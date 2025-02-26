Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.26.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking overnight — U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds announced his candidacy for Florida Governor. “I’m here to announce my candidacy to be the next Governor of the great state of Florida,” Donalds stated during a prime-time interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “I think now is the time to now take the mantle and lead our state into the future.”

___

First in #FlaPol — “James Uthmeier officially files for full term as Attorney General” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Uthmeier, recently appointed as Florida’s Attorney General by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has formally filed to run for a full term, promising to “keep Florida safe, strong and free.” The move allows him to potentially serve nearly a decade, but he faces an election in 2026. Though the first time Uthmeier himself will run for office, he has named Rich Heitmeyer his campaign treasurer. President Donald Trump has endorsed candidates for other Florida offices but not the Attorney General. Other rumored candidates include former Florida House Speakers Chris Sprowls and Paul Renner and former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

___

New polling from the Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy adds to the pile of surveys listing property insurance costs as the top concern among Florida voters.

One in three likely 2026 General Election voters told AIF that the price of property insurance, which has risen rapidly in the 2020s, is the state’s most pressing issue.

Two other economic concerns — inflation (21%) and housing costs (11%) — were among the top five issues listed in the initial findings of AIF’s Q1 2025 Statewide General Election Poll.

When asked about the specific costs causing the most anxiety, the top five concerns included property and homeowner’s insurance, groceries, rent or mortgage, health care costs and auto insurance.

AIF said the “list underscores the economic pressures many Floridians are facing, particularly in a state known for its beautiful weather but also its financial vulnerabilities.”

Economic anxiety seemingly won’t threaten the party in power, however, as the same sample skewed seven points in favor of Republicans (48%-41%) on a generic state legislative ballot. More voters believe Republicans are better at handling economic issues than Democrats, but not resoundingly — 42% of those polled said neither party is adequately addressing the insurance crisis.

Interestingly, there is strong bipartisan support for protecting Florida businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to cybersecurity claims, with 70% saying they would support legislation addressing the issue. Additionally, a plurality of those polled (38%) said they back eliminating the sales tax on commercial rents — a longtime goal among the major business lobbies.

The AIF poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates from Feb. 10 to 13. It has a sample of 800 likely voters and a +/—3.5% margin of error.

___

Assignment editors — Gov. DeSantis will hold a news conference with Department of Homeland Security senior counselor Keith Pearson: 5:45 p.m., Homestead Air Force Base, 29050 Coral Seas Boulevard. Homestead. It will also be live-streamed as connection allows and/or uploaded to Facebook and X.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DHSGov: Under @POTUS and @Sec_Noem, America’s borders are closed to lawbreakers. Last week, @ICEgov continued arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens first.

—@ElonMusk: Subject to the discretion of the President, they will be given another chance. Failure to respond a second time will result in termination.

—@RepThomasMassie: If the Republican budget passes, the deficit gets worse, not better.

—@JakeSherman: in my 15+ years covering Congress, I’ve never seen the leadership cancel a vote, send lawmakers home, and then abruptly switch course and put the vote up. all within the course of about 10 minutes.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@AngieNixon: It’s wild to me that Republican Ron DeSantis is advocating to defund the police by eliminating property taxes. WOW.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

NFL 2025 Scouting Combine begins — 1; The 2025 Oscars – 4; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 5; Trump to address Joint Session of Congress — 6; Florida’s 2025 Regular Legislative Session begins – 6; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 8; ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ returns to Netflix — 9; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 12; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 13; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 21; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 30; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 34; Final season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ premieres — 41; ‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ with Jon Hamm premieres on Apple+ — 44; ‘The Last of Us’ season two premieres — 46; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 55; ‘The Accountant 2’ premieres — 58; Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour begins in Los Angeles — 61; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 65; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 76; Florida Chamber 2025 Leadership Conference on Safety; Health + Sustainability — 78; Epic Universe grand opening — 85; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 92; Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ premieres — 86; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 86; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 93; 2025 Tony Awards — 102; Special Election for SD 19 — 104; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 105; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 118; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 121; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 135; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 149; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 161; Florida Chamber 2025 Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 167; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 203; 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — 243; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 268; 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 280; 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 280; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 294; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 296; Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 345; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 433; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 450; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 471; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 661; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 801; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 947; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,234; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,350; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,750; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,481.



— TOP STORY —

“Democrats demand to know why U.S. Attorney’s Office hasn’t arrested Cory Mills” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As police investigate U.S. Rep. Mills over a domestic violence allegation, Florida Democrats want to know why prosecutors aren’t acting. A police report shows Iranian American activist Sarah Raviani, co-founder of Iranians for Trump, reported an assault in Washington, D.C., involving Mills. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said an arrest warrant was submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, but it was returned pending further investigation. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said that demands an explanation.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Dueling efforts to expand E-Verify to all employers emerge ahead of Legislative Session” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — Two bills filed for the impending Legislative Session would require all employers to verify that their new hires can legally work in the country. Employers hiring immigrants who are unauthorized to work could face tens of thousands in fines and lose their business licenses under Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo’s bill, SB 782, filed last week. Another bill, filed Monday by Pinellas County Rep. Berny Jacques, HB 955, would require all companies to use the E-Verify system to confirm new employees’ eligibility to work in the country but doesn’t carry penalties as Pizzo’s proposal. “We want to close all sorts of loopholes in our employment system to make sure that jobs are going to those who are legally authorized to work in our state and not those who are here illegally,” Jacques said.

“Bill would revoke Citizens insurance coverage for noncompliant condos” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Tampa Bay Times — A Miami lawmaker is proposing to end state-run property insurance for condo associations that shirk compliance with new building safety laws passed after a 12-story residential tower in Surfside collapsed in 2021. Most condominium buildings three stories and higher must have had a building safety inspection and study outlining recommended budgets for future building maintenance by Dec. 31 of last year. But so far, most of the more than 11,270 condominium associations in Florida required to get the study for funding future repairs haven’t followed through, the secretary for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation told House lawmakers.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

—“Corey Simon files bill to expand student career opportunities” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Joe Gruters files bill to create substance abuse pilot program” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

— 100 DAYS —

“‘Institutional resistance’ to Donald Trump irks Ron DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis defended Trump’s right to remove military leaders who oppose his agenda, criticizing the media for “bed-wetting” over potential removals like Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. and Adm. Lisa Franchetti. DeSantis asserted that military officers must carry out lawful directives and resign if they disagree, emphasizing the Founding Fathers’ concerns about military authority over civil power. He also supported reducing the federal workforce, arguing it’s a valid use of executive power under Article II despite the expanded administrative state not being explicitly addressed in the Constitution. DeSantis stressed that agencies must be accountable to the elected President to protect liberty, not operate as “free agents.”

“DeSantis breaks with Trump on DOGE stimulus checks, 2026 endorsement” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis signaled disagreements with Trump on key issues. DeSantis questioned the feasibility of Trump’s proposed $5,000 rebate from DOGE savings, citing concerns about printing more money. He also found it premature for Trump to endorse Byron Donalds for the 2026 gubernatorial race, amid rumors of Casey DeSantis’ own ambitions. DeSantis emphasized Florida’s support for Trump’s agenda and claimed to have raised more money for him than any other elected official. Despite these points of contention, DeSantis expressed optimism about Trump’s ability to negotiate peace in Ukraine, referencing “The Art of the Deal.”

“Trump took more than 1,000 questions in his first month” via George Condon of the National Journal — In his first month back in office, Trump took a record 1,009 questions from reporters, far exceeding his predecessors. This approach, aides say, reflects his comfort level as his own spokesperson and a lesson learned from his first term about reaching a wider audience. Unlike past Presidents, Trump welcomes reporters to ask him as many questions as they have and has granted credentials to less-than-probing individuals. However, this practice has sidelined the Press Secretary’s traditional role, and while the President garners attention, experts say it’s not improving public approval.

“Judge gives Trump administration two days to unfreeze funds for U.S. foreign aid” via The Associated Press — A federal judge gave the Trump administration less than two days to release billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid, saying the administration had shown no sign of complying with his nearly two-week-old court to ease its funding freeze. U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali ruled in a lawsuit filed by nonprofit organizations over the cutoff of foreign assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department. The cutoff followed a Jan. 20 executive order by Trump targeting what he portrayed as wasteful programs that do not correspond to his foreign policy goals.

“Thousands of veterans likely fired under DOGE” via Punchbowl News — Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee estimate that nearly 6,000 veterans may have already been fired from their federal jobs as part of the DOGE initiative run by Elon Musk, with a lot more veteran layoffs possible. Veterans make up a significant portion of the federal workforce, at roughly 30%. The total number of federal employees was 2.3 million before any layoffs. Using ratios based on the number of veterans who work at the agencies and departments hit by the DOGE layoffs, plus the number of known layoffs, House Democrats estimate that more than 5,800 veterans have lost their jobs so far. That number seems sure to rise. By far, the most significant chunk of veterans who lose their jobs would be at the Defense Department, where vets make up more than 43% of the workforce, Democrats say.

“‘There will continue to be a CFPB’: Trump administration says it won’t shut bureau” via Katy O’Donnell of POLITICO — The Trump administration intends to keep the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau operating, although in a more streamlined form. “The predicate to running a ‘more streamlined and efficient bureau’ is that there will continue to be a CFPB,” Consumer Bureau Acting Director Russ Vought said in a motion filed late Monday in federal court in Washington. The bureau — long a big target of Republicans and financial institutions — is central to the Trump administration’s effort to slash the federal bureaucracy. The headquarters are shuttered, and probationary employees have already been culled, sparking concerns that the bureau will be shut down.

“White House strikes back at AP, takes over press pool coverage from reporter group” via Marc Caputo, Erin Doherty, and Brittany Gibson of Axios — The Trump White House is trying to short-circuit The Associated Press’ lawsuit against it by altering decades-old protocols over which news outlets can access the President at meetings and events when space is limited. For the first time in a century, the White House — not the independent White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) — will determine which news outlets are part of the press pool, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday. The AP has long been a traditional fixture in the Oval Office and on Air Force One. The wire service sued Leavitt and other top officials last week after their reporters were banned from those areas over the AP’s decision to use “Gulf of Mexico” instead of “Gulf of America.” The WHCA led a friend of the court brief in support of AP.

“Trump takes aim at law firm aiding Jack Smith” via Devlin Barrett, Glenn Thrush, Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer of The New York Times — Trump said that he would strip security clearances from lawyers at a prominent Washington law firm aiding a former special counsel who investigated him and end any federal government work the firm may have, intensifying his bid to punish perceived rivals. The proposal, signed by Trump on Tuesday, targeted the international white-shoe law firm Covington & Burling, which employs high-profile Democratic lawyers who worked in the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations. Signing executive orders before reporters in the Oval Office, Trump described the plan to reporters and offered to send the pen he used to Smith, who led investigations into Trump as special counsel.

— STATEWIDE —

“Message to Byron Donalds? Casey DeSantis warns ‘Republican-lite squishes’ could set back Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Casey DeSantis’ recent speech fueled speculation of a 2026 gubernatorial run, echoing her husband’s warnings about Florida potentially becoming a “purple state.” She cautioned against “squishes” compromising conservative values. The remarks came after Gov. DeSantis criticized Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Donalds, emphasizing Donalds’ lack of involvement in Florida’s victories. Despite Trump’s support, Donalds faces an uphill battle against Casey DeSantis, who enjoys strong approval among Trump voters. Polling consistently favors the First Lady in potential Primary matchups, though she previously attributed the enthusiasm to her husband’s success as Governor. However, recent reports and remarks suggest she may seriously consider a run.

“DeSantis says I-75 project will free up traffic and bring ‘Shangri-La of service stations’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A construction project to expand a busy stretch of Interstate 75 known for traffic jams is getting sped up, DeSantis said at a news conference in Ocala. “With Moving Florida Forward, we are able to infuse $541 million to accelerate this I-75 project, where we are creating more lanes on I-75 between State Road 44 and State Road 326. That is going to make a difference for people,” DeSantis said at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing. “I saw the traffic and I’m like, ‘I’ve got money in the kitty. We can’t wait 15 years. We’ve got to get going now.’” Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue called the area “one of the worst sections of interstate in the entire state of Florida.”

Told ‘ya — “DeSantis appoints Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch to new roles” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has announced new appointments in two key state agencies, the latest update in what’s been a series of promotions and job changes among Florida officials. Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Harris is moving to become the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), DeSantis said. Harris previously served 15 years at AHCA, including as Acting Secretary. To fill Harris’ position leading DCF, Hatch, the Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities, will take over. “Both Secretaries Harris and Hatch have been doing a phenomenal job serving the people of Florida in their respective roles and I know each of them will contribute significantly to their new positions,” DeSantis wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Shevaun and Taylor, and congratulations!”

— MORE D.C. MATTERS—

“White House official pushes to ax Canada from Five Eyes intelligence group” via Demetri Sevastopulo and Ilya Gridneff of the Financial Times — A top White House official has proposed expelling Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network as Trump increases pressure on the country he talks about turning into the 51st U.S. state. Peter Navarro, one of the President’s closest advisers, is pushing for the U.S. to remove Canada from the Five Eyes — including the U.K., Australia and New Zealand — according to people familiar with his efforts inside the administration. Trump has said he wants to annex Canada and has vowed to press ahead with 25% tariffs on imports from the country when a one-month reprieve elapses on March 4.

“DOGE quietly deletes the five biggest spending cuts it celebrated last week” via David A. Fahrenthold, Aatish Bhatia, Margot Sanger-Katz, Emily Badger, Ethan Singer and Josh Katz of The New York Times — DOGE posted an online “wall of receipts,” celebrating how much it had saved by canceling federal contracts. Now the organization, which is also known as the U.S. DOGE Service, has deleted all of the five biggest “savings” on that original list after The New York Times and other media outlets pointed out they were riddled with errors. The last of the original top five disappeared from the site in the early hours of Tuesday, even as the group claimed in its latest update that its savings had increased to $65 billion. The website did not explain why it had removed some items or how it had arrived at the higher total. Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, sent a written statement that did not address the deletions but provided a broader defense of the cost-cutting initiative, saying it “has already identified billions of dollars in savings.”

“Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE” via Brian Slodysko and Byron Tau of The Associated Press — More than 20 civil service employees resigned from billionaire Trump adviser Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they were refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.” “We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the 21 staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.” The employees also warned that many of those enlisted by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under Trump’s administration were political ideologues who did not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them.

“Elon Musk has inside track to take over contract to fix air traffic communications system” via The Associated Press — A satellite company owned by Musk has the inside track to potentially take over a large federal contract to modernize the nation’s air traffic communications system. Equipment from Musk’s Starlink has been installed in Federal Aviation Administration facilities as a prelude to a takeover of a $2 billion contract held by Verizon. Musk said that the network used by air traffic controllers is aging and requires drastic and quick action to modernize it. “The Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk,” Musk on Monday posted on X, the social media site he has owned since 2022.

“‘Gulf of America’ splits green groups” via Robin Bravender of POLITICO — The Nature Conservancy now has a “Gulf of America” director and website following Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental groups and others working in the Gulf face a choice: adopt Trump’s new name, intended to restore “American pride,” or continue using “Gulf of Mexico.” The White House closely monitors compliance, retaliating against those who don’t follow suit. The Trump administration even banned The Associated Press from certain events after the news organization refused to change its guidelines on how to refer to the Gulf of Mexico. The AP subsequently sued administration officials in response to the ban.

“‘Forced labor’: Marco Rubio expands sanctions on Cuba’s doctor program” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rubio has announced new sanctions on any individuals from Cuba involved in the communist nation’s program to export medical care to other nations, including U.S. adversaries. “Today, we announce the expansion of an existing Cuba-related visa restriction policy that targets forced labor linked to the Cuban labor export program,” Rubio said. Last year, Biden’s administration imposed sanctions on third parties in other countries helping to coordinate Cuban work brigades. “This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for or involved in the Cuban labor export program, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions.”

“Carlos Giménez says sanctions will prevent Cuba from selling doctors ‘like cattle to the highest bidder’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Giménez, America’s only Cuban-born Congressman, is a big fan of new sanctions Secretary of State Rubio just announced. “I applaud President (Donald) Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for combating the murderous dictatorship in Communist Cuba, (which) must be held accountable for its countless crimes against humanity, including human trafficking and forced labor,” Giménez said. “We know Cuban doctors are sold like cattle to the highest bidder and subjected to inhospitable, slave-like conditions — and this new (State Department) policy is a step in the right direction to prevent the regime in Havana from profiting from their perverse modern-day slavery scheme. I look forward to continuing working with Secretary Rubio and President Trump to enforce a policy that isolates the Castro regime and assists the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom.”

“Lawmakers pressure Pam Bondi to release Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’” via Amanda Friedman of POLITICO — Attorney General Bondi faces mounting pressure from lawmakers to release Epstein’s alleged “client list.” Bondi told Fox News she’s reviewing the files, following a directive from Trump. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is leading the charge, joined by Rep. Tim Burchett, Sen. Mike Lee, and others. Sen. Marsha Blackburn requested flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book.” Democrats, like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Senate Judiciary Committee members, question Bondi’s delay. The Committee posted photos of Trump and Musk with Epstein and Maxwell. A federal court previously unsealed records listing prominent figures, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton, but revealed few details.

— ELECTIONS —

“Ashley Moody formally files to run for her U.S. Senate seat in 2026” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moody has formally filed as a candidate seeking another two years in the Senate in 2026. The Plant City Republican submitted her statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission. Meanwhile, a political committee that supported Moody’s two successful runs for Florida Attorney General has emptied its coffers and donated nearly $3.85 million to a state committee. In filing for the federal office, Moody established Moody For Florida as her principal campaign committee. The moves formally make the recent Senate appointee a candidate for federal office for the first time. The committee was formed in January but takes on new significance now that Moody has filed her candidacy and designated that as her official committee.

Save the date:

“Anna Eskamani’s bid for Orlando Mayor draws 650 people at kickoff event” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Launching her campaign for Orlando Mayor, Rep. Eskamani said her priorities are expanding SunRail rail service to weekends and nights, pushing for more affordable housing and re-evaluating how Orange County’s hotel tax is spent. “I am running for Mayor of Orlando because I believe in this city’s potential. I believe in its people, its promise and its future,” Eskamani said at her kickoff event that drew 650 supporters to downtown Orlando’s Beacham Theatre on a rainy night. “I also want to offer a bigger perspective; a bigger viewpoint of what cities could do because I don’t think we should measure our success by the number of ribbon cuttings we attend or the number of resolutions and memorials we might pass.”



— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Man charged with hate crime after shooting Israeli tourists he thought were Palestinians: police” via Rachel Tucker of WFLA — A man accused of shooting two Israeli tourists in Miami Beach who he assumed were Palestinians is now charged with a hate crime. Mordechai Brafman, 27, faces up to life in prison on hate-crime-related charges connected to the Feb. 15 incident. Police said Brafman shot at a car carrying Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi, a father and son visiting South Florida from Israel. Ari Rabi was shot in the shoulder, and a bullet grazed his father’s forearm. After the shooting, which police said was unprovoked, Brafman “spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both,” according to a police report.

“Fabian Basabe calls out Miami Beach Pride over exclusion” via Daniel Molina of The Floridian — As Miami Beach Pride prepares to return from March 27 to April 6, past controversies surrounding political participation in the event have resurfaced. State Rep. Basabe is now speaking out about his experience at Miami Beach Pride 2024, claiming he was excluded from the event due to political bias. In a social media post regarding Pride 2024, state Rep. Basabe criticized the decision to label him a “security concern,” arguing that it resulted from coordinated political activism. “My exclusion from the Miami Beach Pride Parade shows lack of engagement and inclusion by those who demand inclusion,” he wrote in a social media post from 2024. “This is dangerous for our community, especially our children. What kind of example are we setting when we show them that unless they check a specific box, they have no voice?”

“St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to get enhanced immigration enforcement capabilities” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office now is participating in a federal program that enhances the agency’s abilities in immigration-related enforcement initiatives, the Sheriff said last week. Sheriff Richard Del Toro, elected in November 2024, said his agency applied under Biden’s administration about a year ago to participate in what is known as the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) 287(g) program. The program “enhances the safety and security of our nation’s communities by allowing ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove criminal aliens who are amenable to removal from the U.S.,” according to ICE.

“Delray Fire Rescue division chief says he’s cleared in investigation spurred by Brightline crash” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Delray Beach Fire Rescue division chief says he has been cleared following an investigation into a fire truck driver’s driving record spurred by the Brightline crash in December. Division Chief Todd Lynch wrote in a Facebook post that he was humiliated by the experience, blaming a public statement from Fire Rescue Chief Ronald Martin releasing his name and the names of three other employees who were suspended and tying them all to the Brightline crash, even though he said the investigation had nothing to do with the accident. “Not only was (the public statement) before an investigation had taken place, but before I was even asked a single question,” Lynch wrote.

“Centners’ ex-lobbyist sues them, alleges they let him ‘take the fall’ in his criminal case” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami lobbyist and lawyer Bill Riley Jr. has filed a lawsuit against his former clients David and Leila Centner, alleging that the couple let him “take the fall” and failed to provide information to prosecutors that would have exonerated him in a now-dismissed money laundering and bribery case. The lawsuit landed less than three months after prosecutors in the Broward State Attorney’s Office announced they were dropping all criminal charges against Riley and former Miami City Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla. Prosecutors said in a memo that “witness testimony proved inconsistent and critical elements of the crimes charged cannot be supported by the evidence.”





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“BCSO plans to build regional law enforcement training center on vacant county land in Viera” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is planning to build a $20 million complex near the Brevard County Government Center in Viera that will include a regional training center for law enforcement personnel. BSCO has submitted a $10 million funding request to the Legislature to help pay for the facility. The request for state funding is being sponsored by two Legislature leaders — House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican, and Senate Majority Leader Jim Boyd, a Palmetto Republican. The site also would house BCSO’s West Precinct operations, which now are in the Government Center.

“No deposing Osceola Sheriff in lawsuit over deadly Target shooting — for now, judge rules” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A federal judge issued an order that for now shields Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez from being interviewed as part of the lawsuit over the April 2022 killing of Jayden Baez. Lawyers for Baez’s family, who accuse the Sheriff’s Office of excessive force in the 20-year-old’s killing, sought to depose Lopez over comments made the day after the shooting to FOX 35 that his deputies were “justified in all their actions.” They argued that his remarks signify that he had “some level of personal and unique knowledge” that allowed him to draw that conclusion. Lopez’s attorneys, however, argued in their motion opposing a deposition that voicing support for his deputies doesn’t mean he had personal knowledge of the incident.

“Deltona vote allows Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., to avoid penalty over Washington, D.C., trip” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Deltona Mayor Avila violated the city’s travel policy when he went to Washington, D.C., last month. He said so at an unprecedented quasi-judicial hearing — a trial where Commissioners acted as prosecutors and Avila was the defendant, complete with a lawyer. The motion contained two allegations, not just that he violated policy but did so knowingly. So, the whole hearing hinged on Commissioners proving that Avila knowingly violated the policy. And to find Avila guilty in that setting required a supermajority vote of 5-2. After two hours, the vote was 4-3, with Avila joined by Vice Mayor Davison Heriot and Commissioner Emma Santiago in voting “no.”

“Orange Commissioners vote down liquid waste facility. Neighbors said it would smell.” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County officials unanimously rejected a proposed waste treatment plant after strong opposition from neighbors citing potential odors, noise, and property value impacts. Texas-based WRM sought to retrofit a building in the Taft area to treat septic waste, requiring a special exception. Over 800 residents organized against the plan, which Commissioner Mayra Uribe stated was inappropriate for the now-residential area. The Board of Zoning Adjustment previously denied the proposal, noting 822 opposing comments versus 11 in favor. The company’s attorney argued the denial was illegal, but neighbors feared the plant’s noise, odor, and overall intrusion.

“Prosecutors tweak Marcus Jordan’s drug charge after powder tests as ketamine not cocaine” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — A drug charge against Jordan was adjusted by prosecutors after a state lab concluded the powder in a baggie in his pocket found during his arrest early this month was not cocaine but ketamine. Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is now charged with ketamine possession — still a third-degree felony. Ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance, is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects. Maitland police discovered the illicit powder during a search early the morning of Feb. 4 when Jordan was found in a Lamborghini SUV stuck on train tracks.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez hires Nick Cox to be chief assistant” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Statewide Prosecutor Cox, a respected lawyer and Tampa native who began his career prosecuting violent crimes in his hometown, will soon return to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office as the new chief assistant. Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez selected Cox to oversee the office’s felony divisions, her office announced Tuesday. Cox, in a statement in a news release accompanying the announcement, said his return to the office is a “dream come true.”

“One month out from decision day, what’s going on with Rays stadium?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays have until March 31 to decide if they’re moving forward with stadium plans. The St. Petersburg City County and Pinellas County Commission have said they’re still on board. All eyes are on the Rays. Will the Rays decide to go through with a deal to build a $1.3 billion stadium and surrounding Historic Gas Plant District development? Or will they decide to walk away from an overall $6.5 billion plan that took almost three years to put together? The latter scenario looks more likely as the days count down, and that doesn’t bode well for the team’s future in Tampa Bay.

“‘The system is broken’: Developer pleads for St. Pete to accelerate permitting” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Local developer Carlos Yepes wants to see St. Petersburg address its “ridiculous” development review process. The President of Belleair Development Group said St. Pete is the most challenging municipality in which he works. The comments came last week before St. Pete City Council approved the second phase of Terraces at 87th, Belleair Development’s luxury townhome project in north St. Pete. “The system is broken,” Yepes said. “You guys have a system for the permitting process in development review services that is killing us. You need more staff.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“While Florida moves to reopen Apalachicola oyster beds, Franklin County has concerns” of James Call of USA Today Network — Tradition and science will face off Wednesday when the seven-member Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission holds a quarterly meeting in Tallahassee. Commissioners will receive an update and staff report with a recommendation for a partial reopening of the oyster fishery at Apalachicola Bay along the north Gulf coast. The fishery collapsed in 2013 due to water quality, predators, and a rush to harvest oysters after the BP oil spill. The Commission closed the bay for five years in 2020, with January 2026 set as the date to reopen the oyster reefs that made Apalachicola famous. “At the time, they said regardless of the metrics, it would be opened on that date,“ Franklin County Commission Chair Ricky Jones said.

“Police seize weapons at gun shop where Kyle Rittenhouse works” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A firearm shop in the Panhandle that boasted last month about hiring 22-year-old gun rights figure Rittenhouse is seeing some of its inventory seized by local law enforcement. Deputies from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRSO) executed a court order at Gulf Coast Gun in Milton, confiscating portions of the business’ inventory as part of a legal matter between the shop’s owner and another company. Court records show that Circuit Judge James Duncan ordered inventory from the shop to be seized as collateral for a loan Gulf Coast Gun owner Chris Smith took out in May 2021 from Lakeland West Capital 48, a limited liability company registered with the state of Texas in April 2024 but has affiliate companies registered in Florida. The value of the inventory totals between $600,000 and $1.2 million.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“After devastation, Suncoast now grapples Cat. 5 economic storm” via Josh Salman of the Suncoast Searchlight — Ed Chiles ran waterfront restaurants on the shores of Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key for nearly half a century. His three popular restaurants survived storms, global pandemics, prolonged hiring shortages, and red tide outbreaks that washed a blanket of dead fish onto the beaches where his customers dined. However, the son of former Gov. Lawton Chiles sold his restaurant group on Aug. 1 to slow down and spend more time with his new grandchild. For Chiles, the promise of rising seas and worsening storms loomed too heavy. Within weeks, his former Bradenton Beach restaurant was buried in a mountain of powdery-white sand dumped on the pristine barrier island by Hurricane Debby and the two storms that followed.

“Sanibel hiring chief resiliency officer to plan for climate change, sea level rise” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Sanibel is hiring a chief resiliency officer to help the island town deal with climate change, rising sea levels and future hurricanes, which may be more potent than storms we’ve experienced in the past. City officials initially funded the position three years ago, but Hurricane Ian hit and caused the city to freeze all hires. But now City Manager Dan Souza says Sanibel is ready to move forward with a position he says will be key to the island’s future. “It’s part of the strategic goals and part of the outcome is focusing on resiliency,” Souza said. “We need to focus on resiliency measures for potential future storms and sea level rise.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Law and order for some” via David Graham of The Atlantic — Rep. Mills, a Trump ally, faces scrutiny after a police report alleged he was involved in an assault in D.C. A woman, described as his “significant other,” had “fresh” bruises and claimed Mills told her to lie, though she later recanted.

A warrant was sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, headed by Ed Martin, a Trump appointee and Stop the Steal advocate, but was not signed. Martin, who fired attorneys involved in Jan. 6 cases, has also threatened Democratic members of Congress.

Mills’s potential investigation comes as Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push a spending bill through the House. While Mills denies any wrongdoing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s inaction raises concerns, as political expediency seems more important than the rule of law.

Trump often speaks about “law and order,” but he’s also made very clear that this means law and order only for some — those who disagree with him or those whom he finds obnoxious. Those who are on his side receive leniency, even if they have committed a violent assault against the Capitol. The U.S. Attorney’s Office ignoring this case while harassing Democratic members of Congress is one very pure expression of this impulse. Meanwhile, Trump is interested in seizing greater control of Washington’s governance. “I think we should take over Washington, D.C. — make it safe,” he said last week. For whom?

— OPINIONS —

“The disturbing question at the heart of the Trump-Putin drama” via Thomas Friedman of The New York Times — Is Trump a Vladimir Putin dupe or a mafia boss? His actions raise disturbing questions about America’s future. He seemingly embraces Putin’s warped views on Ukraine and might be carving up territory with Russia. Trump demands Ukraine hand over its mineral rights for U.S. aid, reminiscent of a mob shakedown. He misreads Putin, thinking a hug will bring peace, ignoring Putin’s quest for victory. Instead of rallying allies, Trump undermines Volodymyr Zelenskyy and buys Putin’s line. Putin sees Trump as a tool to diminish U.S. power and make Russia great again, aiming for America’s decline and a shift in global influence. Will Trump and his supporters realize this before it’s too late?

“Geraldine Thompson showed Floridians what a true servant leader looks like” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Florida Sen. Thompson, who recently passed away, was a beloved and effective public servant known for incremental change and prioritizing her constituents. Her strategies included keeping friends, speaking softly, and focusing on solid progress. Notably, Thompson championed the expansion of mail-in voting, now under attack by Republicans. She also successfully sued Gov. DeSantis over an unqualified Supreme Court pick and defended herself against ethics charges. Thompson mentored many, earning respect from both parties, with tributes pouring in from local leaders. Senate President Ben Albritton mourned her loss and acknowledged her 18 years of service.

“With ‘smoking gun’ report, it’s time for property insurance reform” via the Miami Herald editorial board — For years, Floridians have darkly suspected they are getting fleeced by property insurance companies as rates skyrocketed and coverage of our homes shrank. Now, a previously unpublished 2022 report indicates that insurer parent companies were steering billions of dollars to affiliate companies, all while claiming losses. If this report proves true, and it certainly seems to be, homeowners were the unwitting dupes of a system in which insurance companies could siphon off money but keep charging homeowners more. The affiliate system has long been recognized as a problem, but in 2021, Florida regulators actually got the power to demand more information from insurers and affiliates — and hold them accountable. They found that between 2017 and 2019, insurers in the study had a net loss of $432 million. The affiliates, though? They had a net income of $1.8 billion.

“Florida public officials may want to hide their home addresses, but is it a good idea?” via Michelle DeMarco of Florida Trident — Florida’s lauded public records laws face renewed challenges as lawmakers consider multiple exemptions, sparking transparency concerns. Bills propose shielding personal information like home addresses of elected officials, judicial regulators, and medical examiners, citing safety. Senate Bill 268 would protect partial addresses for state and local officials; SB 342 would protect AHCA employees due to threats stemming from inspections. Despite safety claims, watchdogs question the rationale, noting easy internet access to addresses. Sen. Don Gaetz, while supporting SB 342, criticized the excessive number of existing exemptions, warning against frustrating government openness. Other bills seek to protect Appellate Court Clerks and Judicial Qualifications Commission members.

“Cheryl Elias: Medicare Advantage delivers for rural seniors – now’s the time to protect it” via Florida Politics — As Trump prepares for the State of the Union, prioritizing Medicare Advantage is crucial. Medicare Advantage provides affordable, high-quality care to over 34 million seniors, including 4 million in rural areas. These plans offer valuable benefits tailored to rural needs, such as caregiver support and transportation, while promoting preventative care. Capping out-of-pocket costs and offering affordable premiums ensures seniors on fixed incomes don’t sacrifice health care. Trump and congressional leaders like Sen. Ashley Moody and Reps. Donalds, Kat Cammack, and Anna Paulina Luna should reinforce support, ensuring continued access to this essential program for seniors nationwide.

“Thomas Barnette: Anti-obesity medication can improve health, save taxpayer dollars” via Florida Politics — Obesity, affecting 93 million Americans, costs the health care system $1.4 trillion annually. To curb this burden, Trump should finalize a CMS rule allowing Medicare to cover anti-obesity medications (AOMs). Medicare spends $50 billion annually treating obesity-related diseases; covering AOMs could save $175 billion in the next decade and up to $700 billion over 30 years. Medicare covers treatments for obesity-related conditions but not obesity itself. Many seniors lose access to AOMs when they enroll in Medicare. With 5 million Floridians on Medicare, the change is especially important for Florida’s seniors. This is an opportunity to reduce wasteful spending, improve individual health, and promote market-based solutions.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

Chesapeake Utilities recognized as 2025 Warrior Friendly Business — Chesapeake Utilities Corporation — the parent company of Florida Public Utilities, Florida City Gas, Marlin Gas Services, Marlin Compression and Peninsula Pipeline Company — has been named a 2025 Warrior Friendly Business. This award recognizes the efforts of employers to support service members, veterans and their family members through workplace initiatives. The award was presented on Feb. 20 by the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Joint Military Affairs Committee, underscoring Chesapeake Utilities’ dedication to fostering a veteran-friendly workplace across its operations.

“Endangered right whale mom ‘Platypus’ spotted with second calf ‘Cashew’ near Florida coast” via Kim Luciani of the USA Today Network-Florida — A North Atlantic right whale was sighted with a calf in Florida waters over the weekend. The 21-year-old whale nicknamed Platypus and her calf Cashew were spotted from shore near Ormond Beach in Volusia County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. Platypus last gave birth 10 years ago, FWC reported, and Cashew is her second documented calf. “Numerous visitors and residents were able to safely view the whales from the beach and, thanks to several hotline calls, researchers were able to respond and collect photographs to identify the individual mothers,” FWC said in a Facebook post.

“Florida Man Games returns this weekend with events inspired by stranger-than-fiction headlines” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — What if all of the zaniest characters and details from “Florida Man” headlines came to life all in one place? This is the premise behind the Florida Man Games. “We’re really out to prove that this is not a fluke; this is not a flash in the pan. I want this to be a yearly Florida tradition that every Floridian looks forward to attending every single year,” said Pete Melfi, who founded the games. “It’s incredible to see the outpouring of support and excitement for something like this.” Fan-favorite events returning from last year’s inaugural games include the weaponized pool noodle mud duel, the Florida sumo cage match and the evading arrest obstacle course, in which competitors must steal copper pipes and catalytic converters while being chased by real police.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is our dear friend and the First Lady of Tampa, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, as will David Silvers, Dave Ericks, Ron Greenstein, and former Rep. Jerry Paul.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.