February 22, 2025
Susie Wiles, Taylor Budowich targeted in AP lawsuit

Associated Press
February 22, 2025

susie wiles
A Gulf of misunderstanding will be bridged in court.

Two prominent Floridians in the Donald Trump administration are being sued by the Associated Press.

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials Friday over access to presidential events, citing freedom of speech in asking a federal judge to stop the 10-day blocking of its journalists.

The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The AP says its case is about an unconstitutional effort by the White House to control speech — in this case refusing to change its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” as President Donald Trump did last month with an executive order.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP said in its lawsuit, which names White House Chief of Staff Susan Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“This targeted attack on the AP’s editorial independence and ability to gather and report the news strikes at the very core of the First Amendment,” the news agency said. “This court should remedy it immediately.”

__

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

7 comments

  • Peachy

    February 22, 2025 at 9:10 am

    There is no free speech at the AP. it is part of the liberal media propaganda arm.

    Reply

    • TruthBTold

      February 22, 2025 at 10:01 am

      100%

      Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        February 22, 2025 at 10:21 am

        More Putin poodles.

        Reply

  • Michael K

    February 22, 2025 at 9:40 am

    It’s a “Golf of Miss Understanding,” as the current president has spent half (15 days) of his time in the office playing golf, racking up Air Force 1 miles, and charging exorbitant rates to taxpayers at his properties.

    Besides all that, if it is now against the law to call the Gulf of Mexico by its’ proper name for more than 400 years, we are all in deeper trouble.

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    February 22, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Peachy believes in government-regulated speech, possibly the result of his own declining mental acuity?

    Then again, Peachy wouldn’t know anything about the AP style book — the industry standard — because he doesn’t read.

    Reply

    • Peachy

      February 22, 2025 at 10:51 am

      There you go again with the Putin Poodles remark. Putin invaded Ukraine when Slo Joe and Kammy, who couldn’t find Ukraine on a map were in power.

      Reply

    • Peachy

      February 22, 2025 at 10:58 am

      I read plenty MH. You probably get your news from The View or MSNBC. 😜

      Reply

