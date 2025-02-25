Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Lobby firms have filed their final compensation reports for 2024, capping a year in which the state’s top-tier firms broke revenue records.

It was a tight race for the top spot in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings, with The Southern Group and Ballard Partners rotating as No. 1 in the quarterly rankings.

In a photo finish, Paul Bradshaw and the team at The Southern Group topped the Q4 and annual revenue charts. TSG’s 2024 total: $35.46 million.

Still, No. 2 isn’t a bad spot for Brian Ballard & Co., which managed to reel in $35.32 million, just $138,000 less than TSG, at the state level while expanding the firm’s global footprint — Ballard Partners most recently entered the Italian market via a partnership with MAIM Group.

Capital City Consulting came in at No. 3, collecting just shy of $7 million in Q4 to finish the year at $26.83 million. That’s a seven-figure improvement from CCC’s 2023 haul for the firm co-founded by Ron LaFace and Nick Iarossi, the latter of whom is also celebrating a recent knighthood.

Rubin Turnbull & Associates is the most recent addition to the Top 5, and it climbed a rung last quarter, landing at No. 4 with nearly $3 million in revenue. Still, the full-year chart GrayRobinson in the No. 4 spot — the Dean Cannon-led firm posted a $2.9 million haul in Q4, making for a $12.8 million year.

Ron Book rounded out the Top 5 on both charts with $2.38 million in Q4 and an annual total of $11.64 million. The Top 5 finish bookends (sorry) a year that saw the longtime lobbyist land a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in recognition of his decades of advocacy and nonprofit work.

___

Veteran lobbyist Lena Juarez has been named president of Floridians for Better Transportation (FBT).

For more than 25 years, Juarez has operated a successful government consulting practice, JEJ & Associates, and will continue to lead the firm while taking the helm at FBT.

Juarez succeeds Sally Patrenos, who is retiring after eight years leading FBT.

“Florida’s population is growing every day and it’s more important than ever that we have a transportation industry that can meet the state’s growing demands,” Juarez said. “From roads, bridges and transit/rail to seaports, spaceports, airports, and trucks, Florida’s transportation industry keeps our state moving forward. I’m excited to get to work leading this organization.”

FBT Board Chair Sia Kush added, “On behalf of our Board, we would like to thank Sally for her near decade of distinguished service to our organization and the broader industry and wish her all the best. We’re also very excited to have Lena join our leadership team and look forward to continued growth in our advocacy for the industry through her efforts.”

FBT is a statewide business and transportation association dedicated to advocating for multimodal transportation funding and making transportation safer and more efficient in Florida. It supports all modes of transportation across the state and serves as an advocate and conduit on its members’ behalf with the Legislature.

Established in 1988, the advocacy group is a leader in promoting sufficient and sustainable transportation funding, efficient mobility for residents, visitors and commerce, and safe and reliable infrastructure to support a dynamic economy.

—@ElonMusk: Those who ignored President (Donald) Trump’s executive order to return to work have now received over a month’s warning. Starting this week, those who still fail to return to office will be placed on administrative leave.

—@DDiamond: HHS staff just got an email saying there “is no HHS expectation” that staff respond to (Elon) Musk email: “Assume that what you write will be read by malign foreign actors.”

—@ShelbyTalcott: Per pool report: “The French press corps decided among themselves that a Paris-based AP reporter would ask their first question. She was allowed to do so.”

—@greggnunziata: Kash Patel should have been a redline. (Dan) Bongino is what you get when R Senators fail to do their jobs and say no to Patel. The Trump admin is turning federal law enforcement over to unqualified, unprincipled, partisan henchmen. It’s unacceptable and conservatives need to say so.

—@SenAshleyMoody: We need to move @NASA’s headquarters to Florida’s Space Coast. The move would save taxpayers money, encourage collaboration with private space companies, and tap into Florida’s talented workforce in the aerospace industry to spur further innovation.

—@MattGaetz: Man it hurts me to see this Governor (Ron) DeSantis, don’t you remember when you, @ByronDonalds and I were working collaboratively to get you elected in 2018? We were your debate prep team. And then, we worked together under your excellent leadership during your wildly successful transition into power. You and I even tried to muscle Byron into the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, we thought so highly of him. He only didn’t get that job because he came up a little short running for Collier Co party Chair. Byron is going to miss some votes running for Governor. You missed some too when you ran as a Congressman. I missed some too campaigning alongside you, and I wouldn’t change that for anything.

—@Elmo: Elmo is just letting you know that Elmo might be a little grouchy today. Naptime didn’t go as planned.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis disses Byron Donalds, touts First Lady, when asked about 2026 Governor race” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Despite Trump’s recent endorsement of Southwest Florida Congressman Donalds for Florida Governor in 2026, Gov. DeSantis signaled a lack of support for Donalds’ potential candidacy on Monday, while praising his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, as a possible successor.

Speaking at an event unveiling his plan for a state-level version of the federal DOGE program, DeSantis downplayed Trump’s endorsement, staying that he wants all Florida members of Congress to focus on supporting Trump’s legislative agenda in Washington. He emphasized the importance of delivering results given the GOP’s narrow House majority. He subtly criticized Donalds, suggesting he hadn’t been involved in Florida’s recent political victories.

DeSantis then lauded Casey DeSantis, noting her strong approval ratings in recent polls and recounting an anecdote where Rush Limbaugh expressed that he would prefer her as Governor over Ron himself. DeSantis even stated that Casey would “do better than me” in the role, highlighting her conservative principles and dedication.

While Donalds has yet to announce a bid for Governor formally, DeSantis’ remarks suggest a clear preference for a different candidate, possibly setting the stage for a contested Republican Primary in 2026. Polls present a mixed picture, with some indicating strong support for Donalds and others showing Casey DeSantis with high approval ratings.

The 2026 gubernatorial race is already shaping up to be a significant political battleground in Florida.

“Donald Trump just blew up DeSantis’ succession plans” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis reportedly urged key donors to hold off on supporting Rep. Donalds for Governor, hinting at Casey’s potential run in 2026. However, a recent endorsement from Trump has thrown those plans into disarray. Sources say DeSantis criticized Donalds after Trump’s move, suggesting he focuses on Congress and hasn’t been part of Florida’s victories. DeSantis even predicted Casey would win by a larger margin than he did, highlighting that “she may even be more conservative than me.” Trump allies like state Sen. Joe Gruters argue, “Trump is going to decide the elections in Florida in 2026.” A Trump-appointed ambassador, Dan Newlin, called it a “significant political mistake” that DeSantis pushed back on Donalds, who has shown “unwavering dedication” to the former President. Now, the DeSantises face an awkward political landscape as one operative suggested the Governor has put himself in a tough position.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmakers propose Florida’s own Department of Government Efficiency” via Julian Quintana of NBC 6 South Florida — Rep. Tiffany Esposito is spearheading an effort to reduce state bureaucracy by proposing a bill (HB 305) to create a “Florida DOGE” (“FLOGE”), mirroring federal efforts. The bill aims to streamline administrative rules, introduce expiration dates for outdated regulations and mandate cost-benefit analyses for new ones. Esposito stated that Florida has over 170,000 regulatory restrictions and called such rules and regulations “burdensome.” The proposed bill has gained traction as Esposito found a Senate partner. While it has some support, Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani raised concerns, noting the bill’s backing by the Cicero Institute, which is advocating for loosening child labor laws and calls out Republican leadership for their years in power.

“Joe Gruters looks to strike ‘Gulf of Mexico’ from school materials” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — One of Trump’s strongest allies in Tallahassee will carry a bill to strike all references to the Gulf of Mexico from teaching materials. Sen. Gruters’ legislation (SB 1058) would require School Boards to “adopt and acquire” materials using the Gulf of America name. It would also name a highway after the freshly christened Gulf of America. The legislation would designate the portion of U.S. 41 between S.R. 60 and U.S. 1 in Miami-Dade, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties as “the Gulf of America Trail.” This is the second Senate bill to address the Gulf of America nomenclature. Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s measure (SB 608), which was filed earlier this month, would change 92 statutory references in Florida law to refer to the body of water along Florida’s west coast as the Gulf of America.

“Blaise Ingoglia files bill to raise homestead exemptions, says current cap ‘doesn’t cut it anymore’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As he promised earlier this month, Sen. Ingoglia has filed legislation to increase Florida’s homestead exemption limit. Residents today can qualify for an up to $50,000 reduction in the assessed value of their homes to lower their property taxes. Measures Ingoglia filed (SJR 1016, SB 1018) would raise the limit to $75,000, provided voters approve the change. If effectuated, he said, the change would mark the largest tax cut — $2.6 billion in ad valorem tax revenue that local governments would otherwise collect — in Florida history. “Property taxes are skyrocketing and Floridians are demanding relief,” Ingoglia said.

“Jennifer Bradley proposes bill to better assist detainees with mental health issues” via Drew Dixon — A newly proposed bill would allow those being held in criminal custody to be diverted to mental health treatment while behind bars. Sen. Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, filed the bill (SB 168), which is called the Tristin Murphy Act. Tristin Murphy committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021. The measure would establish a series of processes that would divert defendants being held in custody to mental health treatment if it is determined they need such treatment. The bill has at least some momentum in the Senate. Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said he’s throwing his support behind the proposed measure. “Tristin was a young father with supportive, loving parents and a bright future ahead of him. He was not a hardened criminal. He was sick and needed help to address serious mental health challenges,” Albritton said.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“‘A matter of public safety’: Democrats file bills to protect immigrants from notary fraud” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Three Democratic lawmakers hope to stop language gaps from enabling swindlers. Sen. Tina Scott Polsky and Reps. Johanna López and Marie Woodson have filed twin bills (SB 846, HB 915) to prevent cases of notary fraud against immigrants who are trying to legalize their status properly. Despite the legislation’s immigration focus, it’s hardly a partisan issue. If passed, the measure would prohibit notaries from referring to themselves as a “notario,” “notario público,” immigration consultant or any other title suggesting that they possess professional legal skills in immigration law.

—“Hillary Cassel supports strengthening mental health services for students” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—“Karen Gonzalez Pittman champions medication access for patients” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Darryl Rouson proposes student conflict resolution pilot program” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

— 100 DAYS —

“Trump’s views on Russia put Marco Rubio’s long-held opposition to authoritarian leaders to the test” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — As Secretary of State Rubio spoke of the “incredible opportunities” to partner with Vladimir Putin’s Russia if a peace deal to end his invasion of Ukraine is achieved, the Russian leader was sending hundreds of thousands of oil barrels to Cuba, offering a lifeline to a regime Rubio had just recently called “an enemy of humanity.” A Russian tanker carrying 790,000 barrels valued at $55 million arrived in Havana last week. The shipment will help keep the regime in Havana afloat at a critical time, while also undermining a recent tightening of sanctions that Rubio’s State Department touted as a return to a tough Cuba policy. The parallel developments pose questions about how Rubio, who had called Putin “a war criminal” and had blasted Cuba for supporting him, will navigate what looks like a disjointed Trump administration’s foreign policy and his long-standing opposition to authoritarian regimes in Cuba, Russia, Venezuela and elsewhere.

“Judge blocks Trump immigration policy allowing arrests in churches for some religious groups” via The Associated Press — A federal judge on Monday blocked immigration agents from conducting enforcement operations in houses of worship for Quakers and a handful of other religious groups. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chang found that a Trump administration policy could violate their religious freedom and should be blocked while a lawsuit challenging it plays out. The preliminary injunction from the Maryland-based judge only applies to the plaintiffs, including a Georgia-based network of Baptist churches and a Sikh temple in California. They sued after the Trump administration threw out Department of Homeland Security policies limiting where migrant arrests could happen as Trump seeks to make good on campaign promises to carry out mass deportations.

“The inside story of how President Trump came to name the ‘Gulf of America’” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Trump was sitting with a group of advisers at Mar-a-Lago, batting around ideas and preparing for a news conference, when he first verbalized an idea that many had not heard previously: He wanted to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Henceforth, he decided, it would be called the Gulf of America. Those in the room were immediately enthusiastic, and he began toying with revealing the concept when he went in front of the television cameras later in the day, deciding he would do so if the moment struck him. It did. Like many of Trump’s ideas, it is difficult to pinpoint where exactly he got the inspiration.

“Judge rejects immediately restoring AP’s access to White House but urges government to reconsider” via The Associated Press — A federal judge denied The Associated Press’s request for immediate restoration of access to White House events, stating the AP hadn’t shown irreparable harm. However, Judge Trevor McFadden urged the government to reconsider, noting unfavorable case law. The AP sued, alleging First Amendment violations stemming from the White House’s two-week-old ban. The AP maintains that it follows the audience’s name for the Gulf of Mexico, “Gulf of Mexico,” which stems from its being a global news agency. The White House argues access to the President is a privilege, not a right.

“Judge blocks two federal agencies from disclosing personal records to Elon Musk’s DOGE” via The Associated Press — U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, ruled that the Department of Education and the Office of Personnel Management likely violated the Privacy Act by disclosing people’s personal information to DOGE without their consent. Boardman issued a temporary restraining order requested by attorneys for unions and groups representing current and former federal employees. The judge, who heard arguments on the request last week, said her order doesn’t prevent Trump, a Republican, from “effectuating the administration’s policies.” … “It prevents the disclosure of the plaintiffs’ sensitive personal information to DOGE affiliates who, on the current record, do not have a need to know the information to perform their duties,” she wrote.

“Trump says Canada and Mexico tariffs are ‘going forward’ with more import taxes to come” via The Associated Press — Trump announced that his tariffs on Canada and Mexico will begin next month, ending a monthlong suspension that could hurt economic growth and worsen inflation. He claimed the tariffs are “on time, on schedule” and part of his “reciprocal” trade policy. While Trump argues the tariffs would generate revenue and jobs, economists warn that consumers, retailers, and manufacturers will bear the costs. Emmanuel Macron expressed his hope to Trump to avoid a trade war, saying, “We don’t need a trade war. We need more prosperity together.” Mexico remains confident in reaching agreements, while businesses worry about uncertainty and potential economic slowdown.

“Apple to invest $500bn in U.S. as it scrambles to beat Trump’s China tariffs” via James Titcomb of The Telegraph — Apple will spend $500 billion and create 20,000 jobs in the U.S. over four years, CEO Tim Cook announced, following a White House meeting with Trump. The investment includes a Texas manufacturing facility and Arizona microchip purchases. Facing potential risks from Trump’s trade war with China, where Apple assembles iPhones, the move aims to avoid tariffs. Trump claimed Apple was shifting plans from Mexico to the U.S. because of his threatened tariffs. The announcement shows that Cook may also hope that a commitment to U.S. jobs could help Apple avoid the worst of the wider trade war. China has already begun investigations into U.S. companies.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis creates a Florida DOGE to audit universities, local governments” via Steven Lemongello and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis unveiled a Florida version of Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) on Monday, aiming to streamline state government using AI, eliminate bureaucracy, and audit universities and local governments. DeSantis proposes eliminating 740 state jobs and “redundant entities” without naming specific targets. He stated, “This is the DOGE-ing of our state university system.” Critics, like Rep. Eskamani, slammed the plan as “dangerous,” citing the unpopularity of Musk’s federal group. Concerns exist that the program could lead to essential program dismantling and harassment of employees while faculty take issue with DeSantis’ focus on DEI. The Florida Association of Counties declined to comment.

“At DOGE presser, DeSantis again floats concept of ending property taxes in Florida” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis’ plan for a Florida version of Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” to root out excessive government spending would include auditing local governments budgets. And in the future, the Governor mused, the state could, at some point, outright eliminate the ability of those local governments to collect property taxes. “I think that a lot of these local budgets have ballooned in recent years,” DeSantis said. “I think that there’s been a lot of spending. I don’t know that the taxpayers have always had a seat at the table. I don’t know that the visibility on how the money has been spent has been very good. But we’re going to find out.” DeSantis said his “DOGE” state task force would investigate local government expenditures using publicly available county and municipal spending records to provide such information “in a digestible way for the taxpayers throughout the state of Florida.”

“Florida sheriffs pledge assistance to federal immigration agencies” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Sheriffs across Florida are ready to help carry out the Trump administration’s aggressive push for deportations of undocumented immigrants. That was the message of a news conference Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd hosted Monday morning, joined by about 20 other sheriffs from counties ranging from Jackson in the Panhandle to Lee in Southwest Florida. While there can be discussions on how to treat undocumented immigrants who work and do not commit crimes, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there should be no debate about trying to remove those who are “victimizing our citizens.”

“ACLU predicts Florida Republicans will pursue ‘inhumane’ Trump policies at state level” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The ACLU of Florida sees attacks on immigrants and democracy on Florida’s horizon, but intends to defend residents from political threats. A press briefing with the civil rights group spotlighted increases in penalties and further regulation of Florida’s ballot petition process. Pamela Burch Fort, legislative counsel for the ACLU of Florida, said proposals like outlawing paid petition gathering for ballot initiatives could be “the final nail in the coffin of direct democracy.” … “This has been a right for many years that has been more difficult and more onerous over the years,” Ford said.

“Florida school employees’ retirement accounts drained of $1M in fraud scheme, feds say” via Julia Marnin of the Miami Herald — Five Florida residents, including a retirement specialist, Ronald Vargas, have been convicted in connection with stealing over $1 million from the 401(k) accounts of 25 retired school employees. Vargas, who worked for the company overseeing the accounts, exploited his position to approve fraudulent withdrawals. Vargas, Floyd Bostic, and Lambert Aguebor have been found guilty, while Grace Aguebor and Sarina Levy pleaded guilty to various charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering. The group used stolen funds for personal and luxury expenses, with Vargas receiving around $80,000 in cash for his role. The group sought to steal $1,405,728.79 but successfully stole $1,007,563.07.

“Radioactive roads? EPA gives Mosaic Co. green light on phosphogypsum road study” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Florida roads could soon contain a radioactive hazardous waste produced by fertilizer production giant The Mosaic Co., following recent federal approval of a pilot project studying ways to build roads with phosphogypsum. Environmental advocates have long raised alarm about the environmental hazards the fertilizer production process created, including phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production. Phosphogypsum is stored permanently in large mounds, often called stacks or gypstacks, away from the public because of long-standing health concerns over its radioactive qualities. However, approval of Mosaic’s pilot project has prompted concern that phosphogypsum could soon be used in road construction in the United States for the first time in history — and that Florida could be first in line.

“Tasha Carter appointed to Board of Directors for Florida Insurance Guaranty Association” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A seasoned insurance advocate for Florida has been appointed to be a member of the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) Board of Directors. Tasha Carter was named to the Board of the nonprofit corporation that services pending insurance claims by policyholders in the state. The member insurance companies with policyholders are either becoming insolvent or are ordered liquidated. Florida Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Patronis appointed Carter to the Board this month. FIGA was created by the Florida Legislature in 1970 to handle the claims. The agency is charged with settling the claims promptly. Carter has been Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate since Patronis appointed her in August 2019.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Rubio donates senatorial documents to University of Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The University of Florida (UF) will be a significant resource for historians of Rubio’s Senate career. Now that Rubio handles international affairs for the U.S. as Secretary of State, he is leaving his political papers drafted as U.S. Senator to libraries at UF. Rubio served in the Senate between 2011 and 2025, when he departed to become Secretary of State. In those 14 years in the Senate, Rubio generated quite an archive of official papers and memos. UF officials announced Monday that Rubio, a Republican, agreed to deposit his papers from his senatorial service, along with other materials of a historical nature, to the school’s George A. Smathers Libraries political papers collection.

“Kobe Bryant to be honored in National Garden of American Heroes” via Michael Costeines of Floridian Press — Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Bryant will be honored with a statue in the National Garden of American Heroes, Trump said. Trump announced the tribute during a Black History ceremony at the White House. Bryant will join late boxing star Muhammad Ali and civil rights and MLB trailblazer Jackie Robinson among the sports icons with statues in the garden, which is located in Washington, D.C. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna Bryant, in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020. The crash also took the lives of seven other people.

— ELECTIONS —

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“The teacher in Room 1214” via Emily Baumgaertner Nunn of The New York Times — Ivy Schamis, a teacher who survived the Parkland shooting, became a lifeline for her students after a gunman killed two in her classroom. Schamis, who had intended to say “We love you” if the shooter returned, instead dedicated herself to supporting the surviving students. She organized carpools to funerals, checked in on the wounded, and arranged gatherings. Schamis, who taught a Holocaust class, also arranged for a service dog named Luigi to come to class after the school reopened. Even after leaving Parkland, she remained a constant source of support, guidance, and connection, proving to be their rock.

“Saudis plan South Florida investment office as kingdom cultivates closer ties with Trump, U.S. investors” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Out of all of the foreign investment sources that have pumped cash into South Florida real estate, financial institutions, and new businesses over the years, Saudi Arabia is a nation that at best has a nominal presence in the region. But this past week, amid a significant public relations lift from Trump at a Miami Beach investment conference sponsored by the country’s Public Investment Fund, the oil-rich nation announced plans to locate an investment office in Miami, its second in the U.S. after Washington, D.C. In addition to placing investments domestically, Saudi Arabia will use the office as a “gateway” to South America, Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih told an audience at a panel discussion.

“What does Miami airport’s record-breaking growth mean? More people, cargo — and issues” via Vinod Sreeharsha of the Miami Herald — Miami International Airport (MIA) set a record last year by serving 56 million passengers. The figure was a slight increase over the 2023 figure of 52 million, which was the previous record. MIA also set a record in 2024 for cargo, receiving 3 million tons. That included the vast majority of fresh-cut flowers for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. The audited numbers, announced by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a briefing in Concourse J at MIA, reflect the airport’s continued focus on growth and becoming a global hub. For instance, the airport has announced new flights to Iceland and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in the past three months.

“About to be towed in Miami Beach? The city might start giving residents a heads-up” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach residents may soon get a warning before their cars are towed, allowing them to spare themselves hefty costs and headaches. The city is considering implementing a text message system to alert residents who have received a parking citation and are about to be towed. They would then have 15 minutes to return to their cars and relocate. The warning system wouldn’t apply to tourists or locals who don’t live in Miami Beach. The grace period would begin once a parking officer issues a ticket and the message is sent, said City Commissioner Alex Fernandez, proposing the change.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando City Council welcomes new design for Pulse Memorial” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A Citizens Committee’s handiwork met a favorable reception at the Orlando City Council, propelling the long-sought permanent memorial to the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre another big step closer to reality. Taking its first official look at what could become a powerful symbol of tragedy and togetherness, the Orlando City Council gave limited but positive feedback to the design unanimously approved Feb. 4 by the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee, which included relatives of the 49 people who died in the massacre and some who had visited the club that horrible night in June. Though there was no vote, the Council consensus was clear: To move ahead with hiring an architect, finding the money, and getting the memorial built.

“Six months after it was halted, Brevard Schools book review committee to resume in March” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Nearly six months after it was halted for a third time since its formation in 2022, Brevard Public Schools’ book review committee — which helps decide which books will be permanently banned from District shelves and which will stay — will turn the page on a new chapter. The committee, which stopped meeting in September 2024 after two positions on the five-member committee became vacant, will resume meeting on March 12 to discuss three novels. It’s been through numerous iterations since its formation in 2022 when concerns about the content of books in classrooms and libraries came to a head in Brevard. It’s not clear who will be on the committee.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Kathy Castor proposes more disaster recovery funding legislation” via Cora Quantum of St. Pete Catalyst — U.S. Rep. Castor has introduced the Rebuild & Save Act, a measure aimed at reducing the cost burden on homeowners and small businesses rebuilding after hurricanes and other natural disasters. The legislation proposes increasing the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) disaster loan mitigation assistance cap from 20% to 30%, potentially providing up to an additional $50,000 for qualifying building improvements. Under current SBA programs, homeowners and small-business owners may borrow an extra 20% of their base loan amount to undertake critical upgrades – such as installing stronger windows or elevating structures – to reduce vulnerability to future storms. The new proposal would expand that margin, offering greater flexibility and financial support for resilient reconstruction efforts in disaster-prone areas like the Tampa Bay region. Castor emphasized that the measure is rooted in firsthand observations.

“Rays to offer $20 tickets to all games in Tampa, but they’re limited” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — With most ticket prices raised to offset the limited capacity of playing this season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the Rays will still offer a low-cost option to see a game. They announced Monday that “a limited number” of standing-room-only tickets will be sold for $20 for all 81 home games. Most will have a minimum of 100 available per game and more.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“After scrutiny, JSO adds medical staff to Duval jail to bolster inmate care” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — Following criticism over inmate deaths and substandard conditions, the Duval County jail saw significant improvements to its medical care, leading the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) to lift its probationary status. The upgrades include hiring 14 new medical staff through the jail’s NaphCare contract, a more expensive but evidently effective replacement for the former provider, Armor Correctional. Jail deaths have since decreased by 50%. Inspection reports revealed the increased staffing and other changes have led to a 100% compliance rating from the NCCHC, with other accrediting agencies finding high standards and no deficiencies. Staffing has also been added to the jail’s booking area to address immediate needs, along with additional medication carts and roaming nurses.

“Pensacola’s Mardi Gras is more than booze and beads” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal — For about two months each year, the coastal city of Pensacola looks different under the glow of gold, purple, and green. Plastic strings of beads have a newfound worth. Miniature toy babies pop up in your baked goods. Furry boas, pink wigs, and weathered pirate hats are must-have accessories. It can all mean only one thing − Mardi Gras season has arrived. The season, known as Carnival, runs from the Epiphany on Jan. 6 through Fat Tuesday. It is a celebration originating from Mobile, Alabama, and is most famously celebrated in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known as a time of the year filled with parties, alcohol and a surplus of sweet marshmallow Moon Pies, serves as a period of indulgence before Lent begins.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Citizens group joins fight to preserve Sarasota’s Ringling museum, keep it under FSU” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As DeSantis pushes a plan to move oversight of Sarasota’s John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art from Florida State University to New College of Florida, a group calling itself Citizens to Protect the Ringling is striking back. “Join us in protecting The Ringling Museum’s world-class collections, academic programs, and community legacy for future generations and preserving its vital 25-year partnership with FSU,” its website at www.protectringling.org says. The group, which lists former Chairs of the Ringling Museum of Art Foundation among its members, posted an open letter on the site. The letter also warns that items from the collection could be sold and programs canceled.

“Sarasota, Bradenton real estate market cooldown continues, favors buyers, new report shows” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota, Bradenton area real estate market is continuing a cooling trend early into the new year, according to the latest report from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. The association’s January findings noted a decrease in median sale prices and an overall increase in closed sales, indicating a shift favoring buyers. The report also found an increase in the time to contract and sale, which continues to slow after last year’s major storms in the market. Single-family home sales in January increased 6.8% from January 2024, with 520 homes sold. The rise in sales also saw an uptick in inventory, with a 30.6% year-over-year increase.

— TOP OPINION —

“Putin’s three years of humiliation” via Anne Applebaum of The Atlantic — Trump’s recent criticisms of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while filled with falsehoods, revealed a core truth: Trump is “sick of” the war in Ukraine, which he doesn’t understand and wants to ignore. While Trump sees only “big money and hard power” as real cards, Zelensky possesses other forms of power, including the ability to organize his society, inspire bravery and galvanize international support.

On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, it’s vital to remember Ukraine’s initial resilience and the ongoing efforts of its civilians, journalists and soldiers. Despite Russia’s offensive, Ukraine’s transformed defense industry and innovative strategies have slowed its progress, with estimates suggesting Russia would need 83 years to capture the remaining Ukrainian territory at its current pace.

Putin’s only path to victory lies in persuading Ukraine’s allies to grow weary of the war, cutting off vital support. He seeks to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty by influencing American politicians and European elections.

The stakes remain high: Putin aims to destroy Ukraine’s democracy and freedom, signaling the end of American power. The war will only truly end when Putin abandons these goals.

— OPINIONS —

“Few dare admit it, but Trump might be right on Ukraine” via Tim Stanley of The Telegraph — To those who reject Trump’s approach to Ukraine, I ask: what is your plan? More fighting? More death? Perhaps another summit – cocktails with Klaus – at which Western leaders can pledge their support for a cause they were never quite prepared to pay for. Since Trump came to office, there’s been much anguish about the death of the so-called “rules-based order.” This system did not stop Hamas from taking hostages or Benjamin Netanyahu from killing Gazans (and I’d wager Bibi has even less risk of seeing the inside of The Hague than Putin does). Crucially, it did not stop Russia from invading Ukraine three years ago – a crime that never occurred under Trump and which, he claims, he deterred by threatening to “hit” Moscow. In short, everything Trump is trying to fix, from Chinese aggression to drug trafficking, began under the very rules-based order we are being invited to mourn.

“Undermining Trump in Ukraine” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Trump plans to end the war in Ukraine, likely involving Russia keeping some seized territory and provisions to prevent future conflicts. Democrats and some Republicans want to stop him, questioning his authority. Michael McFaul argued Trump’s plan doesn’t represent U.S. voters, saying “They voted for the price of eggs, folks, they didn’t say we want to abdicate to be the leader of the free world.” McFaul is working with Democrats to lower Trump’s approval rating below 45%, hoping it will cause GOP lawmakers to push back on his decisions. McFaul urged patience with Ukrainian officials and suggested a change after the 2026 Midterms.

— ALOE —

“Jaguars getting closer to 2027 plan for ‘home’ games” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics — During Monday’s introduction of new Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, team President Mark Lamping said the timeline for the Jaguars to finalize plans for the 2027 season is fast approaching. In 2025, the Jaguars will play in EverBank Stadium as renovations continue outside the field. In 2026, stadium capacity will be reduced to around 43,500. The following year, the Jaguars will play home games in Orlando or Gainesville in addition to games in London. “We’re probably within 30 to 45 days from submitting a report to the National Football League, which will summarize our evaluation of all the alternatives,” Lamping said. “We’ll also include a recommendation. The league will receive that. They’ll study that. We’ll have a lot of back and forth.”

“Eagles in talks with White House about Super Bowl celebration” via Marc Caputo and Isaac Avilucea of Axios — The long-standing tradition of a championship team trip to the White House was largely broken during Trump’s first term, starting with the Eagles in 2018. Some anti-Trump Philadelphia fans are hoping for a repeat. The Eagles are “definitely talking about coming” to the White House, said another source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the talks. “There’s been no rejection.” … “They haven’t declined at all,” a White House official told Axios. Only one of the four Super Bowl winners visited the White House during Trump’s first term after he criticized the league and its players.

Celebrating today are U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, former state Rep. Mike LaRosa, former Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, Joel Brown, and bestselling author Matt Dixon.

