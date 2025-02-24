February 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Apple announces $500 billion investment in U.S. amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone
Apple is closing stores. Again. Image via AP.

Associated PressFebruary 24, 20252min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Patients struggle with lack of consistent coverage for popular weight-loss drugs

Culture WarsHeadlines

Joe Gruters looks to strike ‘Gulf of Mexico’ from school materials

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.N. rejects U.S. resolution that urges an end to the Ukraine war without noting Russian aggression

Apple reopening stores AP photo
‘We are bullish on the future of American innovation.’

Apple announced Monday that it plans to invest more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, including plans to hire 20,000 people and build a new server factory in Texas.

The move comes just days after President Donald Trump said Apple CEO Tim Cook promised him that the tech giant’s manufacturing would shift from Mexico to the U.S. Trump noted the company was doing so to avoid paying tariffs. That pledge, coupled with Monday’s investment commitment, came as Trump continues to threaten to impose tariffs that could drive up the cost of iPhones made in China.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Cook said in a company blog post.

Apple outlined several concrete moves in its announcement, the most significant of which is the construction of a new factory in Houston — slated to open in 2026 — that will produce servers to power Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI features. The company claims this factory will create “thousands of jobs.”

The announcement is similar to one Apple made in early 2018 — during the first Trump administration — that promised to create 20,000 new jobs as part of a $350 billion spend in the U.S. Trump was also mulling a tariff then that could have affected iPhones at the time, but he didn’t end up targeting those devices during his first administration.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.N. rejects U.S. resolution that urges an end to the Ukraine war without noting Russian aggression

nextJoe Gruters looks to strike 'Gulf of Mexico' from school materials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories