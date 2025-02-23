Pam Bondi was ‘seriously considering’ running for Florida AG before Donald Trump called her up

Now it can be told.

Before Pam Bondi was selected to be Donald Trump’s Attorney General, she was considering a run for a third term for the equivalent job in the Sunshine State, where she was elected AG in 2010 and re-elected four years later.

Though term limits compelled her to stop at two consecutive terms, she revealed Saturday that she was considering a return to Tallahassee given the then-current AG Ashley Moody was term limited next year.

“I was seriously considering running for Attorney General in Florida again, because I was termed out. I learned that if I sit out, I could run again and I love being in Florida. I love helping people and that was my plan,” Bondi said on “My View with Lara Trump.”

Of course, the plan changed when it became clear former Congressman Matt Gaetz didn’t have the votes to be confirmed by the Senate.

“(Trump) called me early one morning and, you know, without ever sharing our private conversation, he, in his way, talked me into doing this, and I’ve always told him if no one else could answer the switchboards, I would become the best switchboard operator ever if you need me to do this. And he told me he needed me to do this job, so I’m going to try to be the best attorney general I can ever be in the country,” Bondi related.

Of course, former Attorney General Moody was appointed to fill Marco Rubio’s seat in the Senate just weeks after Bondi was nominated to be Attorney General. That led Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick his former chief of staff James Uthmeier for the job.

But if things had gone differently, Uthmeier may have faced an interesting Primary in 2026.