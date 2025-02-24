Diagnosis for 2.24.25: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

— Big data, big impact —

The Florida Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder hopes to convince lawmakers to allocate about $1.4 million to building a database that will house comprehensive information on behavioral health prevalence, costs, access, quality, and outcomes.

Building the “Florida Behavioral Healthcare Data Repository” was the Commission’s top recommendation in its Annual Interim Report, which was released Jan. 1. According to the outline, substantial pre-production would occur before the FBHDR comes online.

The Commission outlined key steps, including creating a statewide coalition, securing administrative commitment, determining the repository’s framework, implementing a pilot project and evaluating areas for improvement.

Once it goes live, however, proponents envision a one-stop shop that would enhance the quality and availability of behavioral health data — ultimately helping Floridians receive optimal care and improve their quality of life.

Current legislative leadership has indicated that tech projects will face heightened scrutiny. House Speaker Daniel Perez created a new Information Technology Budget and Policy Subcommittee to address what he sees as past legislators’ errant and irresponsible tech spending.

Still, FBHDR is a low-cost project that its proponents believe could significantly impact health care outcomes. The recommendation could be inferred to have support in the Governor’s Mansion, too, as Chair Dr. Jay Reeve, who is also CEO of Apalachee Center in Tallahassee, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and serves alongside DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris and the Governor’s now-Chief of Staff Jason Weida.

The Commission successfully pushed its 2024 priorities, some of which became the Live Healthy Act — Sen. Kathleen Passidomo’s top priority during her term as Senate leader.

— Top-tier institution —

A First Coast hospital is ranked among the best in the nation for inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital was ranked in the top 10% for the services. That acknowledgment was made for the hospital out of 886 such facilities in the United States, according to the database of Netsmart Technologies for patient cases discharged between October 2023 and September 2024.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top 10% of inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the United States. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise and compassion of our entire team. We are committed to providing exceptional care that helps our patients regain their strength, independence, and quality of life. This recognition reinforces our mission to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care to every individual we serve,” said Chad Patrick, CEO of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

The rankings were compiled using a program evaluation model established by Netsmart. This model factored in efficiency and effectiveness within rehabilitation centers at different hospitals.

“HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital has demonstrated their commitment to providing efficient and exceptional patient care, and we are delighted to present them with this esteemed award,” said Stephanie Stockton, senior data analyst in the Analytical Services Group at Netsmart.

— Breath of fresh air —

The University of West Florida Usha Kundu M.D. College of Health is adding a rare program in the state for its academic offerings.

The health sciences college at the Panhandle campus has added a new respiratory therapy program. This is only the third of its kind in Florida, and such programs are still fairly uncommon nationwide.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program, specializing in respiratory therapy, seeks to provide students with the skills required to enter the respiratory care profession. The curriculum involves in-person classes at the UWF campus in Pensacola.

“We’re excited to offer one of the few programs of its kind in the nation, giving students the chance to step into a growing and incredibly rewarding field,” said David Bellar, dean of the College of Health.

“Respiratory therapists are important components of the overall health care system that make a real difference in people’s lives, and this program is designed to prepare our students to do just that with confidence and compassion.”

— Roster —

On Feb. 15, the Governor appointed Andrew Lupoli and reappointed Glenn Ritchey Sr. to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners.

Lupoli, a certified treasury professional, is the Assistant Treasurer at Brown & Brown Insurance and the Treasurer for Homes Bring Hope. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Central Florida. Lupoli is the son-in-law of Mori and Forough Hosseini.

Ritchey is the president and CEO of Ritchey Automotive Group, Southeast Automotive Management, Jon Hall Chevrolet, Daytona Hyundai, Ritchey Cadillac/Buick/GMC, Subaru of Daytona, and Volvo and Subaru of Melbourne.

The former Daytona Beach Mayor is also the vice president and CEO of Bennett Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram of Kingsland and Dublin Chevrolet Nissan, Buick, and GMC. A veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Ritchey was inducted into the Florida Auto Industry Hall of Fame in 2023.

DeSantis also reappointed Tracy Caruso and Carlos Vidueira to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County on the same day.

Caruso is the president and owner of Delray Beach Executive Suites and Editor At-Large for Florida Jolt. Active in her community, she is the current Palm Beach County Housing and Finance Authority Chair and previously served as the Delray Beach Historic Preservation Board Chair. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University.

Vidueira is the vice president of Huizenga Holdings. He is also active in his community, serving on the Superyacht Life Foundation and Northend RISE Board. Vidueira earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and his MBA from UCLA.

— ICYMI —

“‘Nothing … off limits’: RFK Jr. lays out plan for HHS” via Chelsea Cirruzzo and Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Kennedy, in his first address as HHS leader, urged staff to be open-minded and promised a “radical transparency” in his mission to reduce chronic disease. Despite past anti-vaccine views, he pledged unbiased science but listed the vaccine schedule among “taboo” topics for scrutiny. He signaled investigations into anti-depression drugs, processed foods and more, vowing to remove conflicts of interest and “shut the revolving door” to industry influence. Kennedy hinted at potential staff dismissals and championed his “Make America Healthy Again” movement. He is asking the questions that many in the chronic disease community ask.

“Florida’s nursing grads aren’t passing licensing exams as major staffing shortage looms” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida’s nursing school graduates ranked last nationally for first-time pass rates on the 2024 licensing exam. A report released Monday shows pass rates for registered and practical nurses lag behind the national average, raising concerns amid a projected nursing shortage of 31,000 by 2035. Most private nursing schools closed after being embroiled in a scheme selling fraudulent diplomas. Dr. Rayna Letourneau, executive director of the Florida Center for Nursing, which published the report, said: “Florida had the most test-takers in the country in 2024, but if they are not passing the test and entering the workforce, it’s not helping to close the gap.”

“Florida could lose millions due to haphazard research grant cuts” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Two studies searching for alternative treatments for drug-resistant malaria. Research that could help doctors detect early signs of Alzheimer’s by (among other things) watching how people walk. Work on a mobile phone app that could help steer substance-abuse clients toward alcohol-free activities. These research projects, ongoing at the University of Central Florida, could be among the research hit by the budget ax wielded by careless hands — part of a nationwide strike against grants funded by the National Institutes of Health. It’s a disastrous move that will hobble critical research throughout the country. Yet so-called efficiency experts insist they aren’t cutting money from what they describe as direct research.

“Tampa General spotlights innovation and world-class care at Florida State Capitol” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — This week, legislators, legislative aides and Capitol-goers got a firsthand look at some of the innovations and technologies that make Tampa General Hospital (TGH) one of the nation’s leading academic health systems. On We Are TGH Day, Tampa General patients, families and caregivers traveled to the Florida Capitol to share stories of the lifesaving care they received at Tampa General. Students and health care advocates from the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine joined the coalition of patients. As part of the event, Tampa General showcased one of its Aeromed helicopter fleets on Adams Street. Visitors could explore the vehicle used to transport critically ill or injured patients from 23 surrounding counties to TGH.

“Traci Koster wants more strict audits for behavioral health services” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Koster wants to make sure behavioral health services are delivered more efficiently. Tampa Republican Rep. Koster filed a bill (HB 633) to enhance transparency and accountability of behavioral health managing entities by requiring regular audits. The bill would require the Department of Children and Families to contract operational and financial audits of managing entities. Those audits would include reviewing business practices, personnel, financial records, compensation, services administered, provider payment method, expenditures, outcomes, referral patterns and volume, provider referral assignments and key performance measures.

— Rules —

The Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology has issued a final rule, 64B20-4.001, regarding assistant certification. It will become effective March 2. More here.

The Board of Dentistry’s final rule regarding examination and licensure of dentists and dental hygienists, 64B5-2.014, goes into effect Feb. 23. More here.

The Board of Medicine has issued a proposed rule, 64B8-13.005, regarding license renewal, reactivation and continuing education requirements. More here.

— Pencil it in —

Feb. 25

8 a.m. — Alzheimer’s Community Care will host their annual advocacy day in the Florida Capitol. The event will see advocates and caregivers visit the Capitol to talk about their experiences with Alzheimer’s and other neurocognitive disorders. The event will also feature information about Alzheimer’s, related disorders and a robotic therapy cat.

Feb. 27

Happy birthday to Rep. Angie Nixon!

1:30 p.m. — The Social Services Estimating Conference to discuss Medicaid managed care rates. Room 117, Knott Building.

Feb. 28

9 a.m. — The Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases will hold a news conference and symposium with FSU President Richard McCullough, the FSU Board of Trustees and Rep. Adam Anderson as part of Rare Disease Day 2025. The news conference begins at 9 a.m. The symposium starts at 10 a.m. FSU College of Medicine Atrium, 1115 West Call St., Tallahassee.

March 3

Happy birthday to Rep. Fentrice Driskell!

March 4

Happy birthday to Sen. Mack Bernard!

The 2025 Legislative Session begins.

8 a.m. — Rep. Johanna López will hold a news conference alongside Sabrina Davis, whose father died as a result of possible medical malpractice. Davis will share her story in support of López’s bill (HB 25) to repeal the so-called “free-kill” law, which restricts pain and suffering damages to surviving spouses and children under age 25. Capitol Rotunda.

9 a.m. — The Self-Insurance Estimating Conference meets to discuss the State Employees’ Health Insurance Trust Fund outlook. Room 117, Knott Building.

2 p.m. — the Senate Health Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

March 5

8:30 a.m. — the Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

March 6

Happy birthday to Rep. Taylor Yarkosky!

March 7

The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss outlooks for the Educational Enhancement, Tobacco Settlement and Opioid Settlement Trust Funds. Room 117, Knott Building.

March 10

8:30 a.m. — The Alzheimer’s Association’s will hold its annual State Advocacy Day at the Capitol. The association will bring its “Brain Bus,” an Alzheimer’s educational display on wheels, to the large vehicle area of the Capitol Complex. Alzheimer’s Association will have information and resources on brain health, warning signs of Alzheimer’s and caregiver resources on hand. The day will end with the annual purple lighting of the Historic Old Capitol. This event is held to raise awareness for the 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.