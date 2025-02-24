February 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull climbs to No. 4 with $2.89M earned in Q4 of 2024
Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull.

Drew WilsonFebruary 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

Influence

FHA supports ‘Rural Renaissance’: Improving health care in Florida’s rural communities

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices are 5 cents higher than last week

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group takes No. 1 in Q4 of 2024 with more than $9M earned

rubin turnbull 2
The firm placed No. 6 in the year-end rankings with $11.38 million earned in 2024.

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates approached the $3 million mark in the fourth quarter, improving upon its No. 5 finish in Q4.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

Rubin Turnbull’s median estimate in the Legislature was $1.45 million last quarter while the firm’s executive branch report showed an estimated $1.44 million in pay, for an overall total of $2.89 million.

In addition to the named partners, the firm’s fourth-quarter team included Melissa AkesonJacqueline CarmonaErica ChantiKevin ComererJodi Bock DavidsonChristopher FinkbeinerZachary HubbardMatthew Sacco and Sharonda Wright-Placide. They represented 122 legislative clients and 118 executive branch clients in Q4.

BusPatrol was the most lucrative contract, paying $180,000 overall — $90,000 for legislative lobbying and the same amount for executive lobbying. HCA Healthcare was in the mix as well, accounting for $71,000 on each report.

Though it didn’t hire the firm for legislative work, Binance.US, a major cryptocurrency trading platform, split the top spot with BusPatrol on Rubin Turnbull’s executive branch report with a $90,000 contract.

Based on per-client ranges, Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned as much as $3.76 million in Q4. The closing quarter puts the firm’s annual tally at $11.38 million, placing it in the No. 6 spot in the 2024 full-year rankings.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-February deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter are due to the state on May 15.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Waltz sees no NATO path for Ukraine

nextLobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting takes No. 3 with $6.87M earned in Q4 of 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories