February 22, 2025
James Blair says converting Donald Trump voters into GOP voters is key to ‘long-term political realignment’

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 22, 20252min1

blair, james
Can normal Republicans make the sale?

One of Donald Trump’s key political advisers is making it clear that the Republican Party will rise or fall based on how closely it aligns with its chief standard bearer and the “big change” he promised on the campaign trail.

Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair believes that “Trump voters can be converted into Republican voters,” if the GOP “gives the voters what they paid for with their vote.”

If that’s the case, “a long term political realignment” is possible, Blair said Friday at CPAC 2025.

“Trump gained more popular votes than any Republican ever has. It was the first popular vote win for a Republican president in 20 years and the first non-incumbent since 1988. The House Republicans won more popular votes than they ever have and he swept the Senate majority into office and really, President Trump performs above all other Republicans and that’s because a lot of these voters that are with him have not come over to the party.”

The goal is getting “these voters who only vote when Trump is on the ballot … who are with the Trump worldview” and “getting these voters (out) when Trump is not on the ballot,” Blair said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Ron Ogden

    February 22, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    AG, you cover Republican politics the way the ladies’ club social reporter covers an explosion at the sewage plant: minimally, and from a distance, with your hanky over your nose.
    Dive in, AG. Dive in a learn a little about life outside the ivory tower.

