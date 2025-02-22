February 22, 2025
Prostitution targeted in Dana Trabulsy bill

A.G. Gancarski

trabulsy
The law would take effect in October.

Legislation filed Friday in the Florida House imposes harsher statewide penalties on the illicit business of prostitution.

Rep. Dana Trabulsy’s HB 895 would deem it “unlawful for an adult to offer to commit, to commit, or to engage in prostitution, lewdness, or assignation.”

It would set up consequences for all aspects of the illegal activity, including making admissibility of testimony explicit in Florida statute regarding the “reputation” of a place known for the activity or a person frequenting such an establishment.

Violations of the law would be under this law a second-degree misdemeanor.

In addition to criminal consequences, guilty parties would be compelled to “attend an educational program about the negative effects of commercial sex.” Secular or religious organizations could stage the educational programs, and Judicial circuits would have a path to set up their own versions.

Owning, renting, or leasing properties with the knowledge they are being used for prostitution would also be illegal under this law, and subject to progressive felony penalties ranging from third degree for the first offense to first degree for third offenses and those thereafter.

In the case of illegal massage establishments, the penalties would be further enhanced.

A first offense would be a second degree felony, while a third would subject the guilty party to life in prison. The language does not currently preclude parole, however.

If this becomes law, it takes effect in October.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

