February 22, 2025
Trump-Putin summit preparations are underway, Russia says
Newly discovered Russian documents show Vladimir Putin worked to get Donald Trump elected. Image via AP.

Frank-The-G-20-Summit-and-Why-Trump-Is-No-Harry-Truman
Envoys would meet to lay the groundwork.

Preparations are underway for a face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said Saturday, marking a clear departure from Western efforts to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to Russian state media, Sergei Ryabkov said a possible Putin-Trump summit could involve broad talks on global issues, not just the war in Ukraine.

“The question is about starting to move toward normalizing relations between our countries, finding ways to resolve the most acute and potentially very, very dangerous situations, of which there are many, Ukraine among them,” he said.

But he said efforts to organize such a meeting are at an early stage, and that making it happen will require “the most intensive preparatory work.”

Ryabkov added that U.S. and Russian envoys could meet within the next two weeks to pave the way for further talks among senior officials.

Russian and U.S. representatives meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties, an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy under Trump. Senior U.S. officials have suggested Ukraine will have to give up its goals of joining NATO and retaining the 20% of its territory seized by Russia.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press

Associated Press

One comment

  Peachy

    February 22, 2025 at 5:53 pm

    Putin never talked to Biden because Biden was his puppy dog.

    Reply

