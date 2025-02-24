Jennifer Bradley proposes bill to better assist detainees with mental health issues

A newly proposed bill would allow those being held in criminal custody to be diverted to mental health treatment while behind bars.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, filed the bill (SB 168), which is called the Tristin Murphy Act. Tristin Murphy committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021.

The measure would establish a series of processes that would divert defendants being held in custody to mental health treatment if it is determined they need such treatment.

The bill has at least some momentum in the Senate. Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said he’s throwing his support behind the proposed measure.

“Tristin was a young father with supportive, loving parents and a bright future ahead of him. He was not a hardened criminal. He was sick and needed help to address serious mental health challenges,” Albritton said.

“Tristin’s parents have been so brave to tell his story and advocate for improvements to the way offenders with mental health challenges are treated within the criminal justice system. Learning about Tristin’s story and spending time with his parents, Cindee and Dennis, had a tremendous impact on me. We are proud to move this bill forward with their support.”

The bill calls for the state to establish probation conditions for defendants with mental illness, sets requirements for work assignments for those detainees and expands training options under the criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse grant programs.

“We know certain defendants who have a mental illness, intellectual disability or autism would be better served through community services rather than jail time. There is more we can do to support law enforcement agencies who offer crisis intervention training and diversion for offenders with a mental health challenge,” Bradley said.

“If someone commits a serious, violent crime, they need to be incarcerated for public safety. This bill provides a different path for less serious crimes where the defendant, their family, and the community would be better served by allowing the defendant to receive the necessary mental health treatment.”

The 2025 Legislative Session begins March 4. If passed, the measure would take effect Oct. 1