Lobbying compensation: Ron Book re-enters Top 5 with $2.88M earned in Q4

Drew WilsonFebruary 24, 2025

Florida Legislature
The firm also landed at No. 5 in the annual rankings with $11.64 million in pay last year.

After a short break, the lobbying firm led by Ron Book has re-entered the Top 5 in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings.

Book and lobbying partners Rana BrownKelly Mallette, and Gabriela Navarro represented 100-plus clients during the reporting period, amassing $2.38 million in legislative lobbying revenues and tacking on an additional $500,000 lobbying the executive branch for a grand total of $2.88 million in Q4.

If Florida Politics were counting down the Top 25 firms by legislative revenues, Book & Co. would have landed at No. 4 last quarter. Of note: The firm, to our knowledge, is the only one in Florida to have a Nobel Peace Prize nominee on the team — U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz nominated Book late last year in recognition of decades of advocacy and nonprofit work.

Three contracts on the firm’s legislative compensation report measured in at $100,000 or more. Performance Title Services provided the biggest payday at $186,000 for the quarter, followed by Title Clerk Consulting Company at $160,000 and Ashbritt at $100,000.

A handful of other clients beat the $50,000 cap on range reporting. They included Related Ross Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, The SEED Foundation, 7-11 and Florida Power & Light Company.

Ashbritt was at the top of the executive branch report with another $100,000 payment followed by 7-11 at $51,000 and Hard Rock Stadium at $45,000.

Overall, Book’s team reported earning no less than $1 million in legislative lobbying pay and between $250,000 and $500,000 in executive branch pay. At the top end, the firm may have earned as much as $3.32 million.

With 2024 done and dusted, Book’s firm held onto the No. 5 spot in the annual rankings with $11.64 million earned across all four quarters last year.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-February deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter are due to the state on May 15.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

