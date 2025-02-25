February 25, 2025
‘Institutional resistance’ to Donald Trump irks Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 25, 20253min3

DeSantis via X
Generals and the press lack standing to complain, the Governor contends.

Military leaders aren’t in place to reject the Commander in Chief, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At an infrastructure press conference, the Governor and former presidential candidate said President Donald Trump had the right to remove Generals who might oppose his agenda, while slamming the “bed-wetting” media that criticizes him.

Citing the decision to terminate the service of Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., who served as the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the chief of naval operations, DeSantis argued that “military officers have no right to indulge in institutional resistance.”

“They are pledged to support defend the Constitution, so obviously the directives have to be lawful. But if they disagree with a policy, they have no right to try to sabotage that policy. And if they’re not able to carry out those policies, then they should just find another line of work,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said noncompliant officers would meet with disapproval from “the Founding Fathers,” given “they were very concerned about (the) military being superior to civil authority.”

DeSantis also defended reductions in force elsewhere in the federal government as being constitutionally compliant, arguing that “removing some of these other folks in some of these other agencies” will ultimately be found by courts as a “valid” use of Article II powers from the executive branch. (The U.S. Constitution did not contemplate the expanded administrative state, so that will be subject to judicial interpretation ultimately.)

“We can’t have a situation where you have agencies that are able to just be free agents,” DeSantis said. “That means your liberty is not protected. We elect one President to oversee all that. That’s who these agencies need to be accountable to.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    February 25, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    These Generals and the press better start kissing Ron& Casey’s butts ’cause they will be in The White House for the 2 terms following Trump.
    Thank you America,
    EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

    • Victoria Olson

      February 25, 2025 at 12:23 pm

      the world hates them, there has NOT been a KING for 250 years, no one will be a king of FASCIST NAZI we refuse to kiss anyone’s ass especially when they REFUSE to follow the Constitution, That is Democracy, no wants wants a DICKTATOR. wannabe like DeSatan. They are acting like the damn MAFIA.

      Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    February 25, 2025 at 12:27 pm

    The Governor said noncompliant officers would meet with disapproval from “the Founding Fathers,”
    So Ron speaks for the Founding Fathers now? Well, they did see fit to protect the right of the press, bed wetting or otherwise, right there in the very first amendment. I think their intention was to ensure that people were around to expose the hypocrisy, misinformation, and foolishness of politicians like Ron, who hopefully, will be looking for a new line of work very soon..

    Reply

