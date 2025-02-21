Byron Donalds touts Florida-centric successes in speech to CPAC

In a speech to CPAC attendees, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds alluded to President Donald Trump’s endorsement and his gubernatorial ambitions. But the Naples Republican held off on any formal announcement.

“I just want to say, Mr. President, thank you, and I will never let you down,” the Naples Republican said.

While he urged activists to “stay tuned” regarding his future plans, Donalds’ remarks leaned significantly on conservative victories specific to the state of Florida.

“The phrase down in Florida is ‘Make America Florida.’ There’s a reason why citizens have been leaving blue states to go to Florida,” Donalds said. “There’s a reason why people who immigrate legally — and I stress legally — from some of the worst places in the world come to Florida.”

He also praised the leadership of Republicans who have led the state until now, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose wife Casey DeSantis is reportedly also considering running for Governor.

“There’s a reason why students in Florida and parents in Florida have choice at their fingertips to find the best solution for their children. And that reason is because we have leaders who have been committed to the principles of individual liberty and limited government,” Donalds said.

“They have been committed to those same constitutional principles that are the very foundation of the America First movement and our leaders — Gov. DeSantis and before him Gov. (Rick) Scott and all of the men and women who have served in our Legislature, myself included.”

Donalds served two terms in the Florida House before his 2020 election to Congress.

“Let me tell you this, Florida is not going to stop leading,” Donalds said. “We’re going to build off of what we’ve done, and we’re going to continue to lead bigger, better, faster, greater, safer, freer, because the American dream is for everybody, and we’re going to show the other 49 states how to get it done.”

Donalds also took time to share personalizing stories, mentioning that the prior evening he was in Florida to watch his son, Darin, and teammates at First Baptist Academy win a regional basketball championship. He also offered a shoutout to wife Erika Donalds, a school choice advocate recently tapped to chair the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Education Opportunity and its State Chapter.