Tasha Carter appointed to Board of Directors for Florida Insurance Guaranty Association

A seasoned insurance advocate for Florida has been appointed to be a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA).

Tasha Carter was named to the Board of the nonprofit corporation that services pending insurance claims by policyholders in the state. The member insurance companies with policyholders are either becoming insolvent or are ordered liquidated.

Florida Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Patronis made the appointment of Carter to the Board this month. FIGA was created by the Florida Legislature to handle the claims in 1970. The agency is charged with settling the claims in a timely manner.

Carter has been Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate since Patronis initially appointed her to that position in August 2019. She’s been in the insurance business and agencies for 22 years. She’s been a leader in professional responsibility, regulation, education and public outreach.

“During her tenure as Insurance Consumer Advocate, Carter’s post-storm response in coordination with the Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services proved essential to consumers with losses in the aftermath of Hurricanes Michael, Ian, Idalia, Debby, Helene, and Milton. Additionally, Carter spearheaded the CFO’s education and outreach initiatives to promote financial literacy for all Floridians,” said a news release from the office of Patronis.

FIGA is composed of members who are licensed direct writers of property and casualty insurance groups in Florida. The property and casualty insurers are licensed under the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) and are qualified for membership in FIGA.

The association works in helping Florida residents with policies when their company is declared as insolvent. That’s when the agency steps in and resolves the claims as soon as possible.

“FIGA’s personnel are trained and developed to deliver fast, fair and professional claim service. The operation is directed towards early recognition and payment of those covered claims which must be resolved to avoid hardship or financial difficulties to the insureds or claimants involved,” the FIGA website said.