Delegation for 2.21.25: DOGE — leaks — drones — Mars — Venezuelans

Deep cuts

Dramatic layoffs and budget cuts spearheaded by the Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency have already led to tens of thousands of federal employees losing jobs. Whether such workforce reductions prompted celebration or liturgy by politicians largely depended on their political party.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the Democratic co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, responded by spearheading an effort to spotlight stories of Americans hurt by the deep budget cuts. Wasserman Schultz joined House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in announcing the Democratic caucus’ Share Your Story initiative.

“If you lost your job, been denied important services, or face other impacts because of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s extreme, illegal and unconstitutional actions, we need to hear directly from you,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“This is one key way we can fight back, by sharing our story and standing together. House Democrats are also challenging Trump and Musk in Congress, the courts and inside our communities. With your personal stories, we will be better able to fight to protect you and other Americans.”

The Weston Democrat held an online news conference Thursday to highlight the firings of employees at the Veterans Affairs Administration, which is already short-staffed.

However, Sen. Rick Scott, the state’s senior Senator, sought to ensure that the government’s shift in employment practices would become permanent. He shared photos of himself at CPAC with Musk and declared it was time for “Making Government Work Again.”

The Naples Republican also filed the Restore Merit to Government Service Act requiring merit-based hiring in the federal government.

“For years, Democrats have pushed radicalized policies into the innermost workings of our government, spending tax dollars against Americans’ own best interests,” Scott said.

“President Trump is right — in order to make the federal government work best for the American people, the federal workforce must hire based on merit above all else. Just like in any business and any job outside of the federal government, our federal agencies should be choosing the best-qualified candidate to show up and get to work for the American people.”

The legislation would prioritize hiring employees focused on government efficiency and eliminate hiring based on race, sex or religion. Scott also wants all hiring timelines to be within 80 days and to integrate modern recruiting techniques.

Meanwhile, Rep. Aaron Bean, co-founder of the House DOGE Caucus, filed a bill aimed at eliminating more waste, the Decentralizing and Reorganizing Agency Infrastructure Nationwide To Harness Efficient Services, Workforce Administration and Management Practices (DRAIN THE SWAMP) Act.

“The swamp is thick and deep here in Crazy Town, and I’m here to drain it,” the Fernandina Beach Republican said. “It is time to remind Washington that our duty is to serve the American people. I’m proud to reintroduce the Drain the Swamp Act to ensure the government works for the people, not the other way around.”

However, Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, stressed that cuts create real-world consequences for Floridians who rely on government services. Castor noted that the administration eliminated funding for health care navigators. As a result, the Florida Covering Kids and Families initiative, based at the University of South Florida (USF), will lose millions in funding.

“Over 4.7 million Floridians chose an affordable marketplace plan for 2025 — almost one-fifth of the nation’s 24.1 million enrollees,” Castor said. “Florida families would not have led the nation in health insurance marketplace enrollment year after year without strong federal support for outreach and assistance. In gutting navigators, the Trump administration is actively undermining the year-round work that USF and its partners do to connect Floridians with lifesaving health coverage.”

Plugging leaks

The Trump administration blamed leaks about coming raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a relatively low number of gang members being found so far. Sen. Ashley Moody said she wants to find out who released information and hold them accountable.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of things change under the Trump administration,” the Plant City Republican told Fox & Friends First. “And when they say they’re going to enforce the law, they mean it. Attorney General Pam Bondi has already come out and said that they will pursue this and aggressively prosecute those that are leaking this information.”

In a Department of Justice memo this month, Bondi said she would “come after” anyone who publishes information about upcoming ICE actions or notifies the press.

Moody said the raids aim to stop criminal activity, and the leaks compromise that effort.

“Remember, if you obstruct justice, if you try to get in the way of a federal investigation or a federal action, that is incredibly serious,” Moody said. “It’s a felony. You can spend years in prison. And I hope that they do go after these folks with zeal. We need these efforts to work, and we need to make this country secure again.”

Moody, like Bondi, previously served as Florida’s Attorney General.

Anti-drone protection

Diplomats in dangerous parts of the globe use protective measures at embassies to stop various threats. Now, Rep. Cory Mills wants to protect Department of State employees in the U.S. from drone attacks.

“Global instability is on the rise, with threats growing both overseas and here at home. As adversaries use tactics like unmanned aerial systems to target our assets, we must ensure our State Department is fully prepared to protect its facilities and employees,” Mills said.

The New Smyrna Beach Republican filed the Department of State Domestic Protection Mission Act, legislation that requires installing and maintaining Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems at domestic facilities.

He filed the bill as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, previously Florida’s senior Senator, took charge of the State Department.

“This bill provides the necessary tools for the State Department to protect its domestic facilities from evolving threats, including potential drone attacks, ensuring that our diplomats are secure here at home, just as they are abroad,” Mills said.

“In today’s rapidly changing security environment, it’s absolutely necessary that our diplomats have the same level of protection here as they do abroad, without any gaps or vulnerabilities in our defense.”

Mars on the mind

First-term Rep. Mike Haridopolos’ first hearing as Chair of the House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee promises to be out of this world.

The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, will feature an update on NASA’s progress with the Artemis program. The program aims to re-establish a human presence on the moon as a springboard for future missions to Mars.

Haridopolos’ Office said subcommittee members will hear about the project’s progress, how it could be cost-effectively accelerated and how current efforts align with the goal of Martian exploration.

It’s been more than half a century since American astronauts stepped on the moon, and there’s a new space race with China to return, the Brevard County Republican said.

“The Artemis program is our ride to this important milestone and a crucial first step in our journey to Mars,” Haridopolos said. “I look forward to discussing NASA’s progress, the challenges ahead, and the importance of winning the race back to the moon.”

The Wednesday hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building. Witnesses will include Scott Pace, director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, and Dan Dumbacher, an adjunct professor at Purdue University.

The hearing title is “Step by Step: The Artemis Program and NASA’s Path to Human Exploration of the Moon, Mars, and Beyond.”

Venezuelan protections

Florida congressional delegation members from both sides of the aisle want Congress to provide protections for Venezuelan nationals in the U.S.

Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar and Democratic Reps. Darren Soto, Frederica Wilson and Wasserman Schultz reintroduced the Venezuelan Adjustment Act (HR 1348), which would give permanent legal residency to Venezuelans who entered the U.S. before the end of 2021. The move came after the Trump administration revoked an extension of temporary protected status for Venezuelans pushed by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“As the Trump administration continues stripping Venezuelans of parole, Temporary Protected Status, and other protections, it is crucial for us to come together and fight for their safety,” said Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “Permanent legal status would allow hardworking Venezuelans in our community to have greater stability in their pursuit of the American Dream.”

Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, has expressed confidence Trump will bring an end to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. But she said the U.S. needs to protect those who fled the communist regime in the meantime.

“The oppression of the Maduro regime and the failure of socialism of the 21st century has led to the world’s worst refugee crisis,” Salazar said. “As long as Maduro forcibly remains in power, this crisis will only get worse. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans fled the Maduro regime and now face an uncertain future here in the United States. I am proud to reintroduce the Venezuelan Adjustment Act to provide refuge for those who have endured incredible suffering so they do not have to return home to face the wrath of the dictatorship.”

Democrats in the delegation were harsher in assessing Trump’s motives.

“Maduro’s brutal regime has driven countless Venezuelans to flee the nation and seek refuge in the United States. Sending them back isn’t just wrong — it’s inhumane,” said Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat.

Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, said Florida, in particular, will suffer if the administration deports those who previously enjoyed legal protection and allows them to stay here.

“As Trump closes off legal pathways for migrants, we need this legislation to reopen the door for those who should have the opportunity to become permanent legal residents as Cubans have been able to for years,” she said. “This bill would strengthen South Florida’s economy, keep families together, and stave off cruel threats of deportation back to the Maduro regime’s repression.”

Health efficiencies

Rep. Vern Buchanan wants preventive care to be more convenient for patients and provided earlier. The Longboat Key Republican introduced two bills that focus on consumer flexibility.

The Permanent Telehealth from Home Act (HR 1407) would eliminate geographic restrictions on remote medical services, while the Lung Cancer Screening and Prevention Act (HR 1406) would promote advanced lung cancer screenings.

“Making telehealth services available to patients regardless of their location is a major win for the nearly 200,000 seniors in my district and anyone in need of accessible, convenient care,” said Buchanan, Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee.

“Extending telehealth services will allow seniors continued access to critical health care, including emergency medical attention and mental health services. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to make this flexibility permanent and expand access to telehealth services.”

Both pieces of legislation have bipartisan support. He filed the telehealth bill with Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat. Several co-sponsors, including Soto and Wasserman Schultz signed onto his lung cancer bill.

“The federal government should make it easier for seniors and folks at risk to access crucial lifesaving lung cancer screenings and not unreasonably hinder these tests from becoming available for use,” Buchanan said. “Unfortunately, bureaucratic red tape has too often stifled innovation, unreasonably delaying access to advanced testing. Early detection is key, and this bipartisan legislation ensures that more Americans have access to lifesaving screenings.”

Governor’s mansion?

Will a Florida delegation member soon turn his attention back to state politics?

Shortly after Trump publicly urged Rep. Byron Donalds to run for Governor, the Naples Republican signaled an announcement would come soon.

“President Trump is Making America Great Again,” Donalds posted on X. “I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon!”

That likely means an open seat in 2026 in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, which Donalds has represented since winning the 2020 Election. At that time, the Republican Primary in wealthy Southwest Florida was the most expensive in the state.

Safer schools

Seven years after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, members of Florida’s delegation from both sides of the aisle want school safety reforms taken up by Congress.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat and MSD High alum, introduced multiple bills ahead of the anniversary of the February 2018 shooting. All were co-sponsored by other members of the delegation.

“Seven years since 2018, the images and pain of Feb. 14 continue to haunt our community,” Moskowitz said.

“Our government failed the students, teachers, and families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that day, and it has not done enough to protect schools across the nation since then. Whether it’s my hometown of Parkland or any other community in America, we all want our kids to be able to go to school and come home safely. This legislative package of common sense proposals will get us an important step closer, and I will continue to work tirelessly in search of solutions that will protect our students and schools.”

The Measures for Safer School Districts (MSD) Act would require hardening of school entrances and require schools to develop emergency response and parental notification procedures for designated threats. He sponsored the bill with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat.

Cherfilus-McCormick was also a co-sponsor of Moskowitz’s Single Application for School Safety (SASS) Act, which would streamline the grant application process for schools to request federal support for school security, including intercoms, security cameras, door-locking mechanisms, anonymous threat reporting systems, and crisis intervention training programs.

“The Single Application for School Safety Act is a crucial step in enhancing school security nationwide by streamlining access to federal grants,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “This practical bill will simplify the federal grant application process and reduce red tape that often cause delays. This will help ensure that our schools and law enforcement agencies have the funding and resources necessary to keep our children safe.”

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, also co-sponsored that bill.

“This bill simplifies the application process by now requiring only a single application submission to the Department of Justice, rather than multiple, cumbersome applications, for teachers and school administrators,” Díaz-Balart said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to getting this bill passed and to President Trump’s desk.”

EAGLES eye

Díaz-Balart and Moskowitz also reintroduced the EAGLES Act (HR 1299), which would expand the National Threat Assessment Center of the Homeland Security Department to establish a program focused on targeted school violence prevention and provide additional resources to develop research, information-sharing and training on a national scale.

“Over the years, I have worked toward making our communities and schools a safer place,” Díaz-Balart said. “The safety of our children is of the utmost importance for every family. All parents should feel confident that when they drop their child off at school, that child is in a safe environment. That is why school safety must remain a top priority in our country, and that begins by taking the appropriate measures to prevent targeted violence and school violence.”

He said the bill would expand on efforts during Trump’s first term, when the Parkland shooting occurred, in establishing a Federal Commission on School Safety. The legislation is built on that Commission’s findings.

It also has the support of several parents of Parkland victims.

“This Valentine’s Day marks seven years since my little boy Alex was murdered in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, the Parkland massacre,” said Max Schacter, founder and CEO of Safe Schools for Alex. “I hope all members of Congress will support this important piece of school safety legislation. Threat management is the best tool we have to prevent acts of targeted violence. The EAGLES Act will help make our schools safer all over the country. Thank you to my friend Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart for championing this issue.”

Tony Montalto, president of Stand with Parkland and father of victim Gina Montalto, also backed the bill.

“We are incredibly grateful to Rep. Díaz-Balart and Rep. Moskowitz for their unwavering commitment to making America’s schools safer,” he said. “Seven years have passed since our loved ones were murdered at school. Bipartisan legislation like the EAGLES Act must move forward in Congress to protect our nation’s students and teachers. The reintroduction of this critical bill brings us closer to ensuring that no other family has to endure the heartbreak of losing a child to preventable, senseless violence.”

Global expansion

Ballard Partners announced a strategic partnership between its Washington office and the MAIM Group, an Italian diplomacy and government affairs business. The move expands the international reach of the top Florida-based firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome MAIM Group to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, Ballard Partners’ founder and president. Italy is a critical market for many of our clients, and this partnership allows us to offer them the highest level of strategic counsel and representation. MAIM Group’s reputation for excellence and deep understanding of the Italian political environment make them the ideal partner for us.”

MAIM brings deep roots in Italian politics to Ballard’s growing European presence.

“We are honored to join forces with Ballard Partners and become part of the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Fabio Perugia, MAIM Group Founder and CEO. “This partnership will provide our clients with access to a global network of expertise and resources, enabling them to navigate complex international challenges effectively. We look forward to collaborating with Ballard Partners to deliver exceptional results for our clients in Italy and around the world.”

Congressional conversation

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) will host a Congressional Conversation on Monday with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Fox News host Guy Benson. The Louisiana Republican will discuss the budget reconciliation process.

Benson plans to discuss ways that core conservative principles will guide the Congress and seek to advance Trump’s agenda over the next two years. State offices for AFP will be hosting watch parties for the event, which will be livestreamed here.

On this day

Feb. 21, 1965 — “Malcolm X assassinated during speech in Manhattan” via the Equal Justice Initiative — Malcolm X, a religious and civil rights leader, was assassinated during a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. Malcolm X was just 39 years old and left behind his wife, Betty Shabazz, and six young daughters — including twins born after his death. Born Malcolm Little and later known as el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz, Malcolm X rose to the national stage as a leading Black voice in the 1950s and 1960s. Fearing his power and influence as a Black leader, the FBI followed Malcolm X throughout his public life.

Feb. 21, 1975 — “John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman sentenced” via The New York Times — Three of the most powerful men in the nation during the Richard Nixon administration were sentenced to serve two and a half to eight years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up. Robert C. Mardian, a former Assistant Attorney General convicted with the others last New Year’s Day after a three‐month trial, was sentenced to 10 months to three years. Judge John J. Sirica of the U.S. District Court imposed the sentences at the United States Courthouse. He did so quietly and with little emotion, addressing the defendants one by one in a brief, somber and tense proceeding.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Jesse Scheckner.