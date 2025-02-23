February 23, 2025
Donald Trump and Elon Musk aren’t the first to make deep cuts. Bill Clinton-era Reinventing Government saved billions
Former President Bill Clinton.

image005
Bill Clinton budget measures more than 30 years ago were more gradual, less chaotic.

A new administration swept into Washington and announced plans to shake it up, using corporate know-how and new technology to streamline the federal bureaucracy.

It offered millions of government employees buyouts and slashed costs to balance the budget.

It might sound like the controversial cost-cutting push led by billionaire Elon Musk under the auspices of Republican President Donald Trump. But the biggest effort to overhaul the federal government in modern history actually was 30 years ago under a Democratic administration. It was then-President Bill Clinton’sReinventing Government” initiative, under the control of his vice president, Al Gore.

Musk himself has recently tried to associate himself with the Clinton effort: “What @DOGE is doing is similar to Clinton/Gore Dem policies of the 1990s,” he posted on his social platform X, using his acronym for the effort in charge of the cuts, the Department of Government Efficiency.

