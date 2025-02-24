Florida gas prices are 5 cents higher than last week

Gas prices in Florida jumped 12 cents last week before falling 6 cents over the weekend, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

On Monday morning, the state average was $3.08 per gallon — 5 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month and 27 cents cheaper than this time last year.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said a couple factors could lead to higher prices in the near future.

“Florida gas prices continue bouncing up and down, yet have remained within the same 25-cent range since early September. However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure on pump prices in the next couple months,” he said in a statement.

“Spring refinery maintenance season generally peaks in late February and March. This combined with higher fuel demand from spring travel and the switch to summer gasoline all typically contribute to higher prices in the spring. For context, last year, gas prices rose 30 cents from late February to the end of March.”

The price of crude oil remained steady with a closing price ($70.40 per barrel) just 34 cents less than the week prior.

Once again, the most expensive metropolitan market for motorists to refuel is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where gas cost $3.24 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.19) and Gainesville ($3.15).

The cheapest gas is in Panama City ($2.83), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.85).

Florida gas is on the pricier side, nationally, but still has an average per-gallon price well below states like California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.55) and Washington ($4.15).

Still, it’s notably more than in states like Mississippi ($2.67), Texas ($2.73) and Louisiana ($2.74), among others.