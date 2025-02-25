Ron DeSantis breaks with Donald Trump on DOGE stimmy checks, 2026 endorsement

Differences are emerging between the top Republicans in Tallahassee and Washington on key issues. One of them is policy; the other is political.

During an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s unlikely he would back stimulus money being sent to Americans from savings realized by President Donald Trump’s federal Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE).

“If they’re able to reduce spending enough that they’re generating an annual surplus, well, of course I would do some of that to retire debt and some of that rebate to taxpayers. But let’s just be clear, they are a long way from getting to that point. I don’t think you want to print additional money to be able to do that,” DeSantis said.

Elon Musk, the driving force behind DOGE, initially suggested the $5,000 rebate figure on X, seemingly gaining endorsement from Trump, who said he loved the idea.

Trump mentioned allocating 20% of DOGE savings to citizens and 20% to debt reduction.

During the same interview Tuesday, DeSantis also questioned the timing of Trump’s endorsement of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the 2026 race for Governor, amid speculation First Lady Casey DeSantis would rather run for the office herself than deal with the headaches of moving trucks next year.

“Talking about ’26, it’s so early. He’s been President for like a month. Now is the time Republicans have been waiting for. All eyes in the Republican universe are on the Trump administration,” DeSantis said.

Though DeSantis noted that he plays golf with Trump “relatively frequently,” he sliced to the right of the President during the cable hit and suggested that Florida has done more for his agenda than Republicans in Washington.

“I raised probably more money than him for the ’24 cycle than any elected official, millions and millions of dollars. Obviously supported him strongly,” DeSantis said.

“But, you know, he supported a marijuana corporate amendment in Florida on our ballot that I opposed, we fought, we defeated. That’s fine. I still supported them. It is what it is. We have done more in Florida to support his agenda than certainly what Congress has done so far.”

DeSantis has dissed Donalds as a non-entity already this week. He said Monday that the Congressman “just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the Left over these last years.”

The Governor was kinder to Trump Tuesday on the negotiation of peace in Ukraine, though, as he expressed faith the White House could end the Russian aggression sooner than later.

He said “the proof is in the pudding” and Trump’s negotiation style is “part of a larger strategy to be able to put this issue to bed.”

“I do think you’ve got to look at it in the context of the art of the deal and trying to land this,” DeSantis added, referencing the President’s iconic book from decades ago.