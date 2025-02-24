Jaguars getting closer to 2027 plan for ‘home’ games

During Monday’s introduction of new Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, team President Mark Lamping said the timeline for the Jaguars to finalize plans for the 2027 season is fast approaching.

In 2025, the Jaguars will play in EverBank Stadium as renovations continue outside the field. In 2026, stadium capacity will be reduced to around 43,500. The following year, the Jaguars will play home games in Orlando or Gainesville in addition to games in London.

“We’re probably within 30 to 45 days from submitting a report to the National Football League which will summarize our evaluation of all the alternatives,” Lamping said. “We’ll also include a recommendation. The league will receive that. They’ll study that. We’ll have a lot of back and forth.”

It is a rare, but not unprecedented situation for the league to consider. In 2002, the Chicago Bears played home games at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign while renovations took place at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 1998, the Tennessee Titans (then, the Tennessee Oilers) played home games at Vanderbilt Stadium while a new stadium was being built.

The difference in the Jaguars’ situation will be their history of playing in London. It’s possible — even likely — that the Jaguars will play a pair of games in London in 2027, perhaps both “home” games.

Including preseason games, the Jaguars must find sites for 10 “home” games each year. One of the factors to be considered if Gainesville is selected for some of the games is the hotel situation. When the Florida Gators host visiting teams, the opponent usually stays in Ocala, about a 45-minute bus ride from Gainesville.

Orlando has a surplus of hotels that meet or exceed NFL standards.

“If we can get to a consensus, which I’m sure we’ll be able to do that, we’ll then go through the normal NFL approval process,” Lamping added Monday. “It would go to committee meetings in advance of, probably the May owners’ meeting, and then if things advance through the committee process, I think maybe by the May owners’ meeting, there may be something to consider.”

In addition to gaining approval from the league, three-quarters of the NFL owners would also have to approve of the plan.

For now, construction continues outside of EverBank Stadium.

“If you look outside, you’re going to see that there are some areas that are fenced off. There’s some deep pile work that’s going on there,” Lamping said. “You’ll see a crane that’s in the south end of the end zone. Work is going on. It commenced about 45 days ago. So far, no surprises, but a long, long way to go.”