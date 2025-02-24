February 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jennifer Bradley proposes bill to better assist detainees with mental health issues
AI image via Adobe.

Drew DixonFebruary 24, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 2.24.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Hillary Cassel supports strengthening mental health services for students

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 2.24.25: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Several uniformed inmates in a prison kitchen preparing food in a productive penitentiary workshop
Senate President Ben Albritton is behind the proposal.

A newly proposed bill would allow those being held in criminal custody to be diverted to mental health treatment while behind bars.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, filed the bill (SB 168), which is called the Tristin Murphy Act. Tristin Murphy committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021.

The measure would establish a series of processes that would divert defendants being held in custody to mental health treatment if it is determined they need such treatment.

The bill has at least some momentum in the Senate. Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said he’s throwing his support behind the proposed measure.

“Tristin was a young father with supportive, loving parents and a bright future ahead of him. He was not a hardened criminal. He was sick and needed help to address serious mental health challenges,” Albritton said.

“Tristin’s parents have been so brave to tell his story and advocate for improvements to the way offenders with mental health challenges are treated within the criminal justice system. Learning about Tristin’s story and spending time with his parents, Cindee and Dennis, had a tremendous impact on me. We are proud to move this bill forward with their support.”

The bill calls for the state to establish probation conditions for defendants with mental illness, sets requirements for work assignments for those detainees and expands training options under the criminal justice, mental health and substance abuse grant programs.

“We know certain defendants who have a mental illness, intellectual disability or autism would be better served through community services rather than jail time. There is more we can do to support law enforcement agencies who offer crisis intervention training and diversion for offenders with a mental health challenge,” Bradley said.

“If someone commits a serious, violent crime, they need to be incarcerated for public safety. This bill provides a different path for less serious crimes where the defendant, their family, and the community would be better served by allowing the defendant to receive the necessary mental health treatment.”

The 2025 Legislative Session begins March 4. If passed, the measure would take effect Oct. 1

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillary Cassel supports strengthening mental health services for students

nextLast Call for 2.24.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories