Hillary Cassel supports strengthening mental health services for students

A new bill aims to create a comprehensive system for assessing and improving the effectiveness of mental health services provided to students to ensure they receive appropriate care and support.

Hollywood Republican Rep. Hillary Cassel filed the bill (HB 969) to enhance the reporting, evaluation and coordination of student mental health services across Florida schools.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to bridge gaps in student mental health services. The law required each school district to have a mental health coordinator onsite. It further required that students receiving behavioral health services through schools be connected to community resources to allow for better coordination between schools and the community.

Cassel’s new measure would require the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to submit an annual evaluation of student mental health services to the Governor and the Legislature by Dec. 1 each year. The evaluation would need to include expenditure plans, treatment outcomes and system capacity.

School district threat management coordinators and mental health coordinators would also be required to provide information to DCF for evaluation and inclusion in the report, including referrals and data on mental health services.

School already must establish threat management teams, which need to include persons with expertise in counseling, instruction, school administration and law enforcement. At least one member also must have personal familiarity with the individual who is the subject of the threat. Cassel’s bills would require these teams to report data to DCF.

DCF would further be responsible for creating a survey tool for students using mental health services and supports, to assess the patient’s experience and self-reported treatment outcomes. Students and their parents or legal guardians may complete the survey, and DCF would be able include these survey results in their annual evaluation.

Similar to the measure DeSantis signed in 2022, each school district would be required to designate a mental health coordinator to serve as the primary contact for DCF, and to coordinate mental health policies and procedures.

School districts would further need to notify school personnel about available mental health services and provide training on youth mental health services.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.