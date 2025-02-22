Byron Donalds’ team having ‘internal conversations’ about running for Governor

President Donald Trump’s backing is seen by many as locking the 2026 gubernatorial race down for Rep. Byron Donalds, but he stopped short of committing to a run on NewsNation’s “The Hill” Friday.

“There’s a lot of different things that we’re thinking through, but I do got to say I’m really appreciative of President Trump and his support. You know, it’s something where, I think if we decide to make that jump, the mission is going to be about making sure that Florida just goes to higher and higher heights. So, right now, we’re having internal conversations. Nothing really to put out right now, but I’m really appreciative of the support from President Trump and the support pouring out from so many other people around the state and around the country,” Donalds said.

The interview comes after a social media dance between the President and his potential protege.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump posted.

Donalds later on X shared the post and wrote: “President Trump is Making America Great Again. I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great. Announcement coming soon!”

At CPAC 2025, meanwhile, Donalds said to “stay tuned” regarding next steps.

Trump previously shared a Victory Insights poll first reported by Florida Politics that had Donalds leading a field of contenders for Governor. The potential candidate also has hired prominent campaign staffers like Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Yet one potential big name looms as an opponent in the form of First Lady Casey DeSantis, who had the best numbers in a University of North Florida poll of favorability compared to Donalds and other potential candidates last week. That poll preceded Trump’s statement of support though.

Donalds did not address DeSantis as a competitor during Friday’s interview.

“I don’t know. I think, look, every race is different. So, I think when you get into campaigns, no matter what the campaign is, every person has to run on their own merit, their own abilities, on talents and their own record. And so, I think if you even get into something like that in the future, really, that will be really to the judgment of the voters, too hard to speculate on right now. I think the one thing that is clear is that Governor DeSantis has done a great job for our state. We all know that, but there’s going to be time to pick a new governor, and then we’ll go on from there,” he said.

Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.