.

Bricage, who is a Roman national, is currently under a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold. Briceag and the two unknown women remain at large. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

— Insurers put on notice —

Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky said Thursday that insurers will be required to submit additional data to the Office of Insurance Regulation and that he is directing them to ensure they are following the law before denying total loss claims.

OIR has issued a memo reminding insurers to properly evaluate property damage claims caused by water and wind during the 2024 Hurricane Season.

The office recently learned of potentially concerning behavior relating to anti-concurrent causation policy language and explicitly avoiding applying coverage for policyholders. Residential property insurers are required to report certain flood-related information to the office.

During the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, three hurricanes impacted Florida, causing significant and, in certain areas, repeated damage by both wind and storm surge.

“The Office of Insurance Regulation is examining data from companies to ensure that there is no abuse with the exemption process when determining total loss claims, especially for policyholders impacted by repeated hurricane damage during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season,” Yaworsky said. “If our office finds explicit abuse and failure to comply with Florida law, OIR will take additional regulatory action.”

The Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Consumer Services has received a significant number of flood-related consumer complaints relating to timely claim payment, inaccurate claim payment, and post-claims underwriting.

OIR’s memo requires reporting on the National Flood Insurance Program’s Write Your Own policies. The office further states case law and policy language do not justify poor claims handling.

Well-documented claims must follow Florida law, and violations will lead to administrative action and restitution. OIR’s Market Regulation Bureau will review insurers’ claims from the three 2024 Atlantic hurricanes, focusing on concurrent causation and policy language accuracy.

— Unjustifiable —

While the rhetoric from Trump about buying Gaza may seem hilarious, ridiculous, incredible, or moronic, depending on one’s worldview, the truth is that strip of land is still in turmoil.

Many stories from the region after Oct. 7, 2023, have been heartbreaking, and this, sadly, is no exception.

This week, the Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus has made an official statement about the murder of the Bibas babies.

“No political cause, no ideology, and no grievance can ever justify the killing of defenseless infants, whose only crime was being born into a world filled with hatred and violence,” the statement reads in part.

FLJC condemned the killings as well as the actions of Hamas as a whole.

“This act is not just an assault on a single family; it is an assault on the very essence of humanity,” the statement reads.

Statistics indicate a rise in antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023, and the statement adds that the caucus will continue to fight for justice and against antisemitism on all levels.

— Just in case —

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess and Melbourne Republican Rep. Debbie Mayfield filed bills (SB 104/HB 337) to champion the Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP) being implemented in all Florida public schools.

It is estimated that around 23,000 children experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting. Recognizing the critical importance of swift and effective response to cardiac incidents, Burgess’ cardiac emergencies bill aims to ensure that school staff are trained to act in an emergency.

“We have an opportunity to make our schools safer for students and faculty by making sure anyone can step in and save a life with CPR and AED use,” Burgess said.

Mayfield said her bill would ease parents’ worries and help school staff know what to do in an emergency.

“Parents shouldn’t have to worry about their child having a cardiac emergency at school, but it does happen. We’re working together on this legislation to make sure school staff knows just what to do if a student collapses,” Mayfield said.

Tiffany McCaskill Henderson, the American Heart Association’s government relations director, thanked the lawmakers for championing the policies.

“We are beyond grateful to have Sen. Burgess and Rep. Mayfield as champions to shepherd these lifesaving policies through the legislative process,” McCaskill Henderson said.

— Tron training —

The future of learning is here, and these Noles get to strap on some headsets and try it out firsthand.

Florida State University’s College of Social Work alongside FSU’s Information Technology Services (ITS) and in collaboration with the Florida Institute for Child Welfare is launching a new virtual training program with immersive AI-powered tools and virtual reality.

Many child welfare professionals and students in university social work classes struggle to develop the necessary skills for effective observation and interviewing in real-world situations. This new technology looks to give students simulated situations through a POV experience so they can review their performance, track their mistakes and grow.

“This innovation is a crucial advancement for our social work students, as it provides them with the practical skills and experience needed to excel in their future careers through a virtual platform. By offering a realistic and immersive training tool, we are ensuring that our students are well-prepared to make a meaningful impact in the field of child welfare and social work,” said David Springer, Dean of the College of Social Work.

The immersive experience allows students to focus and observe environmental factors they may encounter in a home. The virtual dwellings and the potential situations were created and curated by the Department of Children and Families investigators, community-based care management trainers, college professors, and individuals who lived through similar situations looking to be simulated.

While on the subject, Kristina Finch, the project director and associate director of professional development at the Florida Institute for Child Welfare, said, “By simulating real-world scenarios, we can provide a safe and controlled environment for students to develop critical observation and interviewing skills.”

— Harambee Festival —

Love music, local food, bonding with your community, celebrating history, and listening to amazing music? Well, you’re in luck.

Today, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Florida A&M University Harambee Festival will be jamming out at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park with the goal of inspiring and uniting the Tallahassee community.

“The festival began in the 80s, which was started by three FAMU women. Now, it’s a team effort from the Office of the President, the Office of Communications, and the Office of Student Activities, which provides our volunteers. We look forward to the community joining us for an exciting day of cultural activities for the entire family,” said Harambee Festival Project Manager Vernon Bryant.

This year’s lineup includes talent from Chelsey Green and The Green Project (an international Billboard-charting group known for classical technique mixed with jazz, R&B, and pop) to B.K. Jackson (an FAMU alum), the Rickards High School Drumline, the Family Worship and Praise Center, and the FAMU Gospel Choir. Joe Bullard, a Tallahassee radio host, will host the event, which will feature music from DJ Loose. Over 50 vendors will be at the event, featuring giveaways.

“I’m thrilled to take part in my first Harambee Festival. This beloved annual event at FAMU is a time-honored tradition, bringing the community together to celebrate, connect, and experience the vibrancy of our university’s 14 schools and colleges,” said FAMU Interim President Timothy L. Beard.

— Check please —

This week, Tallahassee State College (TSC) received a $500,000 donation from HCA Florida Healthcare to support the next generation of health care professionals.

The announcement and donation occurred during a TSC District Board of Trustees meeting.

“HCA Florida Healthcare is deeply committed to fostering a strong pipeline of skilled professionals to meet the growing need for health care services. Our partnership with Tallahassee State College ensures students have access to advanced learning tools and resources, ultimately enhancing the quality of care in our community,” said Josh Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer of HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

As a result of the donation, the Simulation Lab at the Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education, an 85,000-square-foot facility home to TSC’s flagship nursing program and more will now be named the “HCA Florida Healthcare Simulation Lab.”

“This incredible gift from HCA Florida Healthcare underscores their dedication to education and workforce development. Together, with support from LINE funding and our legislative leaders, we’re creating opportunities that not only benefit our students but also strengthen the health care system in North Florida,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the TSC Foundation Heather Mitchell.

— Top principals awarded —

Florida TaxWatch has announced the winners of the 2024-25 Principal Leadership Awards, which recognizes 15 of Florida’s most successful principals from high-risk K-12 schools in Bay, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Highlands, Hillsborough, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Putnam counties.

Established in 2013, the PLA program recognizes educational leaders creating meaningful changes for their students while promoting uniquely effective practices among their peers.

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro congratulated the winners.

“Florida TaxWatch established this one-of-a-kind and the only evidence-based Principal Leadership Awards program, which uses comprehensive data to determine the most effective principals in our state, to reward these outstanding principals for the transformational impact they are having both in their schools and in their communities. Congratulations to all of the winners!”

There were five winners from each elementary, middle, and high school, and each principal will nominate a student for an Academic A+ Challenge Match Scholarship sponsored by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

The 2024-25 PLA winners are:

— Elementary School: Carmen Conner, Dawn Wolfe, Dr. Dawna M. O’Brien, Anthony Montoto and Robert Gibson.

— Middle School: Dr. Benny Bolden, Joshua Bing, Leon Mungin Jr., Dr. Henrissa Berry and Walter C. Hall.

— High School: Jeremy Knapp, Tracy Taylor, George Morse, Kevin Tunning and Reginald Jeudy.

PLA winners will be individually honored in ceremonies held at their respective school campuses next week.

— Fast and Floridian —

What are the best car chases ever? Maybe you think “The French Connection,” “The Last Crusade,” “Fast and the Furious,” or even “The Matrix Reloaded.” Or maybe you watched the OJ Simpson chase happen live and think sub-40 mile-per-hour chases are exciting.

Well, some Tallahassee residents potentially witnessed a car chase themselves this week if they were up during the wee hours of the morning.

On Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 2700 block of West Tennessee Street. By 5:23 a.m., West Gaines Street and Bradford Road had spotted the vehicle, but when the officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off.

Talk about the right place, right time or bad luck for both drivers, because a completely uninvolved patrol officer was traveling in their car west on FAMU Way when the car thief struck the officer’s patrol car … the universe has a funny sense of humor sometimes.

The pursuit continued southbound on Lake Bradford Road to Springhill Road, eventually twisting north to Capital Circle. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips near Capital Circle and Blair Stone Road to slow the vehicle down, then used a precision immobilization technique to stop it near the 2000 block of Capital Circle Southeast.

The driver was Tiffany Roberts, 35, who was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer. No one was injured during the incident. Some Chick-fil-A workers on their way to their early shift surely had a crazy story to tell while opening, though.

— Taking the reins —

Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce that shareholder William P. Dillon has been named the practice group leader of the firm’s newly formed Regulated Industries and Professions group.

Dillon formerly served as Gunster’s Tallahassee Office Managing Shareholder and is board certified by The Florida Bar as a specialist in Health Care law. He earned his law degree from St. Thomas University and a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University.

Dillon is also certified by the Health Care Compliance Association in corporate compliance and the International Association of Privacy Professionals as an information privacy professional for the U.S. Sector. Dillon assists health care providers with regulatory requirements and advises on data privacy and security in various sectors.

“Gunster is fortunate to have highly skilled attorneys that are able to guide our clients through the complex regulatory landscape,” Dillon said. “I am honored and excited to lead this talented and diverse group of attorneys who are dedicated to serving our clients in the regulated industries and professions space.”

Gunster’s Regulated Industries and Professions group provides comprehensive legal services to clients in various regulated sectors, such as health care, insurance, banking, energy and utilities, telecommunications, transportation, and professional licensing.

Managing shareholder and Gunster CEO Bill Perry said Dillion is an exceptional lawyer who brings a wealth of knowledge to the group.

“His deep understanding of the regulatory environment and his strong relationships with key decision-makers and stakeholders make him an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm,” Perry said.

— Fourth graders flood Capitol —

Going on field trips is a definitive experience of grade school. Washington D.C., Disney World and Universal or even a jaunt through one of Florida’s many state parks.

This week, Florida’s capital city was the destination for almost 2,000 fourth graders (some of you had a heart attack reading that). The kiddos came to town as part of “Blended Lives,” a 20-year-old program that allows students to experience what life was like in the past.

Over 21 schools partook in the Blended Lives program, which included seeing the First Florida Capitol, a life-size replica of the original Capitol built for Tallahassee’s bicentennial, with Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

“Building the First Florida Capitol replica was a labor of love. It brings history to life, and seeing students get excited about learning about our city’s early beginnings was tremendous. It truly is a must-see educational landmark for anyone interested in understanding the foundation of Florida’s government,” said Dailey.

In addition to the first Capitol building, students explored the Florida Historic Capitol Museum and Cascade’s Park to see historic reenactors, musicians, and storytellers as well as photographers and art through the Riley Museum and their new exhibit, “African Americans in Tallahassee: The Civil War and Reconstruction Era.”

— Captain Planet —

There’s no other way to slice it: the Earth is going through it right now. And while paper straws are a joke, climate change isn’t.

Still, there are things we Earthlings can do to slow down the impacts of climate change.

Today, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Leon County Government is inviting residents to participate in the free “Master Recycler” training interactive seminar at the UF IFAS/Leon County Extension.

The Leon County Office of Sustainability will host the event and provide knowledge and insight on the best local recycling practices and waste reduction solutions. To register for the free seminar, which includes lunch (“more people will come if they think we have punch and pie!”), visit the county’s website.

The training includes three sections: “Waste Reduction Strategies,” “Understanding Leon County Waste Systems,” and last but not least, “How to Avoid ‘Wish-cycling.’”

After a Q&A with local suitability professionals, all participants will receive a personalized “Master Recycler” certificate — which, if anything, will give you something to brag to your friends about.

— Power play —

A Florida State University chemistry and biochemistry professor is injecting new energy into a research project that involves $50 million in funding for a U.S. Department of Energy consortium.

Yan Zeng, an assistant professor at FSU, is joining the Low-cost Earth-abundant Na-ion Storage (LEN) Consortium to research ways to discover and demonstrate a new class of sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

While the consortium may already have $50 million in funding, Zeng is bringing some $300,000 more to the project. That funding was earmarked for FSU to develop cathodes, which are components of batteries, and to determine how much energy can be stored in the units and how much energy it supplies to the vehicle.

“Sodium and lithium are very similar, and sodium batteries have been commercialized in other countries like China,” Zeng said. “However, there are no sodium-ion battery-powered electric vehicles in America yet — this is the country’s first big push toward environmentally friendly, affordable electric vehicles.”

— Capitol Directions —

Byron Donalds — Up arrow — A Trump Primary endorsement is worth at least $38M in 2018 money.

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — Only question now — is he the lamest strong Governor ever or the strongest lame duck ever?

Casey DeSantis — Crossways arrow — It was over before it started, but she’s an incredible Mom with a bright future.

Susie Wiles — Up arrow — We’ll use the original Klingon: bortaS bIr jablu’DI’ reH QaQqu’ nay.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — ‘So you’re saying there’s a chance?’

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — No, you’re not Trump’s guy in ‘26, but FDACS is an empire in and of itself. Relax and enjoy.

Early Favorites — Down arrow — Governors McCollum, Putnam, and Graham say hello.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — It wasn’t a fish until it was on the dock. But now you’re AG. No one can take that away.

DeSantis administration — Up arrow — You can have sunshine on a ‘rolling basis.’

Shane Strum — Up arrow — As we’ve said before, you got out when the getting was good.

Canadians — Crossways arrow — Will they keep coming?

Sam Garrison — Up arrow — The new AG couldn’t have asked for a better MC.

Ben Albritton & Corey Simon — Up arrow — Rural Floridians rule, too. #itsruralfloridasturn

Blaise Ingoglia — Crossways arrow — The 2026 MAGA statewide slate is forming and he’s not on it. Still, he’s the front-runner for the CFO appointment.

Jason Brodeur — Crossways arrow — ‘I hope senpai will notice me …’

Vicki Lopez — Up arrow — She ain’t afraid of no ghost … but hiring managers should be.

Vanessa Oliver — Up arrow — A win for wine enthusiasts. But if anyone orders Merlot, we’re leaving!

Target — Crossways arrow — The Attorney General’s office has a similar motto: ‘expect less, pay more.’

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — Sorry, Middle District, she’s your problem.

Brian Hodgers — Down arrow — Yeah, we’re not buying the ignorance routine.

Ballard Partners — Up arrow — As the Romans say, ‘A MARI VSQVE AD MARE.’

Florida Ports Council — Up arrow — They wowed the House this week, highlighting an impressive $200B economic impact.

Florida Wildlife Federation — Up arrow — Floridians love our untouched beaches. Easy way to our hearts and up arrows.

HCA — Up arrow — A commendable donation, and one that will fill their hospitals with the next generation of nurses.

George Washington — Up arrow — We gave up on the ‘spirit of amity’ and ‘mutual deference’ stuff, but we did manage to borrow a statue … happy birthday, Prez!