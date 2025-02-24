Lobbying compensation: Ron Book re-enters Top 5 with $2.88M earned in Q4

After a short break, the lobbying firm led by Ron Book has re-entered the Top 5 in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings.

Book and lobbying partners Rana Brown, Kelly Mallette, and Gabriela Navarro represented 100-plus clients during the reporting period, amassing $2.38 million in legislative lobbying revenues and tacking on an additional $500,000 lobbying the executive branch for a grand total of $2.88 million in Q4.

If Florida Politics were counting down the Top 25 firms by legislative revenues, Book & Co. would have landed at No. 4 last quarter. Of note: The firm, to our knowledge, is the only one in Florida to have a Nobel Peace Prize nominee on the team — U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz nominated Book late last year in recognition of decades of advocacy and nonprofit work.

Three contracts on the firm’s legislative compensation report measured in at $100,000 or more. Performance Title Services provided the biggest payday at $186,000 for the quarter, followed by Title Clerk Consulting Company at $160,000 and Ashbritt at $100,000.

A handful of other clients beat the $50,000 cap on range reporting. They included Related Ross Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, The SEED Foundation, 7-11 and Florida Power & Light Company.

Ashbritt was at the top of the executive branch report with another $100,000 payment followed by 7-11 at $51,000 and Hard Rock Stadium at $45,000.

Overall, Book’s team reported earning no less than $1 million in legislative lobbying pay and between $250,000 and $500,000 in executive branch pay. At the top end, the firm may have earned as much as $3.32 million.

With 2024 done and dusted, Book’s firm held onto the No. 5 spot in the annual rankings with $11.64 million earned across all four quarters last year.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-February deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter are due to the state on May 15.