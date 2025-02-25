‘Institutional resistance’ to Donald Trump irks Ron DeSantis

Military leaders aren’t in place to reject the Commander in Chief, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At an infrastructure press conference, the Governor and former presidential candidate said President Donald Trump had the right to remove Generals who might oppose his agenda, while slamming the “bed-wetting” media that criticizes him.

Citing the decision to terminate the service of Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., who served as the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the chief of naval operations, DeSantis argued that “military officers have no right to indulge in institutional resistance.”

“They are pledged to support defend the Constitution, so obviously the directives have to be lawful. But if they disagree with a policy, they have no right to try to sabotage that policy. And if they’re not able to carry out those policies, then they should just find another line of work,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said noncompliant officers would meet with disapproval from “the Founding Fathers,” given “they were very concerned about (the) military being superior to civil authority.”

DeSantis also defended reductions in force elsewhere in the federal government as being constitutionally compliant, arguing that “removing some of these other folks in some of these other agencies” will ultimately be found by courts as a “valid” use of Article II powers from the executive branch. (The U.S. Constitution did not contemplate the expanded administrative state, so that will be subject to judicial interpretation ultimately.)

“We can’t have a situation where you have agencies that are able to just be free agents,” DeSantis said. “That means your liberty is not protected. We elect one President to oversee all that. That’s who these agencies need to be accountable to.”